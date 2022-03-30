Language Selection

Linux 5.18-rc5, 5.15.37 and 4.19.241

Linux

  • Linux 5.18-rc5
    So if rc4 last week was tiny and smaller than usual, it seems to have
been partly timing, and rc5 is now a bit larger than usual.

But only a very tiny bit larger - certainly not outrageously so, and
not something that worries me (admittedly partly because of that small
rc4: it doesn't feel like we're having any more issues than usual,
it's just that the work ended up shifting a bit to this past week).

The diffstat looks normal too, although with an odd bump for the n_gsm
tty ldisc code. I could have sworn that thing was legacy and nobody
used it, but apparently I would have been very wrong about that.

That small oddity aside, nothing surprising in here, with about half
the patch being drivers (mainly networking, gpu, pincontrol, clk, usb,
and that tty gsm thing), with the rest being the usual suspects:
architecture fixes (kvm, some arm dts files), core networking, tools
(both objtool and perf) and some documentation fixes. Add in a few
random things, and you have rc5.

The shortlog is appended for people who want to see the details, but
it honestly doesn't look very interesting.

But "interesting" isn't what we're going for - we're past the halfway
mark in the release, and "boring" is very much what we want.

Please do test, and hopefully we don't have some silly brown-paper bug
like the no-mmu breakage in rc4.

                  Linus
  • Kernel prepatch 5.18-rc5

  • Linux 5.15.37
    I'm announcing the release of the 5.15.37 kernel.

All users of the 5.15 kernel series must upgrade.

The updated 5.15.y git tree can be found at:
	git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.15.y
and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
	https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...

thanks,

greg k-h
  • Linux 4.19.241
today's leftovers

  You Can't Hire Your Way Out of the Cloud Skills Shortage
  • Google Cloud to submit Istio service mesh project to CNCF - Protocol

    Istio is the last major component of the Kubernetes ecosystem to sit outside of the CNCF. At one point, Google seemed unsure whether it would cede control of the service-mesh project, but things have changed.

  • EFF at SCaLE 19x

    After two long years, EFF is excited to be returning for the 19th Southern California Linux Expo (SCaLE)! You'll find us in the expo hall all weekend. Stop by and start or renew a membership and learn about the latest work EFF is doing to protect your digital rights. We'll also have unique gear at our booth, including hoodies, stickers, and pins!

  • Young Greek Tech Whiz, Robot Creator Launches Start-Up

    At 23, a Greek from Kavala has already built his own robot for less than $600, produced his own 3D printer, and designed a computer tower that is an eco-friendly, do-it-yourself kit. After a decade of being a trailblazer of innovation, what’s next for Dimitris Chatzis?

  • In the Battle Over the Right to Repair, Open-Source Tractors Offer an Alternative | Civil Eats

    Jack Algiere has always been a tinkerer. As a child in the 1980s, he would repair and swap out engines in the broken equipment on his family’s farm, often figuring out exactly what he was building as he went along. “It’s just part of growing up on a farm,” he said. “We made it work, and we made it.” Algiere grew up in an era when it was second nature for farmers to fix their equipment—before farm equipment manufacturers like John Deere and others started incorporating proprietary software, parts, and tools only accessible to authorized dealerships. Now, amid a growing “right to repair” movement pushing farm equipment manufacturers to shift their practices, some have gone a step further by calling for a new, production model altogether, built on an open-source system. Under this model, farm equipment is designed to be easily modified and repaired by relying on accessible, universal parts, while sharing or licensing the design specifications and source code. Algiere, who is the director of agroecology at the Stone Barns Center for Food & Agriculture in Tarrytown, New York, is a proponent for open-source equipment that farmers can customize to the unique needs of their farms. In his case, that means 12 acres of organic vegetables, including up to 500 different plant varieties at any one time.

  Chuwi RZBOX 2022 mini PC with Ryzen 7 5800H coming soon

    Chuwi says the system supports Windows 10 and Windows 11 as well as Ubuntu and other GNU/Linux distributions.

    Chuwi says the system supports Windows 10 and Windows 11 as well as Ubuntu and other GNU/Linux distributions.

  • Missing memegen

    Back at $COMPANY we had an internal meme-site. I had some reputation in my team for creating good memes. When I watched Episode 3 of Season 2 from Yes Premier Minister yesterday, I really missed a place to post memes. This is the full scene. Please watch it or even the full episode before scrolling down to the GIFs. I had a good laugh for some time.

  Red Hat Expands Capabilities to Provide Streamlined Application Development and Delivery in the Cloud
  • Happy 12th Anniversary, MandrivaChronicles!

    Due to COVID-19, my ever-increasing workload has kept me away from posting. Also, health issues in the family and my daughter's return to to in-person school classes required my attention. All this has kept me away from here. [...] 3. My telework comes to end tomorrow. The Windows office computer is going to be watched closely. The institution will operate on the assumption that the university is a target and that our computers are vulnerable. I guess that is correct. The good news? They offered both my brother and I to install Linux to our workstations. I must admit that cheered me up! 4. After the migration from Windows 10 to Windows 11, my daughter's laptop was fine. Then another batch of updates came and broke it. Good job, Microsoft! I had to fix it and it took me two days to have the system operational again.

Programming Leftovers

  • Modern Computing: A Short History, 1945-2022

    May 1995 Sun releases Java, a programming language intended to let programmers “write once, run everywhere.” It was originally developed by James Gosling and others at Sun to allow interactive applications to be downloaded to digital cable television boxes. It became widely popular when Netscape used it to allow Web page designers to add animation, movement, and interactivity to their pages.

  • Python for Beginners: How to Use JSON in Python – The New Stack

    JSON is an outstanding way of storing and transferring data. Recently, I wrote an introduction on how to use JSON, and given we’ve also gone pretty deep down the rabbit hole of Python, I thought it would be a great way to tie this all together by demonstrating how you can leverage the power of JSON within Python. Python has built-in support for JSON, via a package aptly named JSON, and treats JSON similarly to dictionaries. Within Python, JSON supports primitive types (such as strings and numbers) as well as nested lists, tuples and objects. But why would you use JSON in an already easy language such as Python?

  • gfldex: Antipairing

    As suspicious questions on IRC and Discord revealed, there are quite a few solutions to the PWC that are not made public. One question in particular indicates that there is a build-in missing in Raku. [...] Please note the tripple “p” in the cypher. By rotating the replacement table, we mess up statistical properties of the natural language we encrypt. This makes limiting the key-space much harder. As you likely spotted, I defined a proto with the argument $dimensions (our item may be an Iterable so we can’t infer this argument). Raku has many very handy methods defined in List that work very well with a single dimension. There may be more work to do when we start to support fixed size shaped arrays well.

  • William Durand: Moziversary #4

    I was hired as a Senior Web Developer on addons.mozilla.org (AMO). I am now a Staff Software Engineer in the Firefox WebExtensions team. I officially joined this team in January. Since then, I became a peer of the Add-ons Manager and WebExtensions modules.

  • Ansible vs Chef | Compare DevOps Tools

    Choosing the right DevOps tool can be daunting. Ansible and Chef both have their pros and cons, making it challenging to decide which one will work best for you. Compare the features of these solutions to help make your decision easier.

  • Norbert Preining: TLContrib on CTAN

    Since a few years I am also managing tlcontrib – the supplementary TeX Live package repository. [..] Bit thanks to all who made this possible, and make the TeX ecosystem even more friendly!

Android Leftovers

Trinity Desktop Environment (TDE) R14.0.12 release is ready!

The Trinity Desktop Environment (TDE) development team is pleased to announce the immediate availability of TDE R14.0.12. TDE is a complete software desktop environment designed for Unix-like operating systems, intended for computer users preferring a traditional desktop model, and is free/libre software. Born as a fork of KDE 3.5 back in 2010, TDE is now a fully independent project with its own personality and development team, available for various Linux distros, BSD and DilOS. This release comes with a new D-Bus based polkit authentication agent, new markdown document viewer, support for HTML5 in Quanta, support for Let's Encrypt certificates, some improvements to GUI options, better cooperation between tdm and plymouth, fix for ICEAuthority ownership stealing when using sudo, various other bug fixes and improvements. It also adds support for Ubuntu Jammy while it drops support for Debian Jessie and Ubuntu Trusty. C++11 is now allowed in the code base. Read more

