Learn the steps to install Basemark GPU benchmark software on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish Linux to measure the performance of system’s inbuilt or external graphic cards (GPU).

Benchmarks are programs or apps which we use to test the performance of various components such as CPU, GPU, and memory on the smartphone or computer. You get the result in a score, a time, or a speed. Basemark GPU is one of such Benchmarks. With “Basemark GPU” the gaming fans can benchmark their PC graphics performance running on Linux running. It supports various graphics interfaces, such as DirectX 12, OpenGL, or Vulkan. Using it we can even measure the performance of an in-built graphics chip and compare it with the data of other users. The test results automatically end up in an online database.

These tests are important. This way, the user knows whether his device runs stably under heavy use. In most cases, the utilization of the system is accompanied by a high temperature. In order to avoid high temperatures, it may then be necessary to install a better CPU cooler or to replace the cooler paste of the CPU. Because with a good processor, it is not always necessary to replace the computer with a new one. It is often sufficient to replace individual components.