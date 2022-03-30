Language Selection

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 2nd of May 2022 07:58:39 PM
Android
WordPress 6.0 Beta 4

WordPress 6.0 Beta 4 is now available for testing! Beta 4 was not part of the originally published development cycle. It is aimed at providing an opportunity for testing some specific issues that were resolved since Beta 3. WordPress will continue with the regularly scheduled release milestones on May 3rd, 2022, with the RC1 release. This version of the WordPress software is under development. Please do not install, run, and test this version of WordPress on a production or mission-critical website. Instead, it is recommended that you test Beta 4 on a test server and site. Read more Also: WP Briefing: Episode 30: A Sneak Peek at WordPress 6.0

Notepad Next is a Reimplementation of Notepad++ for Linux Users

Notepad++ is a popular source code editor and a solid Notepad alternative for Windows users. It is a powerful utility that provides the best possible performance without taking a lot of storage space. Unfortunately, it is not available for Linux users. An unofficial Snap package is available to install, but it may not be satisfactory considering it depends on an embedded version of Wine under the hood. While we do have some options for Notepad++ alternatives, I came across something that tries to re-implement what Notepad++ offers for Linux users. And, with a similar user interface. Read more

