today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 2nd of May 2022 10:46:28 PM
HowTos
  • How to Install Matomo Web Analytics on Ubuntu 20.04

    Matomo (formerly known as Piwik) is a free and open-source web analytics application developed in PHP to be the ultimate alternative to Google Analytics. Matomo can be used to track online visits to one or more websites and displays reports on these visits for analysis.

  • How to Customize the Size of Desktop Icons in Ubuntu 22.04 | UbuntuHandbook

    Want to set a certain size of your desktop icons and/or change the spacing between them? Here’s how to do the job in Ubuntu 22.04.

    Ubuntu 22.04 defaults to GNOME desktop 42 and uses an extension called “Desktop Icons NG” (DING in short) to handle shortcut icons on desktop.

    It provides 4 icon sizes (“Tiny”, “Small”, “Normal”, and “Large”) in ‘Appearance‘ settings for choose from.

  • How To Check Total Hard Disk Size in Ubuntu Terminal

    Using the terminal shell is powerful in Linux machines when checking and monitoring the system’s health and status. The terminal shell executes commands with the connection to the Linux kernel. As a result, it can provide you the real-time results. There are tools and commands for Linux that help you monitor the CPU load, Hard disk space, disk bad sectors, RAM status, etc. Ubuntu and other distribution users use the terminal shell over the GUI method to check the hard disk size because the command-line method to monitor the hard disk details and specifications is hassle-free and gives us real-time output with fewer errors.

  • How to install Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS - Invidious

    In this video, I am going to show how to install Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS.

  • How to Zip and Unzip Files With Gzip on Linux

    The gzip data compression tool was written in the early 1990s, and it’s still found in every Linux distribution. There are other compression tools available, but no matter which Linux computer you find yourself needing to work on, you’ll find gzip on it. So if you know how to use gzip, you’re good to go without the need to install anything.

    gzip is an implementation of the DEFLATE algorithm which was invented—and patented—by Phil Katz of PKZIP fame. The DEFLATE algorithm improved on earlier compression algorithms which all operated on variations of a theme. The data to be compressed is scanned, and unique strings are identified and added to a binary tree.

    The unique strings are allocated a unique ID token by virtue of their position in the tree. The tokens are used to replace the strings in the data and, because the tokens are smaller than the data they replaced, the file is compressed. Substituting the tokens for the original strings re-inflates the data back to its uncompressed state.

  • How to Install ElasticSearch on Alma Linux 8

    Being a sysadmin is a complex task due to the large amount of information we have to handle. However, thanks to applications like Elasticsearch, we can find feasible solutions to huge problems. So, today, you will learn how to install Elasticsearch on Alma Linux 8.

  • How to Install 7-Zip on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Linux - Linux Shout

    Start compressing your file by installing 7-Zip on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish using the command terminal or GUI interface.

    7-Zip is a popular free and open-source ZIP program that allows you to create and unzip archive files, also the RAR format is supported. It helps us to compress files and documents as well as unpack compressed folders. 7-Zip supports 7z, ZIP, RAR, GZIP, BZIP2, TAR, CAB, ISO, ARJ, LZH, CHM, Z, CPIO, RPM, DEB, and NSIS formats. However, it achieves the highest compression rate with the in-house 7z format. With the 7z format, you can even create self-extracting archives. In addition to the graphical interface, 7-Zip has a powerful command-line version.

  • How to set a default gateway with Netplan, now that gateway4 has been deprecated | TechRepublic

    When Ubuntu migrated from the traditional method of managing network controllers, it sent users and admins into a tizzy to quickly learn the new method. That method was (and is) netplan. It’s actually quite an elegant solution for a fairly complex problem. Not only is everything handled in one convenient file, everything is laid out in JSON format—which most admins know quite well.

More in Tux Machines

Audiocasts/Shows and Videos: Destination Linux, Late Night Linux, KaOS, GIMP, and Microsoft Abuse

today's howtos

  • How to change the font of the Gnome top bar - PragmaticLinux

    Enjoying the Gnome desktop, including the default Gnome Adwaita theme? Just wish the font on the Gnome panel was just a tad smaller? Then you came to the right place. This article explains how you change just the font of the Gnome top bar. It involves creating your own minimal Gnome shell theme, as we’ll cover step-by-step.

  • How to install Funkin' Big Brother mod on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Funkin' Big Brother mod on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • How to make SSH even easier to use with config files | ZDNet

    Secure Shell (SSH) is one of those tools every Linux user will probably work with at some point. With SSH you can easily (and securely) log into remote servers and desktops to administer, develop, and check up on those machines.

  • Openconnect (anyconnect) on Ubuntu Jammy | S3hh's Blog

    Sorry, I should have posted this weeks ago to save others some time. If you are running openconnect-sso to connect to a Cisco anyconnect VPN, then when you upgrade to Ubuntu Jammy, openssl 3.0 may stop openconnect from working.

  • Apex Legends finally playable on Linux: How to download and everything players need to know

    PC gamers have been ardently waiting to play Apex Legends on Linux and now they finally have the opportunity to do so. Even if it has not been officially revealed by the developers, many players have already tried it out and are happy with the results. Moreover, the battle royale game comes equipped with Easy Anti-Cheat (EAC) on Linux, which is all the more reason to get excited. The news is yet to be published by EA, Valve, or Respawn Entertainment.

  • From gst-build to local-projects – Herostratus’ legacy

    Two years ago I wrote a blog post about using gst-build inside of WebKit SDK flatpak. Well, all that has changed. That’s the true upstream spirit.

Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter and Canonical/Ubuntu Promoting Microsoft Surveillance and Lockdown/Vendor Lock-in

  • Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 733
  • Ubuntu Fridge | Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 733

    Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 733 for the week of April 24 – 30, 2022.

  • Confidential Computing and financial services cloud [Ed: "Confidential Computing" is usually a euphemism for spying (keeping the stolen data 'safe'). Now Canonical is promoting Microsoft surveillance as "confidential". Ubuntu lacks credibility.]

    Azure’s confidential VMs deliver confidentiality between different cloud customers and also between customers and Azure operators. Hardware-level encrypted guest isolation, combined with measured boot and TPM-backed full-disk encryption in Ubuntu and Azure Managed HSM, customer code and data are encrypted in use, in transit, and at rest using encryption keys that are protected and can be controlled by the customer. Canonical has been an important partner in this effort, working closely with us to bring confidential computing innovations to our customers.

    – Vikas Bhatia, Head of Product for Azure Confidential Computing

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers

  • Capture packets in Kubernetes with this open source tool | Enable Sysadmin

    Networking is a fundamental sysadmin skill, but it is often overlooked. Many sysadmins find networking topics challenging, and it can be difficult to progress from core network skills to advanced troubleshooting capabilities without regular practice. This may be why networking is a popular topic on Enable Sysadmin. Kubernetes and its associated extensions, such as service meshes, introduce additional network complexity that an administrator must be prepared to tackle. Basic network tools, such as ping and traceroute, can be helpful during the initial troubleshooting stage. However, I've consistently found that viewing the packets traversing the wire is the best way to troubleshoot and understand complex protocol and application-level issues.

  • How to make community recognition more inclusive

    Giving recognition to someone for a job well done is one of my favorite duties as a community manager. Not only do I get to thank someone, but I also have a chance to highlight a role model for the rest of the community. Recognition also provides an opportunity to celebrate an achievement, like someone helping new community members with onboarding, reducing technical debt, or contributing an exciting new feature.

  • Announcing the winners of the 16th annual Red Hat Innovation Awards

    For the 16th year, the Red Hat Innovation Awards are recognizing the technological achievements of Red Hat customers around the world who demonstrate creative problem-solving to make a positive impact on the business world and on society. This year’s winners are the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC), the Center of Computing and Information Systems, Telefónica Colombia, the Department for Work and Pensions, and Washington Health Benefit Exchange.

    A community-wide, online voting process will determine which customer is distinguished as the 2022 Red Hat Innovator of the Year. Voting is now open and will close at 9 a.m. ET on May 5. The winner will be announced on May 11, 2022, during Red Hat Summit. To vote for the 2022 Red Hat Innovator of the Year, visit www.redhat.com/en/success-stories/innovation-awards.

  • Recognizing the 2022 Red Hat Innovation Awards honorable mentions

    Earlier today, we announced the winners of the 2022 Red Hat Innovation Awards, recognizing our customers’ achievements with open source technology. Each year, we have many strong entries that showcase what innovative thinking, open culture, and transformative uses of Red Hat technology can do for business and society.

    We’re excited to highlight an additional group of customers using open source technology to make waves in their respective industries - Grupo Logístico Andreani, the Department of Transport, Driver and Vehicle Computer Services Division Ireland, Secretaría de Innovación Argentina, and Tata Motors Limited.

  • Know before you watch: Red Hat Summit 2022

    Red Hat Summit is right around the corner, with live events on Tuesday, May 10, and Wednesday, May 11.

    Of course, if you haven’t yet, you can get started by registering for the event now, and then keep reading for tips on how to make the most of this two-day virtual experience.

    Automation

    Cloud services

    Culture & people

    Developers

    Digital transformation

    Edge

    Emerging technologies

    Platforms

    Security

    Automation

    Red Hat OpenShift

    Extending open hybrid cloud to the edge of the network

    Cloud services

    Containerized 5G core deployments

    Solving cluster problems

    Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9

    …and more.

    Register for Red Hat Summit 2022

    Log in to build your personalized agenda

    Browse the session catalog

