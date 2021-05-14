today's leftovers
Cameron Kaiser: April patch set for TenFourFox
I've had my hands full with the POWER9 64-bit JIT (a descendant of TenFourFox's 32-bit JIT), but I had a better idea about the lazy image loader workaround in February's drop and got the rest of the maintenance patches down at the same time. These patches include the standard security fixes and updates to timezones, pinned certificates and HSTS, as well as another entry for the ATSUI font blacklist. In addition, a bug in the POWER9 JIT turns out to affect TenFourFox as well (going back to at least TenFourFox 38), which I ported a fix for. It should correct some residual issues with IonPower-NVLE on a few sites, though it may allow code to run that couldn't run before that may have its own issues, of course. A clobber is not required for this update. The commits are already hot and live on Github.
Mozilla's open-source speech data project, Common Voice, now has 20,000 hours of content
Earlier this week, Mozilla revealed that its Common Voice dataset now contains more than 20,000 hours of content that can be used by anyone around the world to improve their speech recognition software, almost double what it was a year ago. The latest dataset in the English language comes in at a huge 71 GB and now there are more languages supported than ever with the addition of Tigre, Taiwanese (Minnan), Meadow Mari, Bengali, Toki Pona, and Cantonese.
The Month of LibreOffice, May 2022 starts today – Join in and get snazzy merch!
Boost your skillset and learn new things- join the Month of LibreOffice! The software is a worldwide, community open source project – and many people who help to improve it, actually started out as regular users of the software.
So in the coming four weeks, we’d love it if you get involved, join our community, and have fun. You can build up valuable skills for a future career – and you don’t need to be a programmer. There are many ways to help make LibreOffice awesome, as we’ll see in a moment.
Best Free and Open Source Software – April 2022 Updates - LinuxLinks
The table above shows our articles updated in April 2022.
For our entire collection, check out the categories below. This is the largest compilation of recommended software. The collection includes hundreds of articles, with comprehensive sections on internet, graphics, games, programming, science, office, utilities, and more. Almost all of the software is free and open source.
IoT news of the week for April 29, 2022
India reveals RISC-V CPU roadmap, expects product by 2023 • The Register
India's government has announced a plan and roadmap for local semiconductor design and production, based on the open source RISC-V architecture, and set a goal of delivering world-class silicon by the end of next year.
The Digital India RISC-V Microprocessor Program (DIR-V) will see Indian industry and academia team to develop Systems on Chips (SoC) for servers, mobile devices, automotive applications, IoT devices, and microcontrollers.
Ubuntu 22.04 Features and What’s New?
Ubuntu’s new long-term support (LTS) version has come, which is huge news in the Ubuntu community. While new versions are released every six months, LTS releases are only released every two years and can get upgrades from Canonical for up to a decade. That means the features shown below are what many people will see on their computers for the foreseeable future.
So, what distinguishes Ubuntu 22.04 from Ubuntu 20.04? Is it worthwhile to update, and will you continue with this release in the long run? Here are a few of the more appealing modifications.
Paul Wise: FLOSS Activities April 2022
This month I didn't have any particular focus. I just worked on issues in my info bubble.
CentOS Stream & Everything You Need To Know About It
CentOS is a community driven Linux distribution, which is an official fork of RedHat Enterprise Linux (RHEL).
After the announcement from RedHat that CentOS 8 has reached End of Life, CentOS have started a new release, named CentOS Stream which will be an upstream release, rather than traditional CentOS Linux. This newly released distro has put the entire community in a mixed position about whom will be most benefitted with the distro and how to use it properly.
In this article, we will try to give a brief discussion over CentOS Stream and everything you need to know about it.
Paying a visit to planet BSD
I've received some comments from readers asking me about my distribution choices, and specifically what I thought about the various flavors of BSD. It seems like a fair question. It's been a long time since I ran any of them for any "serious work", and it's likely much has changed. In any case, it seemed like a good opportunity to mess around and see what's out there.
Linux App Summit 2022 - Day 1 - Kockatoo Tube
196: Pop!_OS 22.04, GNOME, Ubuntu Gaming, LineageOS 19, Twitter Acquired and more Linux news!
On this episode of This Week in Linux: Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS Released, Ubuntu 22.04 Remixes: Ubuntu Unity & Ubuntu Cinnamon, Ubuntu Going All-In on Linux Gaming, LineageOS 19 Released, NTFS Kernel Driver from Paragon Software In Question, GNOME Patent Troll Stripped of Rights to Patent, Yocto 4.0 Released, Actual Budget Goes Open Source, GNOME Devs Solve Laptop Barking Problem and Twitter Acquired by Elon Musk. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!
Chrome OS is picking up an old-school feature to help level up your multitasking game
Chrome OS has long been setting out to show that it's as much a full-blown operating system as something like Linux or Windows, and that includes robust support for multitasking. It allows you to open multiple apps at once and offers features like split-screen to easily use them simultaneously. But one oversight has involved situations that might be better suited to floating windows (rather than split apps) — like pinning a calculator while working out expenses listed in a note, or playing a video while chatting with friends on a messenger. That's why we're so excited to see Google adding a nifty pinning feature to Chrome OS, bringing your most mundane multitasking desire to life: keeping a window on top.
Sculpt OS release 22.04
Sculpt OS version 22.04 introduces the concept of service-level sandboxing and features completely new drivers for wireless, graphics, and USB. On the user-visible surface, the new version of Sculpt OS looks and feels familiar to users of the previous version. Under the hood, however, at the nitty-gritty hardware-support level, it features completely revamped device drivers for Intel wireless, Intel graphics, and USB. In a major surgery, the new drivers got transplanted from the Linux kernel version 5.14.21 using Genode's unique DDE approach. In contrast to Linux where the drivers are part of the almighty operating-system kernel, Sculpt OS hosts each of the drivers in a dedicated sandbox as plain user-level component. So Sculpt users can enjoy the broad hardware support of up-to-date Linux drivers without ultimately trusting those staggeringly complex driver stacks. Closely related, the support of hardware-accelerated graphics that we introduced with the previous version 21.10 received substantial optimization and stabilization. With the new version, Sculpt users can not only run native OpenGL applications but can even go as far as using hardware-accelerated graphics via guest operating systems hosted within VirtualBox on top of Sculpt.
Challenges of Creating a Decentralized, Open Source Twitter
This is not the first time social media giant Twitter has been besieged by would-be open source competitors. As concerns grow about an undue influence that Elon Musk, who is set to buy the social media giant, might have over the world’s unofficial town square, many are now contemplating jumping to a true open source, peer-to-peer social media network such as Mastadon, or perhaps even starting a new one from scratch. But standing up a federated, open source equivalent free from corporate influence may be more difficult than one might image. Open source software developer and advocate Evan Prodromou has been down this path before. A few years after Twitter launched, Prodromou fielded an open source, decidedly non-commercial Twitter-like microblogging service, called StatusNet, which, at least for an audience of technically-inclined open source types, gave Twitter a run for its money. More than 8,000 folks (myself included) signed on within 24 hours of its launch on July 2, 2008, and accumulated more than a million notices by that November. Over time, StatusNet grew into into a commercial service called Identi.ca, and its code base was eventually rewritten, by way of Node.js, into an activity streams engine that can be used to power internal or public-facing social media services. We spoke with Prodromou, by email, to learn more about the challenges and potential benefits of creating an open source, decentralized competitor to Twitter. What were the technical, and social challenges to running a social media service, especially an open source federated one? And what can we achieve by establishing web standards in this space?
