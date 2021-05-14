Sculpt OS release 22.04 Sculpt OS version 22.04 introduces the concept of service-level sandboxing and features completely new drivers for wireless, graphics, and USB. On the user-visible surface, the new version of Sculpt OS looks and feels familiar to users of the previous version. Under the hood, however, at the nitty-gritty hardware-support level, it features completely revamped device drivers for Intel wireless, Intel graphics, and USB. In a major surgery, the new drivers got transplanted from the Linux kernel version 5.14.21 using Genode's unique DDE approach. In contrast to Linux where the drivers are part of the almighty operating-system kernel, Sculpt OS hosts each of the drivers in a dedicated sandbox as plain user-level component. So Sculpt users can enjoy the broad hardware support of up-to-date Linux drivers without ultimately trusting those staggeringly complex driver stacks. Closely related, the support of hardware-accelerated graphics that we introduced with the previous version 21.10 received substantial optimization and stabilization. With the new version, Sculpt users can not only run native OpenGL applications but can even go as far as using hardware-accelerated graphics via guest operating systems hosted within VirtualBox on top of Sculpt.

Challenges of Creating a Decentralized, Open Source Twitter This is not the first time social media giant Twitter has been besieged by would-be open source competitors. As concerns grow about an undue influence that Elon Musk, who is set to buy the social media giant, might have over the world’s unofficial town square, many are now contemplating jumping to a true open source, peer-to-peer social media network such as Mastadon, or perhaps even starting a new one from scratch. But standing up a federated, open source equivalent free from corporate influence may be more difficult than one might image. Open source software developer and advocate Evan Prodromou has been down this path before. A few years after Twitter launched, Prodromou fielded an open source, decidedly non-commercial Twitter-like microblogging service, called StatusNet, which, at least for an audience of technically-inclined open source types, gave Twitter a run for its money. More than 8,000 folks (myself included) signed on within 24 hours of its launch on July 2, 2008, and accumulated more than a million notices by that November. Over time, StatusNet grew into into a commercial service called Identi.ca, and its code base was eventually rewritten, by way of Node.js, into an activity streams engine that can be used to power internal or public-facing social media services. We spoke with Prodromou, by email, to learn more about the challenges and potential benefits of creating an open source, decentralized competitor to Twitter. What were the technical, and social challenges to running a social media service, especially an open source federated one? And what can we achieve by establishing web standards in this space?