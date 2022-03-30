Games: Fall of Ubuntu, Classics/Retro, and New Titles
As you may remember, a few weeks ago we had an article describing how most people using ProtonDB have moved away from using Ubuntu in the past few years (based on ProtonDB reports), mostly in favor of Arch-based distros (Arch and Manjaro taking the lead). Hence the fall of Ubuntu. The article did very well, audience-wise, but I must admit that the graph takes a few minutes to understand properly. So for the past week or so, I have been working to produce an animation instead, that would hopefully make it more tangible and also more fun to watch.
Another huge acquisition for the games industry today as Embracer Group have agreed to purchase Eidos, Crystal Dynamics, and Square Enix Montréal amongst others.
HYPERCHARGE: Unboxed came to Linux recently as a Native title and it is Steam Deck Verified but it wasn't without issues, which Digital Cybercherries have now fixed up. The latest update isn't just bug fixing though, it also overhauls and adds in quite a lot of the game too.
Ever since smartphones have made an entry into our lives they have had a lot of influence on our socio-cultural movements. As a user of Linux who is able to run phone apps right in your system means a lot to many. Android, which is the de-facto mobile OS, used by many people around the world also leverages its eco-system to achieve all objectives. This list has the 5 best Android emulators for Linux that are free to download Oh, and they are open-source too.
Basics first…
Now, if you do not know what an emulator is then don’t need to worry at all, these are pieces of computer apps that let users run their favorite apps or even games directly from their Linux system. follow through to know about the best ones that can be used to run Playstore apps.
Going Rogue: A Festival of Persistence is a new week-long event on Steam, celebrating how diverse and confusing the whole roguelike thing is.
Love city builders like the classic Sim City? You may want to keep a close eye on Cytopia, a free and open source retro pixel-art sim. It's still somewhat early on in development right now so it's not exactly fully playable but still worth a shout-out, I'll be keeping a close eye on it to follow along for you.
Kapital: Sparks of Revolution is a city-builder that brings in some social society management, so prepare for some fierce class riots and more. Quite an interesting turn for a city-builder, since most tend to focus on pure economy simulation.
Looks like developer Crows Crows Crows has managed to make a hit into another hit, with The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe shifting 100,000 copies in the first 24 hours the developer announced on Twitter.
Dorfromantik is a masterful blending of genres to create something you don't often see. Bringing together elements of tile matching with a city-builder, it sure is a peaceful way to game. Note: key provided by the developer.
Hinterland has confirmed now that the future of the The Long Dark will have the Story and Survival modes completely separate, along with paid expansions for the Survival mode. This news shouldn't be a shock to regular players, or our readers, since we covered their initial thoughts on it in a previous article where they announced the plans.
WordPress 6.0 Beta 4
WordPress 6.0 Beta 4 is now available for testing!
Beta 4 was not part of the originally published development cycle. It is aimed at providing an opportunity for testing some specific issues that were resolved since Beta 3. WordPress will continue with the regularly scheduled release milestones on May 3rd, 2022, with the RC1 release.
This version of the WordPress software is under development. Please do not install, run, and test this version of WordPress on a production or mission-critical website. Instead, it is recommended that you test Beta 4 on a test server and site.
Also: WP Briefing: Episode 30: A Sneak Peek at WordPress 6.0
Notepad Next is a Reimplementation of Notepad++ for Linux Users
Notepad++ is a popular source code editor and a solid Notepad alternative for Windows users.
It is a powerful utility that provides the best possible performance without taking a lot of storage space.
Unfortunately, it is not available for Linux users. An unofficial Snap package is available to install, but it may not be satisfactory considering it depends on an embedded version of Wine under the hood.
While we do have some options for Notepad++ alternatives, I came across something that tries to re-implement what Notepad++ offers for Linux users. And, with a similar user interface.
