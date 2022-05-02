Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 1st, 2022

Submitted by Marius Nestor on Monday 2nd of May 2022 09:45:03 AM Filed under
Linux
News

This has been a great week with lots of Linux news and releases, starting with Arch Linux’s brand-new menu-based installer, System76’s Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS distribution based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, as well as KDE’s Plasma Mobile Gear 22.04 software suite for Linux phone and tablet users.

On top of that, I tell you all about the upcoming Linux Lite 6.0, Ubuntu 22.10, Unity 7.6, and GNOME 43 releases, and all about the new Xfce apps released in April 2021. You can enjoy this and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for May 1st, 2022, below!

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Shows: LINUX Unplugged and Security

  • Our Linux Regrets | LINUX Unplugged 456

    If we could change just one mistake in our Linux journey, what would it be?

  • Episode 321 - Relativistic Security: Project Zero on 0day

    Josh and Kurt talk about the Google Project Zero blog post about 0day vulnerabilities in 2021. There were a lot more than ever before, but why? Part of the challenge is the whole industry is expanding while a lot of our security technologies are not. When the universe around you is expanding but you’re staying the same size, you are actually shrinking.

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers

  • Podman basics: Resources for beginners and experts | Red Hat Developer

    Podman is a tool for building containers. It plays the same role as Docker and is largely compatible with Docker, offering mostly the same commands. This article offers resources both for developers getting started with Podman and for those seeking more advanced information.

  • No-code and low-code integrations with Camel and Kaoto | Red Hat Developer

    Apache Camel and the Kaoto graphical editor can work together to provide a no-code or low-code environment to simplify the integration of services into Kubernetes applications. Integrations with microservices and containers can be complex. This article introduces criteria for a no-code environment and shows how Apache Camel and Kaoto achieve this goal for microservices and containers.

  • The term 'digital transformation' needs a makeover: What would you rename it? [Ed: IBM/Red Hat finally admitting they have been name-dropping meaningless buzzwords, as usual]

    "Digital transformation" has worn out its welcome with some. Why? As a general term that can be applied to any digital strategy, it’s often misunderstood and overused. Part of the problem is that it’s too broad. Digital can mean a variety of things, depending on how it’s perceived. It’s up to individual companies to define exactly what digital transformation means to them. And employees need to understand why it’s necessary to not only get on board but to be excited about it. This can only happen with a full understanding of what role each team member will play in the process. Considered a buzzword by some, digital transformation is an absolutely essential component for all businesses, having accelerated even more rapidly over the past couple of years due to the pandemic. As a key to success for the future of most companies, it’s an unavoidable term unless we come up with something better…

GDB 12.1 Released

Release 12.1 of GDB, the GNU Debugger, is now available.  GDB is
a source-level debugger for Ada, C, C++, Fortran, Go, Rust, and many
other languages.  GDB can target (i.e., debug programs running on)
more than a dozen different processor architectures, and GDB itself
can run on most popular GNU/Linux, Unix and Microsoft Windows variants.
GDB is free (libre) software.

You can download GDB from the GNU FTP server in the directory:

        ftp://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gdb

The vital stats:

  Size   md5sum                            Name
  22MiB  759a1b8d2b4d403367dd0e14fa04643d  gdb-12.1.tar.xz
  37MiB  0c7339e33fa347ce4d7df222d8ce86af  gdb-12.1.tar.gz

There is a web page for GDB at:

        https://www.gnu.org/software/gdb/

That page includes information about GDB mailing lists (an announcement
mailing list, developers discussion lists, etc.), details on how to
access GDB's source repository, locations for development snapshots,
preformatted documentation, and links to related information around
the net.  We will put errata notes and host-specific tips for this release
on-line as any problems come up.  All mailing lists archives are also
browsable via the web.

GDB 11.1 includes the following changes and enhancements:

* New support for the following native configuration:

    GNU/Linux/OpenRISC              or1k*-*-linux*

* New support for the following targets:

    GNU/Linux/LoongArch             loongarch*-*-linux*

* New GDBserver support on the following configuration:

    GNU/Linux/OpenRISC              or1k*-*-linux*

* Support for the following target has been removed:

    S+core                          score-*-*

* Multithreaded symbol loading is now enabled by default

* Deprecation Notices:

  ** GDB 12 is the last release of GDB that will support building against
     Python 2

  ** DBX mode is deprecated, and will be removed in GDB 13

* GDB/MI changes:

 ** The '-add-inferior' with no option flags now inherits the
    connection of the current inferior, this restores the behaviour of
    GDB as it was prior to GDB 10.

 ** The '-add-inferior' command now accepts a '--no-connection'
    option, which causes the new inferior to start without a
    connection.

* Python API enhancements:

  ** It is now possible to add GDB/MI commands implemented in Python

  ** New function gdb.Architecture.integer_type()

  ** New gdb.events.gdb_exiting event

  ** New 'gdb.events.connection_removed' event registry

  ** New gdb.TargetConnection object

  ** New gdb.Inferior.connection property

  ** New read-only attribute gdb.InferiorThread.details

  ** New gdb.RemoteTargetConnection.send_packet method

  ** New read-only attributes gdb.Type.is_scalar and gdb.Type.is_signed

  ** The gdb.Value.format_string method now takes a 'styling' argument

  ** Various new function in the "gdb" module

* Miscellaneous:

  ** The FreeBSD native target now supports async mode

  ** Improved C++ template support

  ** Support for disabling source highlighting through GNU Source
     Highlight, even when available, allowing the use of the Pygments
     library instead.

  ** The "print" command has been changed so as to print floating-point
     values with a base-modifying formats such as "/x" to display
     the underlying bytes of the value in the desired base.

  ** The "clone-inferior" command now ensures that the TTY, CMD and ARGS
     settings are copied from the original inferior to the new one.
     All modifications to the environment variables done using
     the 'set environment' or 'unset environment' commands are also
     copied to the new inferior.

  ** Various new commands have been introduced
Read more

today's howtos

  • How to List Running Services in Linux

    In simpler terms, a Linux service is a server’s response to a request that performs a specific task. It is an application or a program that generally executes in the background. As a user, you are mostly unaware of all the services running in the background because there are plenty of them. You might have run through the term daemon most probably while working or learning about services. Daemon is a non-interactive program that runs in the background and strictly does not provide any interfaces for the user to control it.

  • How to Install Mod_PageSpeed with Apache on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
  • How to Install XFCE Desktop on Alpine Linux

    The XFCE Desktop environment is a fast, resource-friendly, and lightweight Desktop environment for Linux systems. It is the Desktop environment of choice for old systems or PCs with low computational power such as low RAM and CPU specs. If you are running a sluggish Linux system with a GUI such as GNOME or KDE, switching to the XFCE environment is highly recommended to improve performance. In this guide, we will demonstrate how to install the XFCE Desktop environment on Alpine Linux.

  • How to Install MySQL on Ubuntu 22.04 - Cloudbooklet

    How to Install MySQL on Ubuntu 22.04. MySQL is the most popular open-source relational database management system which is supported by a huge and active community of open source developers. It is available on over 20 platforms and operating systems including Linux, Unix, Mac and Windows. In this guide you are going to learn how to install and secure MySQL on Ubuntu 22.04.

  • How to Create VPC Peering Across Two AWS Regions

    Many a time, resources of two AWS regions communicate each other over the internet (or public network). This is not the recommended way as communication is happening over the internet which is not secure and also it leads to unnecessary billing. To overcome this, we can setup VPC peering connection between two AWS regions. After the vpc peering setup, resources of those two AWS regions can communicate over the AWS private network. In this guide, we will learn how to create VPC peering connection across two AWS regions step by step.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6