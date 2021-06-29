Maven, Gradle And More: How To Choose Between Package Managers Dependencies are libraries that projects use but that the project’s developers don’t have to write themselves. Instead, developers can download those dependencies directly into projects and immediately use them without having to write the code within those libraries themselves. It’s certainly possible to write code without ever using libraries, but hardly anyone does that. That’s because so many useful libraries exist that provide helpful functionality and make the work of development much easier and faster for developers. Dependencies also help with code maintainability because the code for those dependencies can be managed and updated separately from projects that use them. Dependency managers are useful because projects today tend to have a large number of dependencies, and each dependency may also have a long list of their own dependencies. That can quickly become impossible for developers to manually download and maintain themselves. Dependency managers help developers more easily download and keep track of the dependencies in their projects.