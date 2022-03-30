today's leftovers
-
You Can’t Hire Your Way Out of the Cloud Skills Shortage
[Ed: It says "SPONSORED"; The so-called 'Linux' Foundation is bribing loads of publishers to publish puff pieces for it, distracting from the abuses; stop calling servers "clowns"]
-
Istio is the last major component of the Kubernetes ecosystem to sit outside of the CNCF. At one point, Google seemed unsure whether it would cede control of the service-mesh project, but things have changed.
-
After two long years, EFF is excited to be returning for the 19th Southern California Linux Expo (SCaLE)! You'll find us in the expo hall all weekend. Stop by and start or renew a membership and learn about the latest work EFF is doing to protect your digital rights. We'll also have unique gear at our booth, including hoodies, stickers, and pins!
-
At 23, a Greek from Kavala has already built his own robot for less than $600, produced his own 3D printer, and designed a computer tower that is an eco-friendly, do-it-yourself kit. After a decade of being a trailblazer of innovation, what’s next for Dimitris Chatzis?
-
Jack Algiere has always been a tinkerer. As a child in the 1980s, he would repair and swap out engines in the broken equipment on his family’s farm, often figuring out exactly what he was building as he went along. “It’s just part of growing up on a farm,” he said. “We made it work, and we made it.”
Algiere grew up in an era when it was second nature for farmers to fix their equipment—before farm equipment manufacturers like John Deere and others started incorporating proprietary software, parts, and tools only accessible to authorized dealerships.
Now, amid a growing “right to repair” movement pushing farm equipment manufacturers to shift their practices, some have gone a step further by calling for a new, production model altogether, built on an open-source system. Under this model, farm equipment is designed to be easily modified and repaired by relying on accessible, universal parts, while sharing or licensing the design specifications and source code.
Algiere, who is the director of agroecology at the Stone Barns Center for Food & Agriculture in Tarrytown, New York, is a proponent for open-source equipment that farmers can customize to the unique needs of their farms. In his case, that means 12 acres of organic vegetables, including up to 500 different plant varieties at any one time.
-
Chuwi says the system supports Windows 10 and Windows 11 as well as Ubuntu and other GNU/Linux distributions.
-
Back at $COMPANY we had an internal meme-site. I had some reputation in my team for creating good memes. When I watched Episode 3 of Season 2 from Yes Premier Minister yesterday, I really missed a place to post memes.
This is the full scene. Please watch it or even the full episode before scrolling down to the GIFs. I had a good laugh for some time.
-
Due to COVID-19, my ever-increasing workload has kept me away from posting. Also, health issues in the family and my daughter's return to to in-person school classes required my attention. All this has kept me away from here.
[...]
3. My telework comes to end tomorrow. The Windows office computer is going to be watched closely. The institution will operate on the assumption that the university is a target and that our computers are vulnerable. I guess that is correct. The good news? They offered both my brother and I to install Linux to our workstations. I must admit that cheered me up!
4. After the migration from Windows 10 to Windows 11, my daughter's laptop was fine. Then another batch of updates came and broke it. Good job, Microsoft! I had to fix it and it took me two days to have the system operational again.
Programming Leftovers
-
May 1995 Sun releases Java, a programming language intended to let programmers “write once, run everywhere.” It was originally developed by James Gosling and others at Sun to allow interactive applications to be downloaded to digital cable television boxes. It became widely popular when Netscape used it to allow Web page designers to add animation, movement, and interactivity to their pages.
-
JSON is an outstanding way of storing and transferring data. Recently, I wrote an introduction on how to use JSON, and given we’ve also gone pretty deep down the rabbit hole of Python, I thought it would be a great way to tie this all together by demonstrating how you can leverage the power of JSON within Python.
Python has built-in support for JSON, via a package aptly named JSON, and treats JSON similarly to dictionaries. Within Python, JSON supports primitive types (such as strings and numbers) as well as nested lists, tuples and objects.
But why would you use JSON in an already easy language such as Python?
-
Python is undeniably one of the most popular programming languages on the planet. Businesses may now reach their goals more easily than ever before thanks to Python. With each passing day, the popularity of this programming language rises. As a result, python programmers are in demand. Python learning makes sense in this case. On that topic, we’ve compiled a list of the top ten free Python learning websites for 2022. Examine it!
-
One cannot deny the fact that Python is one of the most widely used programming languages across the globe. Python has made it easier than ever for businesses to achieve their objectives. The popularity of this programming language is increasing with every passing day. Hence, the demand for python programmers. Given this situation, learning Python does make sense. On that note, we have come up with a list of the top 10 websites to learn Python for free in 2022. Have a look!
-
As suspicious questions on IRC and Discord revealed, there are quite a few solutions to the PWC that are not made public. One question in particular indicates that there is a build-in missing in Raku.
[...]
Please note the tripple “p” in the cypher. By rotating the replacement table, we mess up statistical properties of the natural language we encrypt. This makes limiting the key-space much harder.
As you likely spotted, I defined a proto with the argument $dimensions (our item may be an Iterable so we can’t infer this argument). Raku has many very handy methods defined in List that work very well with a single dimension. There may be more work to do when we start to support fixed size shaped arrays well.
-
I was hired as a Senior Web Developer on addons.mozilla.org (AMO). I am now a Staff Software Engineer in the Firefox WebExtensions team. I officially joined this team in January. Since then, I became a peer of the Add-ons Manager and WebExtensions modules.
-
Choosing the right DevOps tool can be daunting. Ansible and Chef both have their pros and cons, making it challenging to decide which one will work best for you. Compare the features of these solutions to help make your decision easier.
-
Since a few years I am also managing tlcontrib – the supplementary TeX Live package repository. [..] Bit thanks to all who made this possible, and make the TeX ecosystem even more friendly!
Android Leftovers
Trinity Desktop Environment (TDE) R14.0.12 release is ready!
The Trinity Desktop Environment (TDE) development team is pleased to announce the immediate availability of TDE R14.0.12.
TDE is a complete software desktop environment designed for Unix-like operating systems, intended for computer users preferring a traditional desktop model, and is free/libre software. Born as a fork of KDE 3.5 back in 2010, TDE is now a fully independent project with its own personality and development team, available for various Linux distros, BSD and DilOS.
This release comes with a new D-Bus based polkit authentication agent, new markdown document viewer, support for HTML5 in Quanta, support for Let's Encrypt certificates, some improvements to GUI options, better cooperation between tdm and plymouth, fix for ICEAuthority ownership stealing when using sudo, various other bug fixes and improvements. It also adds support for Ubuntu Jammy while it drops support for Debian Jessie and Ubuntu Trusty. C++11 is now allowed in the code base.
