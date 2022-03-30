And that’s just the whole point of my early story. Companies and developers have their own values ​​and goals. They have every right and duty to make any changes to the product they develop, and I have no right to rant about something that was offered to me at zero cost because it doesn’t operate the way I like.

Review: Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Just over a week ago Canonical launched Ubuntu 22.04, a long-term support (LTS) release that will receive free security updates for five years. The distribution is available in a number of flavours, including Desktop, Server, and Raspberry Pi builds. Ubuntu 22.04 ships with a mixture of GNOME 41 and GNOME 42 packages. The Firefox browser is now provided as a Snap package instead of a native Deb package (following in the steps of the Chromium browser). This release defaults to running the distribution's customized GNOME desktop on a Wayland session rather than on the X.Org display server. (There is an exception to this: machines with NVIDIA video cards will run GNOME on X.Org by default.) I feel it worth observing the bulk of the changes in Ubuntu 22.04, compared to the past version or two of the distribution, are almost all behind the scenes adjustments. The distribution ships with an updated kernel, newer compiler, an updated version of OpenSSL, and there is the Firefox packaging change I mentioned. But almost all of these adjustments are under the surface, minor changes to the way things work rather than visible changes the user can see. I downloaded the 64-bit (x86_64) Desktop edition of Ubuntu which was provided as a 3.4GB ISO. Booting from the media brings up a welcome window where we can pick our preferred language from a list and then choose to Try the distribution's live desktop or Install it. When running Ubuntu in a VirtualBox test environment the distribution's live media booted quickly. When I tried the distribution on physical hardware it took about five minutes to boot to the welcome screen and at two separate points the boot process appeared to stall for a minute. Taking the Try option presents us with a customized GNOME desktop. The expected panel at the top of the screen is there with the Activities menu and system tray. Down the left side of the screen we find a thick dock which offers quick launch buttons and an application menu. On the desktop are two icons for launching the system installer and opening the GNOME Files file manager. The desktop and basic hardware testing worked well and I quickly jumped into the install process.