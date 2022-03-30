Games: Steam Deck and Dungeon Crawler Jam
Steam Deck updates out for Stable and Beta, better Refresh Rate Switching | GamingOnLinux
Valve released another set of Steam Deck upgrades and it includes updates for both the Stable and Beta branches.
Crawl through dungeons, hack computers, or explore an undersea base: Dungeon Crawler Jam | GamingOnLinux
Before computers had the hardware for 3D games, some games still managed a 3D view on a limited scale in dungeon crawlers. The 3D views were created with prerendered walls and ground that were composed together. Due to this you were restricted to 90 degree turns and movement was restricted to squares on a grid. The game might draw a few in between frames when walking forward but those were already rendered and you couldn't stop halfway between these squares.
Linux Devices: Librem, Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
Free Software Leftovers
EU Joins Mastodon Social Network, Sets Up Its Own Server
The effort is currently only a pilot, but it represents the EU’s goal of supporting private and open-source software capable of rivaling mainstream social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. On the same day, the European Commission also launched an account for PeerTube, another decentralized platform that revolves around video sharing.
