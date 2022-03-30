Language Selection

Sunday 1st of May 2022
HowTos
  • How to Install Webuzo v3 on Ubuntu 20.04

    In this tutorial, we are going to explain how to install Webuzo v3 control panel on Ubuntu 20.04.

    Webuzo is a hosting control panel that allows the developers and administrators to easily manage their domains, create databases, deploy a variety of applications create users and etc. With Webuzo can be managed different applications such as MySQL, MongoDB as databases, Nginx, LighTTPD as webservers, PHP, Ruby, Perl as languages and etc.

  • How To Install ClamAV Antivirus on Debian 11 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install ClamAV Antivirus on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, ClamAV is an open-source antivirus engine for detecting trojans, viruses, malware & other malicious threats. It integrates Mail servers to scan attachments received. In addition to scanning mail attachments, it provides protection to corporate networks. ClamAV package provides a flexible and scalable multi-threaded daemon in the clamav-daemon package, a command-line scanner in the ClamAV package, and a tool for automatic updating via the Internet.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the ClamAV on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).

  • How To Install GitKraken on Ubuntu 20.04

    In this article, we will show you how to install GitKraken on Ubuntu 20.04

    GitKraken Client is a software that makes Git commands and processes easy, fast, and intuitive, it has a visually appealing experience that requires fewer interactions, allows for more fluid workflows, and provides total functionality.

    GitKraken is a graphic interface for Git that allows us to manage our repositories from a comfortable and modern graphic interface. Integrations with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, and Azure DevOps make it swift and simple to clone, fork, and add remotes.

  • 3 ways to install Deluge BitTorrent on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy

    Find out the commands to install the Deluge BitTorrent client app on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish using the terminal.

    BitTorrent is a file-sharing protocol that allows the exchange of files of any kind. In principle, Bittorrent corresponds to other formerly well-known file-sharing platforms such as eMule or Limewire. Because all these offers are based on a peer-to-peer principle (P2P), in which data is not downloaded from a central server, but directly from the computers of other users.

  • Hiding Images with UNIX Utilities

    The following article is about a small trick I learned on the internet. It concerns with how we can hide an image within another image. This will be done with just the standard UNIX utilities (no crazy steganography).

    Albeit other ways exist, a simple method to achieve this is to simply append the main image to another one. All this time, we’ve been using the cat command to view contents of a file. However, it was originally intended to be used to concatenate two files together. Most of the time, these files will be text-only but it behaves no different for binaries.

Unity 7.6 Released for Public Testing as the First Major Update to Unity7 in 6 Years

Featuring a new flat UI while retaining the system-wide blur, Unity 7.6 promises major improvements like redesigned Unity Dash (app launcher) and HUD, as well as refreshed styles for dock’s menus and tooltips for a modern and slick look, and improved low graphics mode to make the Unity Dash faster. The upcoming release also improves the app info and ratings in the Unity Dash preview, improves the “Empty Trash” button in Unity Dock to use the Nemo file manager instead of Nautilus, and lowers the RAM usage. Read more

GNOME 43 Release Date Slated for September 21st, 2022

The release schedule for the upcoming GNOME 43 desktop environment series was published at the end of March 2022, shortly after the release of the GNOME 42 desktop environment, suggesting that the final release date is slated for September 21st, 2022. GNOME 43 will be the third major update in the GNOME 4x series, and development slowly kicked off this month but an alpha version will be readied for public testing in early July, while the beta version is expected a month later in early August. Read more

today's leftovers

  • Changes/StrongCryptoSettings3Forewarning1

    Cryptographic policies will be tightened in Fedora 38-39, SHA-1 signatures will no longer be trusted by default. Fedora 37 specifically doesn't come with any change of defaults, and this Fedora Change is an advance warning filed for extra visibility. Test your setup with FUTURE today and file bugs so you won't get bit by Fedora 38-39.

  • Kubernetes backup with advanced cluster recovery for SUSE Rancher clusters | SUSE Communities

    SUSE Rancher includes a rancher-backup operator to easily backup, restore or migrate Rancher. However, for broad, ecosystem wide backup and disaster recovery, SUSE’s software development partners step in with application, data and workload-centric solutions addressing the needs of an entire Kubernetes computing landscape. Catalogic Software, a SUSE One Gold Innovate partner, delivers CloudCasa, a Kubernetes Backup and DR as a Service offering, and we’ve invited Catalogic to author a guest blog so you can learn more about their solution. ~Bret

  • threads and libxcb, part 2

    I've been working on kopper recently, which is a complementary project to zink. Just as zink implements OpenGL in terms of Vulkan, kopper seeks to implement the GL window system bindings - like EGL and GLX - in terms of the Vulkan WSI extensions. There are several benefits to doing this, which I'll get into in a future post, but today's story is really about libX11 and libxcb. Yes, again. One important GLX feature is the ability to set the swap interval, which is how you get tear-free rendering by syncing buffer swaps to the vertical retrace. A swap interval of 1 is the typical case, where an image update happens once per frame. The Vulkan way to do this is to set the swapchain present mode to FIFO, since FIFO updates are implicitly synced to vblank. Mesa's WSI code for X11 uses a swapchain management thread for FIFO present modes. This thread is started from inside the vulkan driver, and it only uses libxcb to talk to the X server. But libGL is a libX11 client library, so in this scenario there is always an "xlib thread" as well. libX11 uses libxcb internally these days, because otherwise there would be no way to intermix xlib and xcb calls in the same process. But it does not use libxcb's reflection of the protocol, XGetGeometry does not call xcb_get_geometry for example. Instead, libxcb has an API to allow other code to take over the write side of the display socket, with a callback mechanism to get it back when another xcb client issues a request. The callback function libX11 uses here is straightforward: lock the Display, flush out any internally buffered requests, and return the sequence number of the last request written. Both libraries need this sequence number for various reasons internally, xcb for example uses it to make sure replies go back to the thread that issued the request.

  • Hackaday Podcast 166: Engraving With The Sun, Explosive Welding, Juggling Chainsaws, And Torturing Wago Connectors

    Join Hackaday Editor-in-Chief Elliot Williams and Staff Writer Dan Maloney as they dive into the last week of Hackaday articles. If you love things that go boom, you won’t want to miss the discussion about explosive welding. Ever use the sun to burn something with a magnifying glass? Now you can CNC that, if you dare. We’ll take a quick trip through the darkroom and look at analog-digital photography as well as a tactical enlarger you can build, watch someone do terrible things to Wago and Wago-adjacent connectors, and talk about how suborbital chainsaws can be leveraged into a mass storage medium. Not enough for you? Then don’t miss our bafflement at one corporation’s attitude toward 3D printing, the secret sauce of resin casting, and our rundown of the 2022 Sci-Fi Contest winners.

  • GRAID SupremeRAID SR-1010: unleashes record-breaking 110GB/sec reads | TweakTown

    The huge 110GB/sec reads are also only in a Linux environment, and on a RAID 5, RAID 6, or RAID 10 array. If you are on a Windows environment then those super-fast read speeds drop rather significantly: 70GB/sec reads (versus 110GB/sec on Linux) and 35GB/sec reads (up from 25GB/sec on Linux).

Games: Steam Deck and Dungeon Crawler Jam

