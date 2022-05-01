"Digital transformation" has worn out its welcome with some. Why? As a general term that can be applied to any digital strategy, it’s often misunderstood and overused. Part of the problem is that it’s too broad. Digital can mean a variety of things, depending on how it’s perceived. It’s up to individual companies to define exactly what digital transformation means to them. And employees need to understand why it’s necessary to not only get on board but to be excited about it. This can only happen with a full understanding of what role each team member will play in the process. Considered a buzzword by some, digital transformation is an absolutely essential component for all businesses, having accelerated even more rapidly over the past couple of years due to the pandemic. As a key to success for the future of most companies, it’s an unavoidable term unless we come up with something better…

Apache Camel and the Kaoto graphical editor can work together to provide a no-code or low-code environment to simplify the integration of services into Kubernetes applications. Integrations with microservices and containers can be complex. This article introduces criteria for a no-code environment and shows how Apache Camel and Kaoto achieve this goal for microservices and containers.

Podman is a tool for building containers. It plays the same role as Docker and is largely compatible with Docker, offering mostly the same commands. This article offers resources both for developers getting started with Podman and for those seeking more advanced information.

Josh and Kurt talk about the Google Project Zero blog post about 0day vulnerabilities in 2021. There were a lot more than ever before, but why? Part of the challenge is the whole industry is expanding while a lot of our security technologies are not. When the universe around you is expanding but you’re staying the same size, you are actually shrinking.

GDB 12.1 Released Release 12.1 of GDB, the GNU Debugger, is now available. GDB is a source-level debugger for Ada, C, C++, Fortran, Go, Rust, and many other languages. GDB can target (i.e., debug programs running on) more than a dozen different processor architectures, and GDB itself can run on most popular GNU/Linux, Unix and Microsoft Windows variants. GDB is free (libre) software. You can download GDB from the GNU FTP server in the directory: ftp://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gdb The vital stats: Size md5sum Name 22MiB 759a1b8d2b4d403367dd0e14fa04643d gdb-12.1.tar.xz 37MiB 0c7339e33fa347ce4d7df222d8ce86af gdb-12.1.tar.gz There is a web page for GDB at: https://www.gnu.org/software/gdb/ That page includes information about GDB mailing lists (an announcement mailing list, developers discussion lists, etc.), details on how to access GDB's source repository, locations for development snapshots, preformatted documentation, and links to related information around the net. We will put errata notes and host-specific tips for this release on-line as any problems come up. All mailing lists archives are also browsable via the web. GDB 11.1 includes the following changes and enhancements: * New support for the following native configuration: GNU/Linux/OpenRISC or1k*-*-linux* * New support for the following targets: GNU/Linux/LoongArch loongarch*-*-linux* * New GDBserver support on the following configuration: GNU/Linux/OpenRISC or1k*-*-linux* * Support for the following target has been removed: S+core score-*-* * Multithreaded symbol loading is now enabled by default * Deprecation Notices: ** GDB 12 is the last release of GDB that will support building against Python 2 ** DBX mode is deprecated, and will be removed in GDB 13 * GDB/MI changes: ** The '-add-inferior' with no option flags now inherits the connection of the current inferior, this restores the behaviour of GDB as it was prior to GDB 10. ** The '-add-inferior' command now accepts a '--no-connection' option, which causes the new inferior to start without a connection. * Python API enhancements: ** It is now possible to add GDB/MI commands implemented in Python ** New function gdb.Architecture.integer_type() ** New gdb.events.gdb_exiting event ** New 'gdb.events.connection_removed' event registry ** New gdb.TargetConnection object ** New gdb.Inferior.connection property ** New read-only attribute gdb.InferiorThread.details ** New gdb.RemoteTargetConnection.send_packet method ** New read-only attributes gdb.Type.is_scalar and gdb.Type.is_signed ** The gdb.Value.format_string method now takes a 'styling' argument ** Various new function in the "gdb" module * Miscellaneous: ** The FreeBSD native target now supports async mode ** Improved C++ template support ** Support for disabling source highlighting through GNU Source Highlight, even when available, allowing the use of the Pygments library instead. ** The "print" command has been changed so as to print floating-point values with a base-modifying formats such as "/x" to display the underlying bytes of the value in the desired base. ** The "clone-inferior" command now ensures that the TTY, CMD and ARGS settings are copied from the original inferior to the new one. All modifications to the environment variables done using the 'set environment' or 'unset environment' commands are also copied to the new inferior. ** Various new commands have been introduced