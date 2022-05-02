Trinity Desktop Environment (TDE) Latest Release Brings PolicyKit Support and Updates

Trinity Desktop Environment (TDE) brings the latest application updates, bug fixes, and enhancements to its release Trinity R14.0.12.

Firefox 100 Is Now Available for Download, Enables GTK Overlay Scrollbars on Linux

Firefox 100 has some interesting new features since it’s version 100 and all that. For Linux users, it enables GTK overlay scrollbars by default, which means that you’ll now see sleek and thin scrollbars on web pages when scrolling instead of those old and thick scrollbars, which will still appear on mouseover.

Improvements to Fedora Docs

The Docs team is experiencing a new burst of energy. As part of this, we have several big improvements to the Fedora Docs site that we want to share. For years, readers have asked for search. We have a lot of documentation on the site, but you sometimes struggle to find what you’re looking for. With the new search feature, you can search the entire Fedora Documentation content. Lunr.js powers the search. This means your browser downloads the index and does the search locally. The advantage is that there are no external dependencies: searches send nothing to a remote server and there is no external Javascript required. The downside is that the index has to be downloaded before search is available. Although we compress the index, if you’re on a slower connection, you may experience delays.