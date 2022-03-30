today's howtos
How to Install Webuzo v3 on Ubuntu 20.04
In this tutorial, we are going to explain how to install Webuzo v3 control panel on Ubuntu 20.04.
Webuzo is a hosting control panel that allows the developers and administrators to easily manage their domains, create databases, deploy a variety of applications create users and etc. With Webuzo can be managed different applications such as MySQL, MongoDB as databases, Nginx, LighTTPD as webservers, PHP, Ruby, Perl as languages and etc.
How To Install ClamAV Antivirus on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install ClamAV Antivirus on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, ClamAV is an open-source antivirus engine for detecting trojans, viruses, malware & other malicious threats. It integrates Mail servers to scan attachments received. In addition to scanning mail attachments, it provides protection to corporate networks. ClamAV package provides a flexible and scalable multi-threaded daemon in the clamav-daemon package, a command-line scanner in the ClamAV package, and a tool for automatic updating via the Internet.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the ClamAV on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
How To Install GitKraken on Ubuntu 20.04
In this article, we will show you how to install GitKraken on Ubuntu 20.04
GitKraken Client is a software that makes Git commands and processes easy, fast, and intuitive, it has a visually appealing experience that requires fewer interactions, allows for more fluid workflows, and provides total functionality.
GitKraken is a graphic interface for Git that allows us to manage our repositories from a comfortable and modern graphic interface. Integrations with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, and Azure DevOps make it swift and simple to clone, fork, and add remotes.
3 ways to install Deluge BitTorrent on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy
Find out the commands to install the Deluge BitTorrent client app on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish using the terminal.
BitTorrent is a file-sharing protocol that allows the exchange of files of any kind. In principle, Bittorrent corresponds to other formerly well-known file-sharing platforms such as eMule or Limewire. Because all these offers are based on a peer-to-peer principle (P2P), in which data is not downloaded from a central server, but directly from the computers of other users.
Hiding Images with UNIX Utilities
The following article is about a small trick I learned on the internet. It concerns with how we can hide an image within another image. This will be done with just the standard UNIX utilities (no crazy steganography).
Albeit other ways exist, a simple method to achieve this is to simply append the main image to another one. All this time, we’ve been using the cat command to view contents of a file. However, it was originally intended to be used to concatenate two files together. Most of the time, these files will be text-only but it behaves no different for binaries.
Unity 7.6 Released for Public Testing as the First Major Update to Unity7 in 6 Years
Featuring a new flat UI while retaining the system-wide blur, Unity 7.6 promises major improvements like redesigned Unity Dash (app launcher) and HUD, as well as refreshed styles for dock’s menus and tooltips for a modern and slick look, and improved low graphics mode to make the Unity Dash faster. The upcoming release also improves the app info and ratings in the Unity Dash preview, improves the “Empty Trash” button in Unity Dock to use the Nemo file manager instead of Nautilus, and lowers the RAM usage.
GNOME 43 Release Date Slated for September 21st, 2022
The release schedule for the upcoming GNOME 43 desktop environment series was published at the end of March 2022, shortly after the release of the GNOME 42 desktop environment, suggesting that the final release date is slated for September 21st, 2022. GNOME 43 will be the third major update in the GNOME 4x series, and development slowly kicked off this month but an alpha version will be readied for public testing in early July, while the beta version is expected a month later in early August.
today's leftovers
Games: Steam Deck and Dungeon Crawler Jam
