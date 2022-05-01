Composer is a dependency manager tool for PHP especially designed to install and update project dependencies. It installs all required packages that are compatible with the PHP project. It allows you to specify the library that you will need for your project. It is used in all modern PHP-based applications including, Laravel, Drupal, Magento, and more.

I queried the Domain Name System (DNS) for the default BIMI records for the top 3 million domains. I evaluated the responses, and fetched the BIMI image for domains with a valid BIMI record. I also evaluated other email policy DNS records used by BIMI; including Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting, and Conformance (DMARC) and Sender Policy Framework (SPF). The DomainKeys Identified Mail (DKIM) records were not evaluated because this would require me to examine an email message sent from the domain.

You want to run a query over multiple tables in your database / warehouse and then process and visualise the combined results of those queries. You need to be able to switch between servers, databases, schemas and tables, selecting different columns and applying different conditions in the WHERE clause. You don’t have permsissions to write complex / dynamic SQL (for example you can’t create stored procedures or query system tables).

Sculpt OS release 22.04 Sculpt OS version 22.04 introduces the concept of service-level sandboxing and features completely new drivers for wireless, graphics, and USB. On the user-visible surface, the new version of Sculpt OS looks and feels familiar to users of the previous version. Under the hood, however, at the nitty-gritty hardware-support level, it features completely revamped device drivers for Intel wireless, Intel graphics, and USB. In a major surgery, the new drivers got transplanted from the Linux kernel version 5.14.21 using Genode's unique DDE approach. In contrast to Linux where the drivers are part of the almighty operating-system kernel, Sculpt OS hosts each of the drivers in a dedicated sandbox as plain user-level component. So Sculpt users can enjoy the broad hardware support of up-to-date Linux drivers without ultimately trusting those staggeringly complex driver stacks. Closely related, the support of hardware-accelerated graphics that we introduced with the previous version 21.10 received substantial optimization and stabilization. With the new version, Sculpt users can not only run native OpenGL applications but can even go as far as using hardware-accelerated graphics via guest operating systems hosted within VirtualBox on top of Sculpt.