Audiocasts/Shows and Videos: Destination Linux, Late Night Linux, KaOS, GIMP, and Microsoft Abuse
This week’s episode of Destination Linux, we’re going to be giving you our take on the latest Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and which flavors we liked the most. Then we’re going to discuss some impressive KDE Plasma mobile enhancements. Plus we’ve also got our famous tips, tricks and software picks. All of this and so much more this week on Destination Linux. So whether you’re brand new to Linux and open source or a guru of sudo. This is the podcast for you.
Saving abandonded IoT devices with FOSS, watching directories for changes, monitoring disk usage, window managers vs desktop environments, further thoughts on work-supplied hardware, and more.
In this video, we are looking at hKaOS 2022.04.
GIMP is an amazing application but there are a bunch of features that I wish it had that in my opinion would make it instantly a better application
What? Today's video isn't about the Steam Deck? That's right. Today we're taking a trip down memory lane to explore one of Microsoft's worst technologies and the spirit of the WMV format still hangs around and makes Microsoft money.
today's howtos
Enjoying the Gnome desktop, including the default Gnome Adwaita theme? Just wish the font on the Gnome panel was just a tad smaller? Then you came to the right place. This article explains how you change just the font of the Gnome top bar. It involves creating your own minimal Gnome shell theme, as we’ll cover step-by-step.
Today we are looking at how to install Funkin' Big Brother mod on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
Secure Shell (SSH) is one of those tools every Linux user will probably work with at some point. With SSH you can easily (and securely) log into remote servers and desktops to administer, develop, and check up on those machines.
Sorry, I should have posted this weeks ago to save others some time.
If you are running openconnect-sso to connect to a Cisco anyconnect VPN, then when you upgrade to Ubuntu Jammy, openssl 3.0 may stop openconnect from working.
PC gamers have been ardently waiting to play Apex Legends on Linux and now they finally have the opportunity to do so. Even if it has not been officially revealed by the developers, many players have already tried it out and are happy with the results.
Moreover, the battle royale game comes equipped with Easy Anti-Cheat (EAC) on Linux, which is all the more reason to get excited. The news is yet to be published by EA, Valve, or Respawn Entertainment.
Two years ago I wrote a blog post about using gst-build inside of WebKit SDK flatpak. Well, all that has changed. That’s the true upstream spirit.
Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter and Canonical/Ubuntu Promoting Microsoft Surveillance and Lockdown/Vendor Lock-in
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 733 for the week of April 24 – 30, 2022.
Confidential Computing and financial services cloud [Ed: "Confidential Computing" is usually a euphemism for spying (keeping the stolen data 'safe'). Now Canonical is promoting Microsoft surveillance as "confidential". Ubuntu lacks credibility.]
Azure’s confidential VMs deliver confidentiality between different cloud customers and also between customers and Azure operators. Hardware-level encrypted guest isolation, combined with measured boot and TPM-backed full-disk encryption in Ubuntu and Azure Managed HSM, customer code and data are encrypted in use, in transit, and at rest using encryption keys that are protected and can be controlled by the customer. Canonical has been an important partner in this effort, working closely with us to bring confidential computing innovations to our customers.
– Vikas Bhatia, Head of Product for Azure Confidential Computing
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Networking is a fundamental sysadmin skill, but it is often overlooked. Many sysadmins find networking topics challenging, and it can be difficult to progress from core network skills to advanced troubleshooting capabilities without regular practice. This may be why networking is a popular topic on Enable Sysadmin.
Kubernetes and its associated extensions, such as service meshes, introduce additional network complexity that an administrator must be prepared to tackle. Basic network tools, such as ping and traceroute, can be helpful during the initial troubleshooting stage. However, I've consistently found that viewing the packets traversing the wire is the best way to troubleshoot and understand complex protocol and application-level issues.
Giving recognition to someone for a job well done is one of my favorite duties as a community manager. Not only do I get to thank someone, but I also have a chance to highlight a role model for the rest of the community. Recognition also provides an opportunity to celebrate an achievement, like someone helping new community members with onboarding, reducing technical debt, or contributing an exciting new feature.
For the 16th year, the Red Hat Innovation Awards are recognizing the technological achievements of Red Hat customers around the world who demonstrate creative problem-solving to make a positive impact on the business world and on society. This year’s winners are the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC), the Center of Computing and Information Systems, Telefónica Colombia, the Department for Work and Pensions, and Washington Health Benefit Exchange.
A community-wide, online voting process will determine which customer is distinguished as the 2022 Red Hat Innovator of the Year. Voting is now open and will close at 9 a.m. ET on May 5. The winner will be announced on May 11, 2022, during Red Hat Summit. To vote for the 2022 Red Hat Innovator of the Year, visit www.redhat.com/en/success-stories/innovation-awards.
Earlier today, we announced the winners of the 2022 Red Hat Innovation Awards, recognizing our customers’ achievements with open source technology. Each year, we have many strong entries that showcase what innovative thinking, open culture, and transformative uses of Red Hat technology can do for business and society.
We’re excited to highlight an additional group of customers using open source technology to make waves in their respective industries - Grupo Logístico Andreani, the Department of Transport, Driver and Vehicle Computer Services Division Ireland, Secretaría de Innovación Argentina, and Tata Motors Limited.
Red Hat Summit is right around the corner, with live events on Tuesday, May 10, and Wednesday, May 11.
Of course, if you haven’t yet, you can get started by registering for the event now, and then keep reading for tips on how to make the most of this two-day virtual experience.
