GDB 12.1 Released

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 2nd of May 2022 08:46:47 AM
Development
GNU

Release 12.1 of GDB, the GNU Debugger, is now available.  GDB is
a source-level debugger for Ada, C, C++, Fortran, Go, Rust, and many
other languages.  GDB can target (i.e., debug programs running on)
more than a dozen different processor architectures, and GDB itself
can run on most popular GNU/Linux, Unix and Microsoft Windows variants.
GDB is free (libre) software.

You can download GDB from the GNU FTP server in the directory:

        ftp://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gdb

The vital stats:

  Size   md5sum                            Name
  22MiB  759a1b8d2b4d403367dd0e14fa04643d  gdb-12.1.tar.xz
  37MiB  0c7339e33fa347ce4d7df222d8ce86af  gdb-12.1.tar.gz

There is a web page for GDB at:

        https://www.gnu.org/software/gdb/

That page includes information about GDB mailing lists (an announcement
mailing list, developers discussion lists, etc.), details on how to
access GDB's source repository, locations for development snapshots,
preformatted documentation, and links to related information around
the net.  We will put errata notes and host-specific tips for this release
on-line as any problems come up.  All mailing lists archives are also
browsable via the web.

GDB 11.1 includes the following changes and enhancements:

* New support for the following native configuration:

    GNU/Linux/OpenRISC              or1k*-*-linux*

* New support for the following targets:

    GNU/Linux/LoongArch             loongarch*-*-linux*

* New GDBserver support on the following configuration:

    GNU/Linux/OpenRISC              or1k*-*-linux*

* Support for the following target has been removed:

    S+core                          score-*-*

* Multithreaded symbol loading is now enabled by default

* Deprecation Notices:

  ** GDB 12 is the last release of GDB that will support building against
     Python 2

  ** DBX mode is deprecated, and will be removed in GDB 13

* GDB/MI changes:

 ** The '-add-inferior' with no option flags now inherits the
    connection of the current inferior, this restores the behaviour of
    GDB as it was prior to GDB 10.

 ** The '-add-inferior' command now accepts a '--no-connection'
    option, which causes the new inferior to start without a
    connection.

* Python API enhancements:

  ** It is now possible to add GDB/MI commands implemented in Python

  ** New function gdb.Architecture.integer_type()

  ** New gdb.events.gdb_exiting event

  ** New 'gdb.events.connection_removed' event registry

  ** New gdb.TargetConnection object

  ** New gdb.Inferior.connection property

  ** New read-only attribute gdb.InferiorThread.details

  ** New gdb.RemoteTargetConnection.send_packet method

  ** New read-only attributes gdb.Type.is_scalar and gdb.Type.is_signed

  ** The gdb.Value.format_string method now takes a 'styling' argument

  ** Various new function in the "gdb" module

* Miscellaneous:

  ** The FreeBSD native target now supports async mode

  ** Improved C++ template support

  ** Support for disabling source highlighting through GNU Source
     Highlight, even when available, allowing the use of the Pygments
     library instead.

  ** The "print" command has been changed so as to print floating-point
     values with a base-modifying formats such as "/x" to display
     the underlying bytes of the value in the desired base.

  ** The "clone-inferior" command now ensures that the TTY, CMD and ARGS
     settings are copied from the original inferior to the new one.
     All modifications to the environment variables done using
     the 'set environment' or 'unset environment' commands are also
     copied to the new inferior.

  ** Various new commands have been introduced

