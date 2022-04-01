IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Capture packets in Kubernetes with this open source tool | Enable Sysadmin
Networking is a fundamental sysadmin skill, but it is often overlooked. Many sysadmins find networking topics challenging, and it can be difficult to progress from core network skills to advanced troubleshooting capabilities without regular practice. This may be why networking is a popular topic on Enable Sysadmin.
Kubernetes and its associated extensions, such as service meshes, introduce additional network complexity that an administrator must be prepared to tackle. Basic network tools, such as ping and traceroute, can be helpful during the initial troubleshooting stage. However, I've consistently found that viewing the packets traversing the wire is the best way to troubleshoot and understand complex protocol and application-level issues.
How to make community recognition more inclusive
Giving recognition to someone for a job well done is one of my favorite duties as a community manager. Not only do I get to thank someone, but I also have a chance to highlight a role model for the rest of the community. Recognition also provides an opportunity to celebrate an achievement, like someone helping new community members with onboarding, reducing technical debt, or contributing an exciting new feature.
Announcing the winners of the 16th annual Red Hat Innovation Awards
For the 16th year, the Red Hat Innovation Awards are recognizing the technological achievements of Red Hat customers around the world who demonstrate creative problem-solving to make a positive impact on the business world and on society. This year’s winners are the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC), the Center of Computing and Information Systems, Telefónica Colombia, the Department for Work and Pensions, and Washington Health Benefit Exchange.
A community-wide, online voting process will determine which customer is distinguished as the 2022 Red Hat Innovator of the Year. Voting is now open and will close at 9 a.m. ET on May 5. The winner will be announced on May 11, 2022, during Red Hat Summit. To vote for the 2022 Red Hat Innovator of the Year, visit www.redhat.com/en/success-stories/innovation-awards.
Recognizing the 2022 Red Hat Innovation Awards honorable mentions
Earlier today, we announced the winners of the 2022 Red Hat Innovation Awards, recognizing our customers’ achievements with open source technology. Each year, we have many strong entries that showcase what innovative thinking, open culture, and transformative uses of Red Hat technology can do for business and society.
We’re excited to highlight an additional group of customers using open source technology to make waves in their respective industries - Grupo Logístico Andreani, the Department of Transport, Driver and Vehicle Computer Services Division Ireland, Secretaría de Innovación Argentina, and Tata Motors Limited.
Know before you watch: Red Hat Summit 2022
Red Hat Summit is right around the corner, with live events on Tuesday, May 10, and Wednesday, May 11.
Of course, if you haven’t yet, you can get started by registering for the event now, and then keep reading for tips on how to make the most of this two-day virtual experience.
Automation
Cloud services
Culture & people
Developers
Digital transformation
Edge
Emerging technologies
Platforms
Security
Automation
Red Hat OpenShift
Extending open hybrid cloud to the edge of the network
Cloud services
Containerized 5G core deployments
Solving cluster problems
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9
…and more.
Register for Red Hat Summit 2022
Log in to build your personalized agenda
Browse the session catalog
