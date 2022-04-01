today's howtos
-
How to Install Matomo Web Analytics on Ubuntu 20.04
Matomo (formerly known as Piwik) is a free and open-source web analytics application developed in PHP to be the ultimate alternative to Google Analytics. Matomo can be used to track online visits to one or more websites and displays reports on these visits for analysis.
-
How to Customize the Size of Desktop Icons in Ubuntu 22.04 | UbuntuHandbook
Want to set a certain size of your desktop icons and/or change the spacing between them? Here’s how to do the job in Ubuntu 22.04.
Ubuntu 22.04 defaults to GNOME desktop 42 and uses an extension called “Desktop Icons NG” (DING in short) to handle shortcut icons on desktop.
It provides 4 icon sizes (“Tiny”, “Small”, “Normal”, and “Large”) in ‘Appearance‘ settings for choose from.
-
How To Check Total Hard Disk Size in Ubuntu Terminal
Using the terminal shell is powerful in Linux machines when checking and monitoring the system’s health and status. The terminal shell executes commands with the connection to the Linux kernel. As a result, it can provide you the real-time results. There are tools and commands for Linux that help you monitor the CPU load, Hard disk space, disk bad sectors, RAM status, etc. Ubuntu and other distribution users use the terminal shell over the GUI method to check the hard disk size because the command-line method to monitor the hard disk details and specifications is hassle-free and gives us real-time output with fewer errors.
-
How to install Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS - Invidious
In this video, I am going to show how to install Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS.
-
How to Zip and Unzip Files With Gzip on Linux
The gzip data compression tool was written in the early 1990s, and it’s still found in every Linux distribution. There are other compression tools available, but no matter which Linux computer you find yourself needing to work on, you’ll find gzip on it. So if you know how to use gzip, you’re good to go without the need to install anything.
gzip is an implementation of the DEFLATE algorithm which was invented—and patented—by Phil Katz of PKZIP fame. The DEFLATE algorithm improved on earlier compression algorithms which all operated on variations of a theme. The data to be compressed is scanned, and unique strings are identified and added to a binary tree.
The unique strings are allocated a unique ID token by virtue of their position in the tree. The tokens are used to replace the strings in the data and, because the tokens are smaller than the data they replaced, the file is compressed. Substituting the tokens for the original strings re-inflates the data back to its uncompressed state.
-
How to Install ElasticSearch on Alma Linux 8
Being a sysadmin is a complex task due to the large amount of information we have to handle. However, thanks to applications like Elasticsearch, we can find feasible solutions to huge problems. So, today, you will learn how to install Elasticsearch on Alma Linux 8.
-
How to Install 7-Zip on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Linux - Linux Shout
Start compressing your file by installing 7-Zip on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish using the command terminal or GUI interface.
7-Zip is a popular free and open-source ZIP program that allows you to create and unzip archive files, also the RAR format is supported. It helps us to compress files and documents as well as unpack compressed folders. 7-Zip supports 7z, ZIP, RAR, GZIP, BZIP2, TAR, CAB, ISO, ARJ, LZH, CHM, Z, CPIO, RPM, DEB, and NSIS formats. However, it achieves the highest compression rate with the in-house 7z format. With the 7z format, you can even create self-extracting archives. In addition to the graphical interface, 7-Zip has a powerful command-line version.
-
How to set a default gateway with Netplan, now that gateway4 has been deprecated | TechRepublic
When Ubuntu migrated from the traditional method of managing network controllers, it sent users and admins into a tizzy to quickly learn the new method. That method was (and is) netplan. It’s actually quite an elegant solution for a fairly complex problem. Not only is everything handled in one convenient file, everything is laid out in JSON format—which most admins know quite well.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 478 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Audiocasts/Shows and Videos: Destination Linux, Late Night Linux, KaOS, GIMP, and Microsoft Abuse
today's howtos
Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter and Canonical/Ubuntu Promoting Microsoft Surveillance and Lockdown/Vendor Lock-in
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 24 min ago
1 hour 26 min ago
2 hours 11 sec ago
2 hours 15 min ago
2 hours 22 min ago
2 hours 32 min ago
2 hours 59 min ago
3 hours 17 min ago
5 hours 12 min ago
5 hours 14 min ago