Programming Leftovers Sebastian Dröge: Instantaneous RTP synchronization & retrieval of absolute sender clock times with GStreamer Over the last few weeks, GStreamer’s RTP stack got a couple of new and quite useful features. As it is difficult to configure, mostly because there being so many different possible configurations, I decided to write about this a bit with some example code. The features are RFC 6051-style rapid synchronization of RTP streams, which can be used for inter-stream (e.g. audio/video) synchronization as well as inter-device (i.e. network) synchronization, and the ability to easily retrieve absolute sender clock times per packet on the receiver side. Note that each of this was already possible before with GStreamer via different mechanisms with different trade-offs. Obviously, not being able to have working audio/video synchronization would be simply not acceptable and I previously talked about how to do inter-device synchronization with GStreamer before, for example at the GStreamer Conference 2015 in Düsseldorf. The example code below will make use of the GStreamer RTSP Server library but can be applied to any kind of RTP workflow, including WebRTC, and are written in Rust but the same can also be achieved in any other language. The full code can be found in this repository.

Oleksandr Kyriukhin announced a new Comma Complete / Community release. Check out the new features and bug fixes: with Apple M1 support, support for fez and REA ecosystems, and support for lexically scoped grammars, to name but a few. In case you didn't know, Comma is the IDE for the Raku Programming Language.

Nvidia sees trillion-dollar future in open and parallel code • The Register Graphics processors are becoming a must-have in computing, so Nvidia is stepping up its work with standards and open-source communities to downstream technologies once largely exclusive to the company's development tools. A lot of work is being done specifically around programming languages like C++ and Fortran, which are deemed to lag on native implementation to execute code across highly parallel systems.

10 Argo CD best practices I follow | Opensource.com My DevOps journey kicked off when I started developing Datree, an open source command that aims to help DevOps engineers to prevent Kubernetes misconfigurations from reaching production. One year later, seeking best practices and more ways to prevent misconfigurations became my way of life. This is why when I first learned about Argo CD, the thought of using Argo without knowing its pitfalls and complications simply didn't make sense to me. After all, it's probable that configuring it incorrectly can easily cause the next production outage. In this article, I'll explore some of the best practices of Argo that I've found, and show you how to validate custom resources against these best practices.

Extending the range of time Until Qt 6.2, QDateTime's ability to take time-zone adjustments – both seasonal daylight-saving time and occasional changes (on the whims of politicians) to a zone's standard offset from UTC – into account was limited to the years 1970 through 2037, with some kludges in place to extrapolate beyond 2037. As the default assignee for time-related bugs, I'd long wanted to fix this, to use such information as we do have available. So – finally, once Qt 6 had been released – I made that change and discovered what it broke.