Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Maven, Gradle And More: How To Choose Between Package Managers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 1st of May 2022 12:39:05 PM Filed under
Development

Dependencies are libraries that projects use but that the project’s developers don’t have to write themselves. Instead, developers can download those dependencies directly into projects and immediately use them without having to write the code within those libraries themselves.

It’s certainly possible to write code without ever using libraries, but hardly anyone does that. That’s because so many useful libraries exist that provide helpful functionality and make the work of development much easier and faster for developers. Dependencies also help with code maintainability because the code for those dependencies can be managed and updated separately from projects that use them.

Dependency managers are useful because projects today tend to have a large number of dependencies, and each dependency may also have a long list of their own dependencies. That can quickly become impossible for developers to manually download and maintain themselves. Dependency managers help developers more easily download and keep track of the dependencies in their projects.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Programming Leftovers

  • Forgetting about the problem of memory

    There’s a pattern that emerged in software some time ago, that bothers me: in a nutshell, it is that it’s become acceptable to assume that memory is unlimited. More precisely, it is the notion that it is acceptable for a program to crash if memory is exhausted.

  • Quickpost: Machine Code Infinite Loop

    Someone asked me what the byte sequence is for an infinite loop in x86 machine code (it’s something you could use while debugging, for example).

  • Iterating over multiple database tables with R

    You want to run a query over multiple tables in your database / warehouse and then process and visualise the combined results of those queries. You need to be able to switch between servers, databases, schemas and tables, selecting different columns and applying different conditions in the WHERE clause. You don’t have permsissions to write complex / dynamic SQL (for example you can’t create stored procedures or query system tables).

    Are you stumped?

    Not if you know R!

  • Daniel Aleksandersen: Common mistakes in BIMI early-adopter implementations

    I queried the Domain Name System (DNS) for the default BIMI records for the top 3 million domains. I evaluated the responses, and fetched the BIMI image for domains with a valid BIMI record. I also evaluated other email policy DNS records used by BIMI; including Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting, and Conformance (DMARC) and Sender Policy Framework (SPF). The DomainKeys Identified Mail (DKIM) records were not evaluated because this would require me to examine an email message sent from the domain.

  • Daniel Aleksandersen: Ruby 3.1’s incompatible changes to its YAML module (Psych 4)

    The Ruby programming language released version 3.1 back in December 2021. Among the changes was a big update to Psych version 4.0, Ruby’s built-in YAML Ain't a Markup Language (YAML, a recursive acronym) interpreter. A major version change indicates incompatible changes, and version 4 sure does deliver on that promise.

today's howtos

  • How to Install and Use PHP Composer on Ubuntu 20.04

    Composer is a dependency manager tool for PHP especially designed to install and update project dependencies. It installs all required packages that are compatible with the PHP project. It allows you to specify the library that you will need for your project. It is used in all modern PHP-based applications including, Laravel, Drupal, Magento, and more.

  • How To Upgrade Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish

    The newest Long Term Support (LTS) edition of the Ubuntu operating system, Ubuntu 20.04 (Jammy Jellyfish), was released on April 21, 2022. This tutorial will walk you through the process of upgrading an Ubuntu system running version 20.04 or later to Ubuntu 22.04.

  • Install p7Zip GUI on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Linux

    Tutorial to install Install p7Zip on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy JellyFish using command terminal. It is an open-source tool to highly compress files and folders on Linux and FreeBSD systems. It is the best alternative to Winrar software which is meant for Windows platforms.

  • How to Install Nginx Mainline on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
  • Change Screen Resolution of An Ubuntu VM in Hyper-V – TecAdmin

    Recently I created a Ubuntu desktop virtual machine in the Hyper-V platform. After login to the desktop realises that the screen resolution is not correct. I tried to change VM to full-screen mode but it opens in partial screen.

  • Making sshd more secure on Sailfish OS | dt.iki.fi

    Recent versions of Sailfish OS (currently 4.4.0.58) use a socket that listens on port 22, and start sshd (to be precise, a per-connection sshd@.service) when someone knocks. Pretty neat, probably saves some resources when you don't need an ssh connection. But safer it is not. I recommend to make some changes to /etc/ssh/sshd_config to disallow most connection attempts.

Sculpt OS release 22.04

Sculpt OS version 22.04 introduces the concept of service-level sandboxing and features completely new drivers for wireless, graphics, and USB. On the user-visible surface, the new version of Sculpt OS looks and feels familiar to users of the previous version. Under the hood, however, at the nitty-gritty hardware-support level, it features completely revamped device drivers for Intel wireless, Intel graphics, and USB. In a major surgery, the new drivers got transplanted from the Linux kernel version 5.14.21 using Genode's unique DDE approach. In contrast to Linux where the drivers are part of the almighty operating-system kernel, Sculpt OS hosts each of the drivers in a dedicated sandbox as plain user-level component. So Sculpt users can enjoy the broad hardware support of up-to-date Linux drivers without ultimately trusting those staggeringly complex driver stacks. Closely related, the support of hardware-accelerated graphics that we introduced with the previous version 21.10 received substantial optimization and stabilization. With the new version, Sculpt users can not only run native OpenGL applications but can even go as far as using hardware-accelerated graphics via guest operating systems hosted within VirtualBox on top of Sculpt. Read more

Challenges of Creating a Decentralized, Open Source Twitter

This is not the first time social media giant Twitter has been besieged by would-be open source competitors. As concerns grow about an undue influence that Elon Musk, who is set to buy the social media giant, might have over the world’s unofficial town square, many are now contemplating jumping to a true open source, peer-to-peer social media network such as Mastadon, or perhaps even starting a new one from scratch. But standing up a federated, open source equivalent free from corporate influence may be more difficult than one might image. Open source software developer and advocate Evan Prodromou has been down this path before. A few years after Twitter launched, Prodromou fielded an open source, decidedly non-commercial Twitter-like microblogging service, called StatusNet, which, at least for an audience of technically-inclined open source types, gave Twitter a run for its money. More than 8,000 folks (myself included) signed on within 24 hours of its launch on July 2, 2008, and accumulated more than a million notices by that November. Over time, StatusNet grew into into a commercial service called Identi.ca, and its code base was eventually rewritten, by way of Node.js, into an activity streams engine that can be used to power internal or public-facing social media services. We spoke with Prodromou, by email, to learn more about the challenges and potential benefits of creating an open source, decentralized competitor to Twitter. What were the technical, and social challenges to running a social media service, especially an open source federated one? And what can we achieve by establishing web standards in this space? Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6