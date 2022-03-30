today's howtos
How to List Running Services in Linux
In simpler terms, a Linux service is a server’s response to a request that performs a specific task. It is an application or a program that generally executes in the background.
As a user, you are mostly unaware of all the services running in the background because there are plenty of them.
You might have run through the term daemon most probably while working or learning about services. Daemon is a non-interactive program that runs in the background and strictly does not provide any interfaces for the user to control it.
How to Install Mod_PageSpeed with Apache on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
How to Install XFCE Desktop on Alpine Linux
The XFCE Desktop environment is a fast, resource-friendly, and lightweight Desktop environment for Linux systems. It is the Desktop environment of choice for old systems or PCs with low computational power such as low RAM and CPU specs.
If you are running a sluggish Linux system with a GUI such as GNOME or KDE, switching to the XFCE environment is highly recommended to improve performance.
In this guide, we will demonstrate how to install the XFCE Desktop environment on Alpine Linux.
How to Install MySQL on Ubuntu 22.04 - Cloudbooklet
How to Install MySQL on Ubuntu 22.04. MySQL is the most popular open-source relational database management system which is supported by a huge and active community of open source developers. It is available on over 20 platforms and operating systems including Linux, Unix, Mac and Windows.
In this guide you are going to learn how to install and secure MySQL on Ubuntu 22.04.
How to Create VPC Peering Across Two AWS Regions
Many a time, resources of two AWS regions communicate each other over the internet (or public network). This is not the recommended way as communication is happening over the internet which is not secure and also it leads to unnecessary billing.
To overcome this, we can setup VPC peering connection between two AWS regions. After the vpc peering setup, resources of those two AWS regions can communicate over the AWS private network.
In this guide, we will learn how to create VPC peering connection across two AWS regions step by step.
GNOME 42.1 Released with Huge Set of Bug Fixes
GNOME 42.1, the first point release of the GNOME 42 series, lands with a vast set of bug fixes and performance improvements.
What is Wrong with the Linux Community
And that’s just the whole point of my early story. Companies and developers have their own values and goals. They have every right and duty to make any changes to the product they develop, and I have no right to rant about something that was offered to me at zero cost because it doesn’t operate the way I like.
It’s pretty simple: if you’re not satisfied, switch to something you like, or even create something and share it with the community.Also: Linux Weekly Roundup #180
Review: Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Just over a week ago Canonical launched Ubuntu 22.04, a long-term support (LTS) release that will receive free security updates for five years. The distribution is available in a number of flavours, including Desktop, Server, and Raspberry Pi builds. Ubuntu 22.04 ships with a mixture of GNOME 41 and GNOME 42 packages. The Firefox browser is now provided as a Snap package instead of a native Deb package (following in the steps of the Chromium browser). This release defaults to running the distribution's customized GNOME desktop on a Wayland session rather than on the X.Org display server. (There is an exception to this: machines with NVIDIA video cards will run GNOME on X.Org by default.) I feel it worth observing the bulk of the changes in Ubuntu 22.04, compared to the past version or two of the distribution, are almost all behind the scenes adjustments. The distribution ships with an updated kernel, newer compiler, an updated version of OpenSSL, and there is the Firefox packaging change I mentioned. But almost all of these adjustments are under the surface, minor changes to the way things work rather than visible changes the user can see. I downloaded the 64-bit (x86_64) Desktop edition of Ubuntu which was provided as a 3.4GB ISO. Booting from the media brings up a welcome window where we can pick our preferred language from a list and then choose to Try the distribution's live desktop or Install it. When running Ubuntu in a VirtualBox test environment the distribution's live media booted quickly. When I tried the distribution on physical hardware it took about five minutes to boot to the welcome screen and at two separate points the boot process appeared to stall for a minute. Taking the Try option presents us with a customized GNOME desktop. The expected panel at the top of the screen is there with the Activities menu and system tray. Down the left side of the screen we find a thick dock which offers quick launch buttons and an application menu. On the desktop are two icons for launching the system installer and opening the GNOME Files file manager. The desktop and basic hardware testing worked well and I quickly jumped into the install process.
Videos/Shows: GNU World Order, Doom Emacs, and Pacfinder
