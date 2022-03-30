Videos/Shows: GNU World Order, Doom Emacs, and Pacfinder
-
Installing software on Slackware with **slpkg**.
-
Many Vim users find Doom Emacs overwhelming at first, because of the orgy of documentation. There is so much to learn! Don't worry. You don't need to learn everything on Day One. If you already have a strong foundation with Vim commands, then you are almost ready for Doom Emacs. But here's a few other things you need to know on Day One.
-
You can examine the Arch repos through the use of Pacman but if you want to do so with a GUI Pacfinder is worth trying out, this is not a package manager like Pamac so there's no risk of doing anything bad.
Linux 5.18-rc5, 5.15.37 and 4.19.241
-
So if rc4 last week was tiny and smaller than usual, it seems to have
been partly timing, and rc5 is now a bit larger than usual.
But only a very tiny bit larger - certainly not outrageously so, and
not something that worries me (admittedly partly because of that small
rc4: it doesn't feel like we're having any more issues than usual,
it's just that the work ended up shifting a bit to this past week).
The diffstat looks normal too, although with an odd bump for the n_gsm
tty ldisc code. I could have sworn that thing was legacy and nobody
used it, but apparently I would have been very wrong about that.
That small oddity aside, nothing surprising in here, with about half
the patch being drivers (mainly networking, gpu, pincontrol, clk, usb,
and that tty gsm thing), with the rest being the usual suspects:
architecture fixes (kvm, some arm dts files), core networking, tools
(both objtool and perf) and some documentation fixes. Add in a few
random things, and you have rc5.
The shortlog is appended for people who want to see the details, but
it honestly doesn't look very interesting.
But "interesting" isn't what we're going for - we're past the halfway
mark in the release, and "boring" is very much what we want.
Please do test, and hopefully we don't have some silly brown-paper bug
like the no-mmu breakage in rc4.
Linus
-
-
I'm announcing the release of the 5.15.37 kernel.
All users of the 5.15 kernel series must upgrade.
The updated 5.15.y git tree can be found at:
git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.15.y
and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...
thanks,
greg k-h
today's howtos
-
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Notepad++ on Fedora 35. For those of you who didn’t know, Notepad++ is a free open source code editor and Notepad replacement that supports several languages. It provides a large number of options to work with it including syntax highlighting. This application is written in C++ and uses pure Win32 API and STL. It keeps smaller program sizes and faster execution with lower CPU uses.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Notepad++ text editor on a Fedora 35.
-
Step by step tutorial to Upgrade To Pop OS 22.04 LTS From Pop OS 21.10
System76 released the Pop OS 22.04 LTS a few days ago. Pop OS 22.04 LTS is the latest stable version from System76 and is based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. In this tutorial post, we are going to show you the step-by-step tutorial on upgrading Pop OS 21.10 to Pop OS 22.04 LTS.
-
If you’re just starting to work with Docker containers, you might have run into one of my favorite Docker tools, Portainer. With this web-based tool, you can manage nearly every aspect of your Docker containers. One such aspect is networks.
-
In this tutorial you will learn how to fix the error "unable to launch "cinnamon-session-cinnamon" X session --- "cinnamon-session-cinnamon" not found; falling back to default" on Linux Mint.
-
There is no getting away from bloat. Be it the middle aged spread or the ever increasing size of applications. But how can we battle the bloat on our Raspberry Pi? You could install the many lighter Raspberry Pi distros (Raspberry Pi OS Lite, or Diet Pi for example). But what if we want to reduce our running installation?
Linux uses package managers to install and remove software packages. Software is downloaded from official (or third party) repositories and the package manager handles the installation of the software and its dependencies. For Raspberry Pi OS, we use the Advanced Packaging Tool (APT) as the OS is a derivative of the Debian OS. Using the apt tools we can add and remove software packages, but how can we surgically remove the packages causing the bloat? Linux has the tools to identify and list the packages, ready for us to trim the fat.
We’re going to use two different methods to identify the largest applications / packages that bloat your Raspberry Pi installation. One comes preinstalled, the other is online one line of code away. For the test we performed a fresh install of the latest 32-bit Raspberry Pi OS image to a 16GB micro SD card.
-
Today we are looking at how to install the latest version of Kdenlive on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache NetBeans on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, NetBeans IDE is a free and open-source extensible Java IDE (Integrated Development Environment) that enables software developers to quickly and easily. Apache NetBeans provides editors, wizards, and templates to help you create applications in Java, PHP, and many other languages. It is available for Windows, Linux, and macOS operating systems.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Apache NetBeans IDE on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
today's leftovers
-
You Can’t Hire Your Way Out of the Cloud Skills Shortage
-
Istio is the last major component of the Kubernetes ecosystem to sit outside of the CNCF. At one point, Google seemed unsure whether it would cede control of the service-mesh project, but things have changed.
-
After two long years, EFF is excited to be returning for the 19th Southern California Linux Expo (SCaLE)! You'll find us in the expo hall all weekend. Stop by and start or renew a membership and learn about the latest work EFF is doing to protect your digital rights. We'll also have unique gear at our booth, including hoodies, stickers, and pins!
-
At 23, a Greek from Kavala has already built his own robot for less than $600, produced his own 3D printer, and designed a computer tower that is an eco-friendly, do-it-yourself kit. After a decade of being a trailblazer of innovation, what’s next for Dimitris Chatzis?
-
Jack Algiere has always been a tinkerer. As a child in the 1980s, he would repair and swap out engines in the broken equipment on his family’s farm, often figuring out exactly what he was building as he went along. “It’s just part of growing up on a farm,” he said. “We made it work, and we made it.”
Algiere grew up in an era when it was second nature for farmers to fix their equipment—before farm equipment manufacturers like John Deere and others started incorporating proprietary software, parts, and tools only accessible to authorized dealerships.
Now, amid a growing “right to repair” movement pushing farm equipment manufacturers to shift their practices, some have gone a step further by calling for a new, production model altogether, built on an open-source system. Under this model, farm equipment is designed to be easily modified and repaired by relying on accessible, universal parts, while sharing or licensing the design specifications and source code.
Algiere, who is the director of agroecology at the Stone Barns Center for Food & Agriculture in Tarrytown, New York, is a proponent for open-source equipment that farmers can customize to the unique needs of their farms. In his case, that means 12 acres of organic vegetables, including up to 500 different plant varieties at any one time.
-
Chuwi says the system supports Windows 10 and Windows 11 as well as Ubuntu and other GNU/Linux distributions.
-
Back at $COMPANY we had an internal meme-site. I had some reputation in my team for creating good memes. When I watched Episode 3 of Season 2 from Yes Premier Minister yesterday, I really missed a place to post memes.
This is the full scene. Please watch it or even the full episode before scrolling down to the GIFs. I had a good laugh for some time.
-
Due to COVID-19, my ever-increasing workload has kept me away from posting. Also, health issues in the family and my daughter's return to to in-person school classes required my attention. All this has kept me away from here.
[...]
3. My telework comes to end tomorrow. The Windows office computer is going to be watched closely. The institution will operate on the assumption that the university is a target and that our computers are vulnerable. I guess that is correct. The good news? They offered both my brother and I to install Linux to our workstations. I must admit that cheered me up!
4. After the migration from Windows 10 to Windows 11, my daughter's laptop was fine. Then another batch of updates came and broke it. Good job, Microsoft! I had to fix it and it took me two days to have the system operational again.
