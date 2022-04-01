Two years ago I wrote a blog post about using gst-build inside of WebKit SDK flatpak. Well, all that has changed. That’s the true upstream spirit.

PC gamers have been ardently waiting to play Apex Legends on Linux and now they finally have the opportunity to do so. Even if it has not been officially revealed by the developers, many players have already tried it out and are happy with the results. Moreover, the battle royale game comes equipped with Easy Anti-Cheat (EAC) on Linux, which is all the more reason to get excited. The news is yet to be published by EA, Valve, or Respawn Entertainment.

Sorry, I should have posted this weeks ago to save others some time. If you are running openconnect-sso to connect to a Cisco anyconnect VPN, then when you upgrade to Ubuntu Jammy, openssl 3.0 may stop openconnect from working.

Secure Shell (SSH) is one of those tools every Linux user will probably work with at some point. With SSH you can easily (and securely) log into remote servers and desktops to administer, develop, and check up on those machines.

Today we are looking at how to install Funkin' Big Brother mod on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

Enjoying the Gnome desktop, including the default Gnome Adwaita theme? Just wish the font on the Gnome panel was just a tad smaller? Then you came to the right place. This article explains how you change just the font of the Gnome top bar. It involves creating your own minimal Gnome shell theme, as we’ll cover step-by-step.

What? Today's video isn't about the Steam Deck? That's right. Today we're taking a trip down memory lane to explore one of Microsoft's worst technologies and the spirit of the WMV format still hangs around and makes Microsoft money.

GIMP is an amazing application but there are a bunch of features that I wish it had that in my opinion would make it instantly a better application

Saving abandonded IoT devices with FOSS, watching directories for changes, monitoring disk usage, window managers vs desktop environments, further thoughts on work-supplied hardware, and more.

This week’s episode of Destination Linux, we’re going to be giving you our take on the latest Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and which flavors we liked the most. Then we’re going to discuss some impressive KDE Plasma mobile enhancements. Plus we’ve also got our famous tips, tricks and software picks. All of this and so much more this week on Destination Linux. So whether you’re brand new to Linux and open source or a guru of sudo. This is the podcast for you.

Ubuntu Fridge | Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 733 Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 733 for the week of April 24 – 30, 2022.

Confidential Computing and financial services cloud [Ed: "Confidential Computing" is usually a euphemism for spying (keeping the stolen data 'safe'). Now Canonical is promoting Microsoft surveillance as "confidential". Ubuntu lacks credibility.] Azure’s confidential VMs deliver confidentiality between different cloud customers and also between customers and Azure operators. Hardware-level encrypted guest isolation, combined with measured boot and TPM-backed full-disk encryption in Ubuntu and Azure Managed HSM, customer code and data are encrypted in use, in transit, and at rest using encryption keys that are protected and can be controlled by the customer. Canonical has been an important partner in this effort, working closely with us to bring confidential computing innovations to our customers. – Vikas Bhatia, Head of Product for Azure Confidential Computing