Security Leftovers
Netatalk is an open-source implementation of the Apple Filing Protocol (AFP), allowing Unix-like operating systems to serve as file servers for Apple macOS computers.
Why you need to keep your operating system up to date [Ed: There are more people still using Windows XP than users of Vista 11. They should migrate to GNU/Linux on the same hardware.]
These days the headlines are full of tech news articles urging you to update your operating system them moment companies push them out. But with many taking significant time to download and requiring you restart the machine, it’s all too easy to delay actually installing them. Here to explain why that’s a bad idea, we’ve created this easy to understand guide, detailing why you should always keep your operating system up to date.
[...]
Linux product lifecycle
GNU/Linux operating systems handle lifecycle in a variety of ways, from from “rolling release” distributions like Arch, which don’t have a formal release lifecycle but instead release small incremental updates, to “long-term support” (LTS) versions.
LTS releases are designed for stable deployments and guaranteed receive updates without a corresponding version upgrade for anywhere from anywhere from five years standard support and ten years of security updates in the case of Ubuntu LTS, to over a decade for Red Hat Enterprise Linux’s costly Extended Life Phase for enterprise support subscribers.
Like Windows, most non-rolling, non-LTS Linux distros release a major version update every six months or so, however.
Fortinet: 80% of Breaches Attributed to Cybersecurity Skills Gap [Ed: While the assertion here may be true, it's sad they quote a Microsoft proxy (Microsoft puts back doors in things and then uses this proxy to deflect/pass blame to "Open Source")]
The cybersecurity skills shortage not only continues to give C-level executives a migraine, but the gap can also be linked to many breaches, Fortinet’s recent report found.
For the report, Fortinet surveyed more than 1,200 IT and cybersecurity leaders from 29 different locations. The company found that 80% of surveyed organizations experienced at least one breach they could attribute to the cybersecurity skill gap, and 64% of those breaches resulted in revenue loss, recovery cost, and other financial damages.
Maven, Gradle And More: How To Choose Between Package Managers
Dependencies are libraries that projects use but that the project’s developers don’t have to write themselves. Instead, developers can download those dependencies directly into projects and immediately use them without having to write the code within those libraries themselves.
It’s certainly possible to write code without ever using libraries, but hardly anyone does that. That’s because so many useful libraries exist that provide helpful functionality and make the work of development much easier and faster for developers. Dependencies also help with code maintainability because the code for those dependencies can be managed and updated separately from projects that use them.
Dependency managers are useful because projects today tend to have a large number of dependencies, and each dependency may also have a long list of their own dependencies. That can quickly become impossible for developers to manually download and maintain themselves. Dependency managers help developers more easily download and keep track of the dependencies in their projects.
Hands-On with Arch Linux’s New Menu-Based Installer
Earlier this week, the Arch Linux developers released Archinstall 2.4.1 (it has been updated to version 2.4.2 a day later to fix a few bugs), a release that introduces numerous new features and improvements, as well as a brand-new menu system to make installing Arch Linux even easier for newcomers.
Now, the latest Archinstall version is shipped by default with the newest Arch Linux ISO snapshot for next-generation Arch Linux installations, and I was curious to find out how it works and how easy is to install this popular rolling-release distribution compared to the previous installation system.
today's leftovers
I've had my hands full with the POWER9 64-bit JIT (a descendant of TenFourFox's 32-bit JIT), but I had a better idea about the lazy image loader workaround in February's drop and got the rest of the maintenance patches down at the same time. These patches include the standard security fixes and updates to timezones, pinned certificates and HSTS, as well as another entry for the ATSUI font blacklist. In addition, a bug in the POWER9 JIT turns out to affect TenFourFox as well (going back to at least TenFourFox 38), which I ported a fix for. It should correct some residual issues with IonPower-NVLE on a few sites, though it may allow code to run that couldn't run before that may have its own issues, of course. A clobber is not required for this update. The commits are already hot and live on Github.
Earlier this week, Mozilla revealed that its Common Voice dataset now contains more than 20,000 hours of content that can be used by anyone around the world to improve their speech recognition software, almost double what it was a year ago. The latest dataset in the English language comes in at a huge 71 GB and now there are more languages supported than ever with the addition of Tigre, Taiwanese (Minnan), Meadow Mari, Bengali, Toki Pona, and Cantonese.
Boost your skillset and learn new things- join the Month of LibreOffice! The software is a worldwide, community open source project – and many people who help to improve it, actually started out as regular users of the software.
So in the coming four weeks, we’d love it if you get involved, join our community, and have fun. You can build up valuable skills for a future career – and you don’t need to be a programmer. There are many ways to help make LibreOffice awesome, as we’ll see in a moment.
The table above shows our articles updated in April 2022.
For our entire collection, check out the categories below. This is the largest compilation of recommended software. The collection includes hundreds of articles, with comprehensive sections on internet, graphics, games, programming, science, office, utilities, and more. Almost all of the software is free and open source.
India's government has announced a plan and roadmap for local semiconductor design and production, based on the open source RISC-V architecture, and set a goal of delivering world-class silicon by the end of next year.
The Digital India RISC-V Microprocessor Program (DIR-V) will see Indian industry and academia team to develop Systems on Chips (SoC) for servers, mobile devices, automotive applications, IoT devices, and microcontrollers.
Ubuntu’s new long-term support (LTS) version has come, which is huge news in the Ubuntu community. While new versions are released every six months, LTS releases are only released every two years and can get upgrades from Canonical for up to a decade. That means the features shown below are what many people will see on their computers for the foreseeable future.
So, what distinguishes Ubuntu 22.04 from Ubuntu 20.04? Is it worthwhile to update, and will you continue with this release in the long run? Here are a few of the more appealing modifications.
This month I didn't have any particular focus. I just worked on issues in my info bubble.
CentOS is a community driven Linux distribution, which is an official fork of RedHat Enterprise Linux (RHEL).
After the announcement from RedHat that CentOS 8 has reached End of Life, CentOS have started a new release, named CentOS Stream which will be an upstream release, rather than traditional CentOS Linux. This newly released distro has put the entire community in a mixed position about whom will be most benefitted with the distro and how to use it properly.
In this article, we will try to give a brief discussion over CentOS Stream and everything you need to know about it.
I've received some comments from readers asking me about my distribution choices, and specifically what I thought about the various flavors of BSD. It seems like a fair question. It's been a long time since I ran any of them for any "serious work", and it's likely much has changed. In any case, it seemed like a good opportunity to mess around and see what's out there.
On this episode of This Week in Linux: Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS Released, Ubuntu 22.04 Remixes: Ubuntu Unity & Ubuntu Cinnamon, Ubuntu Going All-In on Linux Gaming, LineageOS 19 Released, NTFS Kernel Driver from Paragon Software In Question, GNOME Patent Troll Stripped of Rights to Patent, Yocto 4.0 Released, Actual Budget Goes Open Source, GNOME Devs Solve Laptop Barking Problem and Twitter Acquired by Elon Musk. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!
Chrome OS has long been setting out to show that it's as much a full-blown operating system as something like Linux or Windows, and that includes robust support for multitasking. It allows you to open multiple apps at once and offers features like split-screen to easily use them simultaneously. But one oversight has involved situations that might be better suited to floating windows (rather than split apps) — like pinning a calculator while working out expenses listed in a note, or playing a video while chatting with friends on a messenger. That's why we're so excited to see Google adding a nifty pinning feature to Chrome OS, bringing your most mundane multitasking desire to life: keeping a window on top.
