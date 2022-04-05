today's howtos
I won free load testing
Performing a DDoS is technically an "illegal cybercrime", but realistically, receiving one is just another Saturday.
Using Linux's libvirt for my virtualization needs has been okay
About two weeks ago I reached a tipping point of unhappiness with VMWare Workstation and wound up deciding to try switching over to the current obvious alternative, libvirt, mostly through virt-manager, virt-viewer, and virsh. The summary from two weeks of usage is that libvirt has worked out okay for me; it's more or less a perfectly workable virtualization environment for Linux guest VMs, with an adequate GUI experience along side a command line experience that I'm coming to appreciate more for basic operations like starting and stopping virtual machines and reverting to snapshots. I'm happy that I've made the switch over to libvirt and I sort of wish I'd done it earlier.
Elisp on an old Chromebook
Each Chromebook model has an auto-update expiration (AUE) date. On this date Google stops distributing updates for the specific model.
When this date is passed, your Chromebook will no longer receive updates and your Chromebook is destined to become a rather large paper weight.
Older Chromebooks have no option to install Android apps, with these models you are limited to the Chrome-extensions that Google offers.
How to Install Node.js with NVM and Nginx on Ubuntu 22.04 - Cloudbooklet
How to Install Node.js with NVM and setup Nginx. NVM stands for Node.js Version Manager which is more flexible tool to install and manage multiple versions of Node.js and the associated packages at the same time.
In this guide you are going to learn how install specific version of Node.js using NVM and configure Nginx and secure the installation using Let’s Encrypt. This setup is tested on Google Compute Engine running Ubuntu 22.04 OS
KDE Plasma 5.24.5 LTS Released with Even More Plasma Wayland Improvements, Bug Fixes
Coming five weeks after KDE Plasma 5.24.4, the KDE Plasma 5.24.5 update is here with even more Plasma Wayland session improvements and bug fixes. For example, it adds a fix for a KWin crash that could occur when the screen was locked, a fix for various visual glitches when unlocking the screen, improves KWin’s “Virtual Desktops” window rule to work as expected, and a fix for a bug crashing SDL apps (e.g. games) when unplugging an external monitor.
LabPlot 2.9 released
After a long development and additional testing and beta phases, we’re happy to announce the availability of the next release of LabPlot. In this release we’re bringing again a significant amount of new features and improvements in different areas of LabPlot. The major new features are introduced further below. For more detailed review of the changes in the new release we refer to our ChangeLog file. In addition to the new functionality added in 2.9, the users will benefit from performance improvements when importing and plotting big amount of data. With this we want to address the needs of users who need to plot several millions of data points and more will come for this in future. As usual, the source code of LabPlot, the Flatpak and Snap packages for Linux as well as the installer for Windows and the image for macOS are available on our download page.
Linux gaming surges in popularity – is this the Steam Deck effect?
Linux gaming has witnessed an impressive uptick in popularity among Steam gamers, going by the latest hardware survey from Valve’s gaming platform. The hardware survey for April 2022 shows that the amount of gamers using Linux has increased to 1.14%, which is still a modest percentage, but it’s up quite strongly on the previous month when Linux sat at exactly 1.0%. While an increase of 0.14% means very little for Windows, it’s actually a big leap for Linux, and in fact represents the second-highest level of adoption the alternative platform has witnessed in recent times, going by Valve’s figures.
