today's leftovers
-
You Can’t Hire Your Way Out of the Cloud Skills Shortage
[Ed: It says "SPONSORED"; The so-called 'Linux' Foundation is bribing loads of publishers to publish puff pieces for it, distracting from the abuses; stop calling servers "clowns"]
-
Google Cloud to submit Istio service mesh project to CNCF - Protocol
Istio is the last major component of the Kubernetes ecosystem to sit outside of the CNCF. At one point, Google seemed unsure whether it would cede control of the service-mesh project, but things have changed.
-
EFF at SCaLE 19x
After two long years, EFF is excited to be returning for the 19th Southern California Linux Expo (SCaLE)! You'll find us in the expo hall all weekend. Stop by and start or renew a membership and learn about the latest work EFF is doing to protect your digital rights. We'll also have unique gear at our booth, including hoodies, stickers, and pins!
-
Young Greek Tech Whiz, Robot Creator Launches Start-Up
At 23, a Greek from Kavala has already built his own robot for less than $600, produced his own 3D printer, and designed a computer tower that is an eco-friendly, do-it-yourself kit. After a decade of being a trailblazer of innovation, what’s next for Dimitris Chatzis?
-
In the Battle Over the Right to Repair, Open-Source Tractors Offer an Alternative | Civil Eats
Jack Algiere has always been a tinkerer. As a child in the 1980s, he would repair and swap out engines in the broken equipment on his family’s farm, often figuring out exactly what he was building as he went along. “It’s just part of growing up on a farm,” he said. “We made it work, and we made it.”
Algiere grew up in an era when it was second nature for farmers to fix their equipment—before farm equipment manufacturers like John Deere and others started incorporating proprietary software, parts, and tools only accessible to authorized dealerships.
Now, amid a growing “right to repair” movement pushing farm equipment manufacturers to shift their practices, some have gone a step further by calling for a new, production model altogether, built on an open-source system. Under this model, farm equipment is designed to be easily modified and repaired by relying on accessible, universal parts, while sharing or licensing the design specifications and source code.
Algiere, who is the director of agroecology at the Stone Barns Center for Food & Agriculture in Tarrytown, New York, is a proponent for open-source equipment that farmers can customize to the unique needs of their farms. In his case, that means 12 acres of organic vegetables, including up to 500 different plant varieties at any one time.
-
Chuwi RZBOX 2022 mini PC with Ryzen 7 5800H coming soon [Ed: OK, but does Chuwi still pre-install Microsoft's malware? If not, then this is progress.]
Chuwi says the system supports Windows 10 and Windows 11 as well as Ubuntu and other GNU/Linux distributions.
-
Missing memegen
Back at $COMPANY we had an internal meme-site. I had some reputation in my team for creating good memes. When I watched Episode 3 of Season 2 from Yes Premier Minister yesterday, I really missed a place to post memes.
This is the full scene. Please watch it or even the full episode before scrolling down to the GIFs. I had a good laugh for some time.
-
Red Hat Expands Capabilities to Provide Streamlined Application Development and Delivery in the Cloud [Ed: IBM Red Hat speaks of "clown" and malarkey. Companies do this when they lack technical edge, so executives overcompensate with shallow marketing.
-
Happy 12th Anniversary, MandrivaChronicles!
Due to COVID-19, my ever-increasing workload has kept me away from posting. Also, health issues in the family and my daughter's return to to in-person school classes required my attention. All this has kept me away from here.
[...]
3. My telework comes to end tomorrow. The Windows office computer is going to be watched closely. The institution will operate on the assumption that the university is a target and that our computers are vulnerable. I guess that is correct. The good news? They offered both my brother and I to install Linux to our workstations. I must admit that cheered me up!
4. After the migration from Windows 10 to Windows 11, my daughter's laptop was fine. Then another batch of updates came and broke it. Good job, Microsoft! I had to fix it and it took me two days to have the system operational again.
-
Trinity Desktop Environment (TDE) R14.0.12 release is ready!
The Trinity Desktop Environment (TDE) development team is pleased to announce the immediate availability of TDE R14.0.12. TDE is a complete software desktop environment designed for Unix-like operating systems, intended for computer users preferring a traditional desktop model, and is free/libre software. Born as a fork of KDE 3.5 back in 2010, TDE is now a fully independent project with its own personality and development team, available for various Linux distros, BSD and DilOS. This release comes with a new D-Bus based polkit authentication agent, new markdown document viewer, support for HTML5 in Quanta, support for Let's Encrypt certificates, some improvements to GUI options, better cooperation between tdm and plymouth, fix for ICEAuthority ownership stealing when using sudo, various other bug fixes and improvements. It also adds support for Ubuntu Jammy while it drops support for Debian Jessie and Ubuntu Trusty. C++11 is now allowed in the code base.
Nathan Willis: Engaging with the OSI Elections 2022.1
Ostensibly, these elections are serious affairs. The OSI is high-profile organization, with a robust list of Big Tech sponsor companies funding it. And “open source” as a term is the OSI’s property: the OSI is in charge of the trademark and defends it when it is misused; the OSI also maintains the formal “open source” definition and the list of licenses that you are permitted to call “open source”. That’s actually not a massive list of duties, so you might well wonder why the OSI is so high-profile to begin with; I think that’s one of the big philosophical questions, certainly worth revisiting (especially with regard to running for governance positions) but, for the time being, suffice it to say that it’s where we (“we” meaning “FOSS in the general sense”) are. Nevertheless, these elections kinda just plod through without a lot of interest or engagement. You might remember that in 2021, the election-management- or voting-system went a little haywire and the OSI had to redo the election. But, by and large, they aren’t really news when they happen. That’s in pretty stark contrast to the public back-and-forth that happens for Debian Project Leader (DPL) elections and the brouhaha over recent leadership “maneuvering” (scare quotes intentional) in the FSF. The OSI board candidates can each write a candidacy-page text that gets put on the wiki, but it can say whatever they want. In short, to you the voter, there’s no genuine back-and-forth provided. No debates, no time allotted, no required position papers, etc. For the past few years, however, Luis Villa has made an effort to pose questions to the candidates. I think that’s great. Although not everyone answers, some do. But Villa is just one voter, and he doesn’t ask everything. And some of what he does ask is more of a “tell us in your own words” prompt than it is anything particularly drilling down on a specific point. So it’s not a real incisive process on those grounds. [...] Before you even look at the candidate pages, a couple of thing stand out. First, there are two organizations who have multiple people running this year. There are two Red Hatters running on the same ballot, and there are two OpenUK ers running, with one of them running on the individual ballot and the other on the affiliate ballot. Slightly less noticeable is that there is a Googler running to fill a seat vacated by an outgoing Googler. It’s clearly a problem for any one organization (for profit or otherwise) to hold on to a disproportionate number of seats on the OSI board. This is single-digit territory, mind you. That being said, some of these organizations are quite large and could hypothetically have people in totally disjoint divisions running, with different experiences, reporting to different supervisors, and operating in mutual isolation from one another. We just don’t know. Furthermore, it’s arguably most problematic for the two OpenUK-ers who are running simultaneously for a seat on two different ballots, then somewhat less problematic for the two Red Hatters both running for an individual seat, and further less problematic for the Googler running as another Googler exits. That’s because the “individual” and “affiliate” voters are different constituencies; the individual-seat voters can see two Red Hatters on the ballot and say “yeah, we definitely need more diversity than THAT”, but the double-dipping maneuver goes more easily unnoticed when one candidate is presented to the individual voter block and the other candidate is presented to the affiliate voter block. That’s compounded by the fact that the affiliate “voters” vote at the organizational level; they’re more likely to cast those votes based on some internal organizational process that we just can’t know form outside.
Purism Librem 14 review (part 1): The ethical flagship
Most of our readers will already know Purism as a company: founded in 2014 in San Francisco, this then-startup focused on providing no-compromise libre hardware to the world, with a strong focus on privacy, security and transparency of their hardware. However, up to this review, I never had the chance to get my hands on a Purism device: due to the low availability and high retail price, I could never see a Librem 5 in real life, in spite of it being probably the device that started the new wave of Linux on phones. So when I had the chance to review Purism's current flagship laptop, the Librem 14, I gladly took the chance to get clearer thoughts on the company, and know what hid behind the rising hype. To start, Purism is famous among open-source enthusiasts for an openly Apple-ish presentation of their products: minimal aesthetics, premium prices, extensive design and hardware research is something that not all small laptop manufacturers can boast about. Similarly, the idea of zero-compromise libre hardware is quite ambitious, if not worryingly expensive, to pursue for a small hardware company. Nowadays, Purism is a known brand among enthusiasts especially in the fields of privacy and information security: being pioneers, among others, of hardware kill-switches, CoreBoot support, and now also open-firmwarecontrollers (all of which we will explain later), Purism has been trying to find its place in the premium laptop market.
ExTiX Mini Build 220501 with LXQt and kernel 5.17.2
I’ve made a new updated “mini” version of ExTiX – The Ultimate Linux System. It is based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish. The ISO file is of only 1340 MB, which is good if you want to run the system super fast from RAM. It should be enough with 2GB RAM. When the boot process is ready you can eject the DVD or USB stick. Use Boot alternative 2. The best thing with ExTiX 22.5 is that while running the system live (from DVD/USB) or from hard drive you can use Refracta Snapshot (pre-installed) to create your own live installable Ubuntu 22.04 system. So easy that a ten year child can do it! ExTiX 22.5 uses kernel 5.17.2-amd64-exton. Ubuntu 22.04 LTS will be supported until April 2027. Study all pre-installed packages in ExTiX 22.5. Also: Plamo 7.4
