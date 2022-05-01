Improvements to Fedora Docs

The Docs team is experiencing a new burst of energy. As part of this, we have several big improvements to the Fedora Docs site that we want to share. For years, readers have asked for search. We have a lot of documentation on the site, but you sometimes struggle to find what you’re looking for. With the new search feature, you can search the entire Fedora Documentation content. Lunr.js powers the search. This means your browser downloads the index and does the search locally. The advantage is that there are no external dependencies: searches send nothing to a remote server and there is no external Javascript required. The downside is that the index has to be downloaded before search is available. Although we compress the index, if you’re on a slower connection, you may experience delays.

Ubuntu's Unity Desktop Still Lives: Version 7.6 is Available for Testing After 6 Years

Before you get too excited, you should know that Canonical is not coming back to maintain Unity desktop. Thanks to the developer of the Ubuntu Unity distribution (Rudra Saraswat), we get to see an update to the Unity desktop environment after six long years. In case you did not know, Ubuntu Unity is a community project that utilizes the Unity interface instead of GNOME. So, yes, if you wanted to use Ubuntu 22.04 LTS with Unity desktop, Ubuntu Unity is your friend.