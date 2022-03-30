Programming Leftovers Modern Computing: A Short History, 1945-2022 May 1995 Sun releases Java, a programming language intended to let programmers “write once, run everywhere.” It was originally developed by James Gosling and others at Sun to allow interactive applications to be downloaded to digital cable television boxes. It became widely popular when Netscape used it to allow Web page designers to add animation, movement, and interactivity to their pages.

Python for Beginners: How to Use JSON in Python – The New Stack JSON is an outstanding way of storing and transferring data. Recently, I wrote an introduction on how to use JSON, and given we’ve also gone pretty deep down the rabbit hole of Python, I thought it would be a great way to tie this all together by demonstrating how you can leverage the power of JSON within Python. Python has built-in support for JSON, via a package aptly named JSON, and treats JSON similarly to dictionaries. Within Python, JSON supports primitive types (such as strings and numbers) as well as nested lists, tuples and objects. But why would you use JSON in an already easy language such as Python?

Top 10 Websites to Learn Python for Free in 2022 One cannot deny the fact that Python is one of the most widely used programming languages across the globe. Python has made it easier than ever for businesses to achieve their objectives. The popularity of this programming language is increasing with every passing day. Hence, the demand for python programmers. Given this situation, learning Python does make sense. On that note, we have come up with a list of the top 10 websites to learn Python for free in 2022. Have a look!

gfldex: Antipairing As suspicious questions on IRC and Discord revealed, there are quite a few solutions to the PWC that are not made public. One question in particular indicates that there is a build-in missing in Raku. [...] Please note the tripple “p” in the cypher. By rotating the replacement table, we mess up statistical properties of the natural language we encrypt. This makes limiting the key-space much harder. As you likely spotted, I defined a proto with the argument $dimensions (our item may be an Iterable so we can’t infer this argument). Raku has many very handy methods defined in List that work very well with a single dimension. There may be more work to do when we start to support fixed size shaped arrays well.

William Durand: Moziversary #4 I was hired as a Senior Web Developer on addons.mozilla.org (AMO). I am now a Staff Software Engineer in the Firefox WebExtensions team. I officially joined this team in January. Since then, I became a peer of the Add-ons Manager and WebExtensions modules.

Ansible vs Chef | Compare DevOps Tools Choosing the right DevOps tool can be daunting. Ansible and Chef both have their pros and cons, making it challenging to decide which one will work best for you. Compare the features of these solutions to help make your decision easier.

Norbert Preining: TLContrib on CTAN Since a few years I am also managing tlcontrib – the supplementary TeX Live package repository. [..] Bit thanks to all who made this possible, and make the TeX ecosystem even more friendly!