GNOME 43 Release Date Slated for September 21st, 2022
The release schedule for the upcoming GNOME 43 desktop environment series was published at the end of March 2022, shortly after the release of the GNOME 42 desktop environment, suggesting that the final release date is slated for September 21st, 2022.
GNOME 43 will be the third major update in the GNOME 4x series, and development slowly kicked off this month but an alpha version will be readied for public testing in early July, while the beta version is expected a month later in early August.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 292 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: Steam Deck and Dungeon Crawler Jam
Linux Devices: Librem, Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
Free Software Leftovers
EU Joins Mastodon Social Network, Sets Up Its Own Server
The effort is currently only a pilot, but it represents the EU’s goal of supporting private and open-source software capable of rivaling mainstream social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. On the same day, the European Commission also launched an account for PeerTube, another decentralized platform that revolves around video sharing.
Recent comments
2 hours 39 min ago
2 hours 48 min ago
18 hours 41 min ago
19 hours 49 min ago
20 hours 23 min ago
20 hours 26 min ago
20 hours 29 min ago
20 hours 41 min ago
21 hours 4 min ago
21 hours 12 min ago