- A Look From the Inside: Open Source Initiative's Voting Process is a Sham, Large Corporations Are in Charge
- IRC Proceedings: Sunday, May 01, 2022
- Teaser: Fortunately Stable
- UPC Fake News Watch (and Tough Reality): Same Familiar Talking Points and Talking Heads
- António: The Antichrist of Jorge Campinos
- IAM: Paid by the EPO's Nepotism Club (Management) to Glorify Illegal Agenda (and in Turn 'Legitimise' It, Imposing That on EPO Examiners)
- Links 01/05/2022: Trinity Desktop Environment (TDE) R14.0.12, ExTiX 22.5, and Plamo 7.4
- If the EPO is a Corporation, Why Can't I Buy EPO Shares in Wall Street or Take It to Court?
- GitHub Isn't Git But an Attack on Git (Just Like WSL is an Attack on GNU/Linux)
- Aggression, 'White' Lies and Mass Deception Won't Help the EPO Survive
- António Campinos Has Dubbed Himself the “F***ing President”
- From Belarus With Love — Part IX: The End of “Peaceful Coexistence”?
- Don't Become or Remain a Slave of Elon Musk (Social Control Media is Still a Bubble)
- Links 01/05/2022: FuguIta 7.1 and Consfigurator 1.0.0
- IRC Proceedings: Saturday, April 30, 2022
- Windows Has Never Been So Small (Updated)
- EPO: Pyongyang in the Centre of Seoul or EPOnia's Dictatorship (With Crimes and Impunity) Right in the Middle of Bavaria
- Gemini Still Growing, Now 1,900 Active Capsules
- Lies Are Catching Up With UPC/Unitary Patent Boosters (And Mr. 'F Word' Campinos Misuses the EPO.Org Site to Spread Lies, Shamelessly Promote Illegal Agenda)
- [Meme] Clash of Heads
- From Belarus With Love — Part VIII: “Seoul in the Centre of Pyongyang”
- Links 30/04/2022: Xfce Software Update, Inform 7 Becomes Free Software
GNOME 42.1 Released with Huge Set of Bug Fixes
GNOME 42.1, the first point release of the GNOME 42 series, lands with a vast set of bug fixes and performance improvements.
What is Wrong with the Linux Community
And that’s just the whole point of my early story. Companies and developers have their own values and goals. They have every right and duty to make any changes to the product they develop, and I have no right to rant about something that was offered to me at zero cost because it doesn’t operate the way I like.
It’s pretty simple: if you’re not satisfied, switch to something you like, or even create something and share it with the community.Also: Linux Weekly Roundup #180
Review: Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Just over a week ago Canonical launched Ubuntu 22.04, a long-term support (LTS) release that will receive free security updates for five years. The distribution is available in a number of flavours, including Desktop, Server, and Raspberry Pi builds. Ubuntu 22.04 ships with a mixture of GNOME 41 and GNOME 42 packages. The Firefox browser is now provided as a Snap package instead of a native Deb package (following in the steps of the Chromium browser). This release defaults to running the distribution's customized GNOME desktop on a Wayland session rather than on the X.Org display server. (There is an exception to this: machines with NVIDIA video cards will run GNOME on X.Org by default.) I feel it worth observing the bulk of the changes in Ubuntu 22.04, compared to the past version or two of the distribution, are almost all behind the scenes adjustments. The distribution ships with an updated kernel, newer compiler, an updated version of OpenSSL, and there is the Firefox packaging change I mentioned. But almost all of these adjustments are under the surface, minor changes to the way things work rather than visible changes the user can see. I downloaded the 64-bit (x86_64) Desktop edition of Ubuntu which was provided as a 3.4GB ISO. Booting from the media brings up a welcome window where we can pick our preferred language from a list and then choose to Try the distribution's live desktop or Install it. When running Ubuntu in a VirtualBox test environment the distribution's live media booted quickly. When I tried the distribution on physical hardware it took about five minutes to boot to the welcome screen and at two separate points the boot process appeared to stall for a minute. Taking the Try option presents us with a customized GNOME desktop. The expected panel at the top of the screen is there with the Activities menu and system tray. Down the left side of the screen we find a thick dock which offers quick launch buttons and an application menu. On the desktop are two icons for launching the system installer and opening the GNOME Files file manager. The desktop and basic hardware testing worked well and I quickly jumped into the install process.
Videos/Shows: GNU World Order, Doom Emacs, and Pacfinder
