Proprietary Software Leftovers
Russia’s cyber warfare against Ukraine more nuanced than expected [iophk: Windows TCO]
Cyber experts say the analysis suggests hidden depths to Russia’s cyber operations in Ukraine because although it has the capability to launch more damaging cyberattacks, it has chosen to inflict less harmful ones for the moment.
Some thoughts about your (our) site needing Javascript
On the one hand, I feel this. I block essentially all Javascript myself, so I had to add a specific exemption for our support site, and I'm always happy to read about the various catalogs of reasons to avoid Javascript beyond that people have it blocked (for example, via). But on the other hand, when one of my co-workers decided to use Javascript to insert this navigation, I didn't even really consider raising objections, for two reasons that combine together.
Satellite [Internet] is a hot new commodity in Ukraine
Satellite [Internet] has been around for decades. In the dotcom boom, several companies tried to commercialise it and went bust. It is generally slow and expensive, and thus mostly used as a backup when nothing better is available. Starlink is an attempt to improve the technology. By flying thousands of satellites in low orbits, rather than a few in high ones, it is able to offer swifter connections. Before Russia’s invasion, Mr Musk had intended to provide [Internet] to people living in rural areas unreachable by cables and cell towers. The war has become another testing ground.
UK Says Russian Cyber Soldiers Target Foreign Leaders
Paid operatives working from a factory in St. Petersburg use the Telegram messaging app to recruit and coordinate supporters who then flood the social media accounts of Kremlin critics with comments supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin and the war in Ukraine, the U.K. Foreign Office said Sunday.
Shows: LINUX Unplugged and Security
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
GDB 12.1 Released
Release 12.1 of GDB, the GNU Debugger, is now available. GDB is a source-level debugger for Ada, C, C++, Fortran, Go, Rust, and many other languages. GDB can target (i.e., debug programs running on) more than a dozen different processor architectures, and GDB itself can run on most popular GNU/Linux, Unix and Microsoft Windows variants. GDB is free (libre) software. You can download GDB from the GNU FTP server in the directory: ftp://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gdb The vital stats: Size md5sum Name 22MiB 759a1b8d2b4d403367dd0e14fa04643d gdb-12.1.tar.xz 37MiB 0c7339e33fa347ce4d7df222d8ce86af gdb-12.1.tar.gz There is a web page for GDB at: https://www.gnu.org/software/gdb/ That page includes information about GDB mailing lists (an announcement mailing list, developers discussion lists, etc.), details on how to access GDB's source repository, locations for development snapshots, preformatted documentation, and links to related information around the net. We will put errata notes and host-specific tips for this release on-line as any problems come up. All mailing lists archives are also browsable via the web. GDB 11.1 includes the following changes and enhancements: * New support for the following native configuration: GNU/Linux/OpenRISC or1k*-*-linux* * New support for the following targets: GNU/Linux/LoongArch loongarch*-*-linux* * New GDBserver support on the following configuration: GNU/Linux/OpenRISC or1k*-*-linux* * Support for the following target has been removed: S+core score-*-* * Multithreaded symbol loading is now enabled by default * Deprecation Notices: ** GDB 12 is the last release of GDB that will support building against Python 2 ** DBX mode is deprecated, and will be removed in GDB 13 * GDB/MI changes: ** The '-add-inferior' with no option flags now inherits the connection of the current inferior, this restores the behaviour of GDB as it was prior to GDB 10. ** The '-add-inferior' command now accepts a '--no-connection' option, which causes the new inferior to start without a connection. * Python API enhancements: ** It is now possible to add GDB/MI commands implemented in Python ** New function gdb.Architecture.integer_type() ** New gdb.events.gdb_exiting event ** New 'gdb.events.connection_removed' event registry ** New gdb.TargetConnection object ** New gdb.Inferior.connection property ** New read-only attribute gdb.InferiorThread.details ** New gdb.RemoteTargetConnection.send_packet method ** New read-only attributes gdb.Type.is_scalar and gdb.Type.is_signed ** The gdb.Value.format_string method now takes a 'styling' argument ** Various new function in the "gdb" module * Miscellaneous: ** The FreeBSD native target now supports async mode ** Improved C++ template support ** Support for disabling source highlighting through GNU Source Highlight, even when available, allowing the use of the Pygments library instead. ** The "print" command has been changed so as to print floating-point values with a base-modifying formats such as "/x" to display the underlying bytes of the value in the desired base. ** The "clone-inferior" command now ensures that the TTY, CMD and ARGS settings are copied from the original inferior to the new one. All modifications to the environment variables done using the 'set environment' or 'unset environment' commands are also copied to the new inferior. ** Various new commands have been introduced
today's howtos
