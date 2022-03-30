Kdenlive 22.04 released
The Kdenlive team is happy to announce the release of version 22.04. This development cycle comes with more than 300 commits, mostly focused on stability and polishing, ranging from packaging all the way up to user interface enhancements.
Besides the improvements to the Windows and macOS versions, Kdenlive is now runs on Apple’s M1 architecture and includes initial support for full range 10-bit color on all platforms — although note that 10-bit color does not work with effects yet. Kdenlive also automatically offers to transcode variable frame-rate videos to an editing-friendly format, and some filters, like Blur, Lift/Gama/Gain, Vignette and Mirror, are now slice threaded, which improves rendering speeds.
Encouraging support among users is one of our priorities and that’s why Kdenlive introduces Effect Templates in version 22.04. Effect Templates are custom effects that can be shared with other community members through the KDE Store and can be downloaded directly into Kdenlive. The store is already open and you can contribute your effects too!
