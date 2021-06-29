These days the headlines are full of tech news articles urging you to update your operating system them moment companies push them out. But with many taking significant time to download and requiring you restart the machine, it’s all too easy to delay actually installing them. Here to explain why that’s a bad idea, we’ve created this easy to understand guide, detailing why you should always keep your operating system up to date.

[...]

Linux product lifecycle

GNU/Linux operating systems handle lifecycle in a variety of ways, from from “rolling release” distributions like Arch, which don’t have a formal release lifecycle but instead release small incremental updates, to “long-term support” (LTS) versions.

LTS releases are designed for stable deployments and guaranteed receive updates without a corresponding version upgrade for anywhere from anywhere from five years standard support and ten years of security updates in the case of Ubuntu LTS, to over a decade for Red Hat Enterprise Linux’s costly Extended Life Phase for enterprise support subscribers.

Like Windows, most non-rolling, non-LTS Linux distros release a major version update every six months or so, however.