Rockchip RK3566 Ubuntu 20.04 mini PC offers HDMI and VGA video outputs
Another day, another Rockchip RK3566-based device with an unnamed mini PC / thin client running Ubuntu 20.04, equipped with 2 to 4GB RAM, 16GB to 32GB eMMC flash, HDMI and VGA video outputs, Gigabit Ethernet, an optional wireless module, and more…
If the screenshot above is legit, the motherboard is named “Jieyun Zhilian T50 board”. I could not find anything about the T50 board, but Shenzhen Jieyun Zhilian Technology company specialized in thin clients, and the J50 thin client has exactly the same enclosure and ports assignment as the mini PC described above, except it comes with a quad-core Cortex-A53 processor @ 2.0 GHz.
