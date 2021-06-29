today's howtos
How to install Basemark GPU Benchmark on Ubuntu 22.04 Linux
Learn the steps to install Basemark GPU benchmark software on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish Linux to measure the performance of system’s inbuilt or external graphic cards (GPU).
Benchmarks are programs or apps which we use to test the performance of various components such as CPU, GPU, and memory on the smartphone or computer. You get the result in a score, a time, or a speed. Basemark GPU is one of such Benchmarks. With “Basemark GPU” the gaming fans can benchmark their PC graphics performance running on Linux running. It supports various graphics interfaces, such as DirectX 12, OpenGL, or Vulkan. Using it we can even measure the performance of an in-built graphics chip and compare it with the data of other users. The test results automatically end up in an online database.
These tests are important. This way, the user knows whether his device runs stably under heavy use. In most cases, the utilization of the system is accompanied by a high temperature. In order to avoid high temperatures, it may then be necessary to install a better CPU cooler or to replace the cooler paste of the CPU. Because with a good processor, it is not always necessary to replace the computer with a new one. It is often sufficient to replace individual components.
How to Download Youtube videos on Ubuntu 22.04 using GUI APP
Learn how to use a simple graphical application to download the Youtube videos on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish without using the command.
Although we don’t require downloading YouTube videos because they are always available online to stream, yet, if you have an internet connection problem then we have to. Yes, we can download the Youtube videos by using a simple graphical app called – Youtube Downloader. It is available through the SNAP repository, and hence can be installed on any modern Ubuntu operating system.
This app we are going to use here, apart from grabbing the Youtube videos, can also be used to convert the videos to MP3. It supports password-protected and private videos, can download single videos or whole playlists, and has the ability to automatically selects a video format based on your quality demands.
How to compare Docker images with container-diff
Containers are changing how organizations develop, implement and manage applications. They enable IT teams to create discrete functions that, together, create a flexible, composite application responsive to market needs. DevOps is coalescing around containers -- but this does not mean everything is easier.
Developers and operations staff often must interrogate containers to see how they differ between versions. Although most DevOps tools include version control systems, there are quick and easy tools that compare container differences in depth.
4 Ways to install Firefox browser on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy
Learn the different ways to install the FireFox browser on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish using the command terminal and graphical user interface.
Well, Firefox doesn’t need an introduction, it is already a default system browser in most Linux systems including Ubuntu 22.04. Hence there is no need to install it at all, however, if you have uninstalled it or using a minimal Ubuntu system without any browser then this guide is for you.
Firefox uses the software module called Gecko (Gecko Rendering Engine). Gecko was written in the programming language C++ and is free software. The main focus of the developers at Gecko is on the support of open Internet standards such as e.g XHTML, HTML, and CSS. It is open source
5 basic network commands for Linux and Windows
Nowadays, administrators work with more diverse platforms than ever. From Windows workstations to Linux servers to macOS laptops, they encounter a dizzying number of environments. Cloud computing and containers take this complexity to another level. It's tough enough for admins to recall all the shell commands for their platform of choice, let alone those needed for another OS. Add in cloud services, and the task gets even more difficult.
Sed Command in Linux Examples - ByteXD
This tutorial presents you with deeply explained examples of the stream editor (sed) command.
The Sed command is a very powerful tool that is used for viewing, editing, and modifying files. It can be used for a variety of purposes like adding or removing the lines from a file, editing the lines in a file, searching for a pattern in a file, and much more.
How To Install PyCharm on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PyCharm on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, PyCharm is a dedicated Python graphical IDE (Integrated Development Environment) popular amongst Python developers. It provides a range of essential tools such as code analysis, a graphical debugger, an integrated unit tester, and integration with version control systems for Python developers. In addition to the Community Edition under Apache 2.0 license, PyCharm is also available as a paid Professional Edition.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the PyCharm on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
AdBlocking on Sailfish OS via /etc/hosts | dt.iki.fi
There are some apps around the playstore but they do not seem to work anymore for SFOS 4.x; but all you need is a systemd timer & service.
Security Leftovers
Maven, Gradle And More: How To Choose Between Package Managers
Dependencies are libraries that projects use but that the project’s developers don’t have to write themselves. Instead, developers can download those dependencies directly into projects and immediately use them without having to write the code within those libraries themselves. It’s certainly possible to write code without ever using libraries, but hardly anyone does that. That’s because so many useful libraries exist that provide helpful functionality and make the work of development much easier and faster for developers. Dependencies also help with code maintainability because the code for those dependencies can be managed and updated separately from projects that use them. Dependency managers are useful because projects today tend to have a large number of dependencies, and each dependency may also have a long list of their own dependencies. That can quickly become impossible for developers to manually download and maintain themselves. Dependency managers help developers more easily download and keep track of the dependencies in their projects.
Hands-On with Arch Linux’s New Menu-Based Installer
Earlier this week, the Arch Linux developers released Archinstall 2.4.1 (it has been updated to version 2.4.2 a day later to fix a few bugs), a release that introduces numerous new features and improvements, as well as a brand-new menu system to make installing Arch Linux even easier for newcomers. Now, the latest Archinstall version is shipped by default with the newest Arch Linux ISO snapshot for next-generation Arch Linux installations, and I was curious to find out how it works and how easy is to install this popular rolling-release distribution compared to the previous installation system.
