Daniel Stenberg now on HTTP/3

The first mention of QUIC on this blog was back when I posted about the HTTP workshop of July 2015. Today, this blog is readable over the protocol QUIC subsequently would turn into. (Strictly speaking, it turned into QUIC + HTTP/3 but let’s not be too literal now.) Also: Considered “18+” | daniel.haxx.se

dahliaOS – A Unique Linux Distribution Based on Google Fuchsia [First Look]

The dahliaOS is a unique distribution and a “fork” of the Google Fuchsia operating system that runs on mainline Linux Kernel and Zircon Kernel. The Zircon kernel is a newly designed kernel developed by Google for its own set of projects and devices. The parent OS Fuchsia is designed to work on any hardware, including car dashboards to PCs. That said, the dahliaOS is a new promising operating system (or should I say a new Linux Distribution?) which brings a new era of desktop computing experience to traditional Linux distributions.

Rhythmbox 3.4.5 Improves Its Support for Podcasts

A new version of open source music app Rhythmbox has been released. Rhythmbox 3.4.5 includes major improvements to its podcast downloading, playback, and management capabilities. For instance, devs rewrote the podcast downloader to offer better resume and retry; episode order is preserve if/when multiple podcasts episodes share the same publication date; and podcast episode GUIDs (globally unique identifier) are now used to handle episode URL changes. Adding a podcast feeds with no episode no longer throws an ?unhelpful? error message; cancelling a podcast download is more reliable; and various fixes ensure podcast album art and feed descriptions shows up as intended.