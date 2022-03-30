Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 2nd of May 2022 07:36:49 PM

If you’ve run any operating system for any length of time, you will probably have encountered strange phenomena. When it comes to computers, strange is usually unwelcome. The longer you run any given OS installation without a reinstall, the more likely you are to see at least a few quirks. This can be anything from programs freezing, to your cooling fan suddenly revving up, to all manner of oddities.

For the commercial desktop OSes with massive install bases, it’s easy to find support in the form of official manufacturer (OEM) or OS developer troubleshooting and documentation pages. However, for Linux such resources aren’t always available. Even when they are, they don’t always issue consistent guidance from distribution to distribution and aren’t guaranteed to account for the user’s specific hardware.