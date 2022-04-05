After a long development and additional testing and beta phases, we’re happy to announce the availability of the next release of LabPlot. In this release we’re bringing again a significant amount of new features and improvements in different areas of LabPlot. The major new features are introduced further below. For more detailed review of the changes in the new release we refer to our ChangeLog file. In addition to the new functionality added in 2.9, the users will benefit from performance improvements when importing and plotting big amount of data. With this we want to address the needs of users who need to plot several millions of data points and more will come for this in future. As usual, the source code of LabPlot, the Flatpak and Snap packages for Linux as well as the installer for Windows and the image for macOS are available on our download page.

Coming five weeks after KDE Plasma 5.24.4, the KDE Plasma 5.24.5 update is here with even more Plasma Wayland session improvements and bug fixes. For example, it adds a fix for a KWin crash that could occur when the screen was locked, a fix for various visual glitches when unlocking the screen, improves KWin’s “Virtual Desktops” window rule to work as expected, and a fix for a bug crashing SDL apps (e.g. games) when unplugging an external monitor.

Linux gaming surges in popularity – is this the Steam Deck effect? Linux gaming has witnessed an impressive uptick in popularity among Steam gamers, going by the latest hardware survey from Valve’s gaming platform. The hardware survey for April 2022 shows that the amount of gamers using Linux has increased to 1.14%, which is still a modest percentage, but it’s up quite strongly on the previous month when Linux sat at exactly 1.0%. While an increase of 0.14% means very little for Windows, it’s actually a big leap for Linux, and in fact represents the second-highest level of adoption the alternative platform has witnessed in recent times, going by Valve’s figures.