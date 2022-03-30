The 5.18-rc5 kernel prepatch is out for testing. "So if rc4 last week was tiny and smaller than usual, it seems to have been partly timing, and rc5 is now a bit larger than usual. But only a very tiny bit larger - certainly not outrageously so, and not something that worries me."

You can examine the Arch repos through the use of Pacman but if you want to do so with a GUI Pacfinder is worth trying out, this is not a package manager like Pamac so there's no risk of doing anything bad.

Many Vim users find Doom Emacs overwhelming at first, because of the orgy of documentation. There is so much to learn! Don't worry. You don't need to learn everything on Day One. If you already have a strong foundation with Vim commands, then you are almost ready for Doom Emacs. But here's a few other things you need to know on Day One.