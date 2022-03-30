Android Leftovers
The Redmi Pad could take the fight to cheaper Android tablets
‘Switch to Android’ App FAQs: What is Google’s Switch to Android app, where to download the app from, and other queries
Google May Add Predictive Back Gestures To Android
Grayshift Accelerates GrayKey Innovation for Android Devices and Enhances Market Leadership in Mobile Device Digital Forensics
The Best New Features in the Android 13 Beta
Android Auto 7.6 is now rolling out - 9to5Google
Why Google's Pixel Watch has to be the Apple Watch of Android to succeed
How to use your Android phone as a wireless mouse, trackpad, or keyboard – Phandroid
Google pushes the May 2022 Android security update to Pixel phones
How to Install the Nothing Launcher on Any Android Phone
How to Manage Saved Passwords on Android With Google Password Manager
WordPress 6.0 Beta 4
WordPress 6.0 Beta 4 is now available for testing! Beta 4 was not part of the originally published development cycle. It is aimed at providing an opportunity for testing some specific issues that were resolved since Beta 3. WordPress will continue with the regularly scheduled release milestones on May 3rd, 2022, with the RC1 release. This version of the WordPress software is under development. Please do not install, run, and test this version of WordPress on a production or mission-critical website. Instead, it is recommended that you test Beta 4 on a test server and site. Also: WP Briefing: Episode 30: A Sneak Peek at WordPress 6.0
Notepad Next is a Reimplementation of Notepad++ for Linux Users
Notepad++ is a popular source code editor and a solid Notepad alternative for Windows users. It is a powerful utility that provides the best possible performance without taking a lot of storage space. Unfortunately, it is not available for Linux users. An unofficial Snap package is available to install, but it may not be satisfactory considering it depends on an embedded version of Wine under the hood. While we do have some options for Notepad++ alternatives, I came across something that tries to re-implement what Notepad++ offers for Linux users. And, with a similar user interface.
Android Leftovers
