Programming Leftovers
-
Over the last few weeks, GStreamer’s RTP stack got a couple of new and quite useful features. As it is difficult to configure, mostly because there being so many different possible configurations, I decided to write about this a bit with some example code.
The features are RFC 6051-style rapid synchronization of RTP streams, which can be used for inter-stream (e.g. audio/video) synchronization as well as inter-device (i.e. network) synchronization, and the ability to easily retrieve absolute sender clock times per packet on the receiver side.
Note that each of this was already possible before with GStreamer via different mechanisms with different trade-offs. Obviously, not being able to have working audio/video synchronization would be simply not acceptable and I previously talked about how to do inter-device synchronization with GStreamer before, for example at the GStreamer Conference 2015 in Düsseldorf.
The example code below will make use of the GStreamer RTSP Server library but can be applied to any kind of RTP workflow, including WebRTC, and are written in Rust but the same can also be achieved in any other language. The full code can be found in this repository.
-
Oleksandr Kyriukhin announced a new Comma Complete / Community release. Check out the new features and bug fixes: with Apple M1 support, support for fez and REA ecosystems, and support for lexically scoped grammars, to name but a few. In case you didn’t know, Comma is the IDE for the Raku Programming Language.
-
Graphics processors are becoming a must-have in computing, so Nvidia is stepping up its work with standards and open-source communities to downstream technologies once largely exclusive to the company's development tools.
A lot of work is being done specifically around programming languages like C++ and Fortran, which are deemed to lag on native implementation to execute code across highly parallel systems.
-
My DevOps journey kicked off when I started developing Datree, an open source command that aims to help DevOps engineers to prevent Kubernetes misconfigurations from reaching production. One year later, seeking best practices and more ways to prevent misconfigurations became my way of life.
This is why when I first learned about Argo CD, the thought of using Argo without knowing its pitfalls and complications simply didn't make sense to me. After all, it's probable that configuring it incorrectly can easily cause the next production outage.
In this article, I'll explore some of the best practices of Argo that I've found, and show you how to validate custom resources against these best practices.
-
Until Qt 6.2, QDateTime's ability to take time-zone adjustments – both seasonal daylight-saving time and occasional changes (on the whims of politicians) to a zone's standard offset from UTC – into account was limited to the years 1970 through 2037, with some kludges in place to extrapolate beyond 2037. As the default assignee for time-related bugs, I'd long wanted to fix this, to use such information as we do have available. So – finally, once Qt 6 had been released – I made that change and discovered what it broke.
Audiocasts/Shows and Videos: Destination Linux, Late Night Linux, KaOS, GIMP, and Microsoft Abuse
-
This week’s episode of Destination Linux, we’re going to be giving you our take on the latest Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and which flavors we liked the most. Then we’re going to discuss some impressive KDE Plasma mobile enhancements. Plus we’ve also got our famous tips, tricks and software picks. All of this and so much more this week on Destination Linux. So whether you’re brand new to Linux and open source or a guru of sudo. This is the podcast for you.
-
Saving abandonded IoT devices with FOSS, watching directories for changes, monitoring disk usage, window managers vs desktop environments, further thoughts on work-supplied hardware, and more.
-
In this video, we are looking at hKaOS 2022.04.
-
GIMP is an amazing application but there are a bunch of features that I wish it had that in my opinion would make it instantly a better application
-
What? Today's video isn't about the Steam Deck? That's right. Today we're taking a trip down memory lane to explore one of Microsoft's worst technologies and the spirit of the WMV format still hangs around and makes Microsoft money.
today's howtos
-
Enjoying the Gnome desktop, including the default Gnome Adwaita theme? Just wish the font on the Gnome panel was just a tad smaller? Then you came to the right place. This article explains how you change just the font of the Gnome top bar. It involves creating your own minimal Gnome shell theme, as we’ll cover step-by-step.
-
Today we are looking at how to install Funkin' Big Brother mod on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
Secure Shell (SSH) is one of those tools every Linux user will probably work with at some point. With SSH you can easily (and securely) log into remote servers and desktops to administer, develop, and check up on those machines.
-
Sorry, I should have posted this weeks ago to save others some time.
If you are running openconnect-sso to connect to a Cisco anyconnect VPN, then when you upgrade to Ubuntu Jammy, openssl 3.0 may stop openconnect from working.
-
PC gamers have been ardently waiting to play Apex Legends on Linux and now they finally have the opportunity to do so. Even if it has not been officially revealed by the developers, many players have already tried it out and are happy with the results.
Moreover, the battle royale game comes equipped with Easy Anti-Cheat (EAC) on Linux, which is all the more reason to get excited. The news is yet to be published by EA, Valve, or Respawn Entertainment.
-
Two years ago I wrote a blog post about using gst-build inside of WebKit SDK flatpak. Well, all that has changed. That’s the true upstream spirit.
Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter and Canonical/Ubuntu Promoting Microsoft Surveillance and Lockdown/Vendor Lock-in
-
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 733 for the week of April 24 – 30, 2022.
-
Confidential Computing and financial services cloud [Ed: "Confidential Computing" is usually a euphemism for spying (keeping the stolen data 'safe'). Now Canonical is promoting Microsoft surveillance as "confidential". Ubuntu lacks credibility.]
Azure’s confidential VMs deliver confidentiality between different cloud customers and also between customers and Azure operators. Hardware-level encrypted guest isolation, combined with measured boot and TPM-backed full-disk encryption in Ubuntu and Azure Managed HSM, customer code and data are encrypted in use, in transit, and at rest using encryption keys that are protected and can be controlled by the customer. Canonical has been an important partner in this effort, working closely with us to bring confidential computing innovations to our customers.
– Vikas Bhatia, Head of Product for Azure Confidential Computing
