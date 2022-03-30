today's howtos
How To Install Notepad++ on Fedora 35 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Notepad++ on Fedora 35. For those of you who didn’t know, Notepad++ is a free open source code editor and Notepad replacement that supports several languages. It provides a large number of options to work with it including syntax highlighting. This application is written in C++ and uses pure Win32 API and STL. It keeps smaller program sizes and faster execution with lower CPU uses.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Notepad++ text editor on a Fedora 35.
Upgrade To Pop OS 22.04 LTS From Pop OS 21.10 [Step By Step] | Itsubuntu.com
Step by step tutorial to Upgrade To Pop OS 22.04 LTS From Pop OS 21.10
System76 released the Pop OS 22.04 LTS a few days ago. Pop OS 22.04 LTS is the latest stable version from System76 and is based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. In this tutorial post, we are going to show you the step-by-step tutorial on upgrading Pop OS 21.10 to Pop OS 22.04 LTS.
How to create and manage Docker networks with Portainer | TechRepublic
If you’re just starting to work with Docker containers, you might have run into one of my favorite Docker tools, Portainer. With this web-based tool, you can manage nearly every aspect of your Docker containers. One such aspect is networks.
How to fix unable to launch "cinnamon-session-cinnamon" X session
In this tutorial you will learn how to fix the error "unable to launch "cinnamon-session-cinnamon" X session --- "cinnamon-session-cinnamon" not found; falling back to default" on Linux Mint.
How to Save Disk Space in Raspberry Pi OS and Purge Bloat | Tom's Hardware
There is no getting away from bloat. Be it the middle aged spread or the ever increasing size of applications. But how can we battle the bloat on our Raspberry Pi? You could install the many lighter Raspberry Pi distros (Raspberry Pi OS Lite, or Diet Pi for example). But what if we want to reduce our running installation?
Linux uses package managers to install and remove software packages. Software is downloaded from official (or third party) repositories and the package manager handles the installation of the software and its dependencies. For Raspberry Pi OS, we use the Advanced Packaging Tool (APT) as the OS is a derivative of the Debian OS. Using the apt tools we can add and remove software packages, but how can we surgically remove the packages causing the bloat? Linux has the tools to identify and list the packages, ready for us to trim the fat.
We’re going to use two different methods to identify the largest applications / packages that bloat your Raspberry Pi installation. One comes preinstalled, the other is online one line of code away. For the test we performed a fresh install of the latest 32-bit Raspberry Pi OS image to a 16GB micro SD card.
How to install Kdenlive on a Chromebook in 2022
Today we are looking at how to install the latest version of Kdenlive on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
How To Install Apache NetBeans on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache NetBeans on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, NetBeans IDE is a free and open-source extensible Java IDE (Integrated Development Environment) that enables software developers to quickly and easily. Apache NetBeans provides editors, wizards, and templates to help you create applications in Java, PHP, and many other languages. It is available for Windows, Linux, and macOS operating systems.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Apache NetBeans IDE on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Trinity Desktop Environment (TDE) R14.0.12 release is ready!
The Trinity Desktop Environment (TDE) development team is pleased to announce the immediate availability of TDE R14.0.12. TDE is a complete software desktop environment designed for Unix-like operating systems, intended for computer users preferring a traditional desktop model, and is free/libre software. Born as a fork of KDE 3.5 back in 2010, TDE is now a fully independent project with its own personality and development team, available for various Linux distros, BSD and DilOS. This release comes with a new D-Bus based polkit authentication agent, new markdown document viewer, support for HTML5 in Quanta, support for Let's Encrypt certificates, some improvements to GUI options, better cooperation between tdm and plymouth, fix for ICEAuthority ownership stealing when using sudo, various other bug fixes and improvements. It also adds support for Ubuntu Jammy while it drops support for Debian Jessie and Ubuntu Trusty. C++11 is now allowed in the code base.
