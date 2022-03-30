Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 2nd of May 2022 09:57:50 PM

Notepad++ is a popular source code editor and a solid Notepad alternative for Windows users.

It is a powerful utility that provides the best possible performance without taking a lot of storage space.

Unfortunately, it is not available for Linux users. An unofficial Snap package is available to install, but it may not be satisfactory considering it depends on an embedded version of Wine under the hood.

While we do have some options for Notepad++ alternatives, I came across something that tries to re-implement what Notepad++ offers for Linux users. And, with a similar user interface.