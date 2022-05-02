Firefox 100 Is Now Available for Download, Enables GTK Overlay Scrollbars on Linux
Firefox 100 has some interesting new features since it’s version 100 and all that. For Linux users, it enables GTK overlay scrollbars by default, which means that you’ll now see sleek and thin scrollbars on web pages when scrolling instead of those old and thick scrollbars, which will still appear on mouseover.
