Variscite Enables Over-the-Air Updates to Enhance IoT and Edge Security
TEL AVIV, Israel – May 3, 2022 – Variscite, a leading System-on-Module designer and manufacturer, announced today it has enhanced security options for IoT and edge devices built with Variscite SoMs. Integrations with Variscite and leading third-party providers enable advanced over-the-air (OTA) software updates on edge devices based on its SoMs, including its popular i.MX 8M series and i.MX 6UL, both used frequently in IoT devices.
Variscite offers device developers a growing array of security solutions from partners including Sequitur Labs, Foundries.io, JFrog (formerly Upswift), and Mender. These providers offer high-level secure OTA updates on Variscite-equipped devices, plus extensive complimentary features like software versions management, large-scale device fleets management, key and certificate management and secure boot.
As smart/connected devices proliferate, so do their security vulnerabilities such as data and IP breaches, cyberattacks and malware, unstable connectivity, and even “eavesdropping” in consumers’ private areas. Regular updates and patches are key to their protection, which must be done remotely due to the number and geographic spread of edge devices. With the frequency of updates required, and their sprawl, device manufacturers depend on fast, reliable, robust options.
Update processes are often tailored to the device’s application—sensitive medical monitors may require different approaches than rugged industrial robotics—and Variscite’s selection of partners and free software update tools offer best-case options to all industries. OTA updates also mitigate device recalls, and reduce their logistics and costs, as bug fixes may be performed without customers shipping their devices back.
“Variscite is strategically enabling our customers’ access to the most advanced platforms to help build secure devices from the ground up, manage security over their entire lifecycle and ease the process to reduce time to market,” said Ofer Austerlitz, VP Business Development and Sales at Variscite. “The days are long gone when a technician can physically update every device with an SD card or USB drive, and OTA updates are no longer a nice-to-have feature, they’re a necessity.”
Variscite SoMs offer core technology capabilities in embedded products for medical, industrial, agriculture, control systems, multimedia, and more. These fully integrated systems provide critical components to optimize product design, development, manufacturing, stability, and flexibility. All Variscite production is performed at fully ISO 13485-, 9001- and 14001-compliant facilities, satisfying international customers and regulatory requirements for a broad range of industries.
ABOUT VARISCITE
Variscite is a worldwide leading System on Module provider, setting the bar for embedded solutions since 2003 with high-quality modules. The company provides the broadest ARM-based SoM portfolio in the embedded market with a wide range of configuration options that cover an entire embedded product and application range; from entry-level to high-performance solutions. Variscite's in-house production fully complies with the strict medical ISO13485 and ISO9001 standards. Along with the company's ongoing online documentation and personal support as well as the generous longevity, the company's customers are enjoying consistent, reliable products and services starting from the earliest development stages throughout the end product lifecycle.
Variscite
sales@variscite.com
+972 (9) 9562910
https://www.variscite.com/
