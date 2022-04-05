today's howtos
ZRAM as swap on Ubuntu 22.04
zram is a kernel module in which data written to the device nodes it creates are compressed and stored in memory itself . This is similar to tmpfs in which one could mount a directory as tmpfs and the data would be stored in memory rather than on disk. One obvious reason to use this is performance (due to faster disk I/O). Additionally, since zram also has compression features, we might as well replace it with all of our tmpfs.
How to Increase VM Virtual Disk Space on VirtualBox and VMware
Using VMware or Virtual machines to run another operating system or server is very popular and convenient among Linux and Windows users. We might need to run an OS on our current system to test, check, or experience the OS in many cases. No matter what the reason is, you can set up and customize the configurations of the VM virtual machines. Using Oracle’s VirtualBox and VMware, you can increase VM virtual disk space, RAM, CPU core, and other parameters.
Installing LightDM on Ubuntu Desktop – TecAdmin
LightDM is a free, opensource and lightweight X Display Manager for Linux Desktop systems. It is also used as a cross-desktop display manager. It supports various Desktop environments including various display technology, such as Wayland, Mir, and X windowing systems.
This tutorial will help you to install the LightDM display manager on the Ubuntu Desktop system.
Install XAMPP in Linux
XAMPP stack is an open source Apache Distribution consists of cross-platform software (X), Apache (A), Maria DB (M), PHP (P) and perl (P). Developers normally use this platform for testing of softwares and webpages. In this tutorial we will learn how to Install XAMPP in Linux.
How To Install PowerShell on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS [Ed: Better convert to Bash or similar. This is Microsoft's way of controlling stuff.]
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PowerShell on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Microsoft PowerShell is a versatile and industry-leading scripting language that can be used for automation. This console interface is designed for use by system administrators for the purpose of automating tasks or performing them in a more controlled manner.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the PowerShell on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
How to Find Out IP Address of Linux Machine
The main question that determines the flow of this article is why do we need to know the IP address of our Linux machine(s)? For a Linux superuser or administrator, this question is self-explanatory.
However, for a user who is still learning the ropes in the Linux operating system ecosystem, a brief explanation of the importance of knowing your Linux machine’s IP address is a mandated protocol.
How to install Apache and PHP on Ubuntu 22.04
Hello, friends. In this opportunity, you will learn how to install Apache and PHP on Ubuntu 22.04. This process is simple, so we will approach it quickly.
How to configure key-based authentication for SSH | Enable Sysadmin
Remote connections to a server via Secure Shell (SSH) can be authenticated in two ways. The traditional and default method is to use password authentication. The second approach is key-based authentication, which is based on a private-public key pair.
GNU Linux Debian 10 – list of apt available games
these are debian game “bundles”
Install Gradle on Ubuntu
Gradle is an open-source build automation tool; Java projects mostly uses Gradle. It automates the building process of applications which includes compiling, linking, and packaging of code without manual input. Gradle also supports Groovy, which is an object-oriented dynamic language for Java applications. Gradle combines the best features of Ant and Maven. Unlike its predecessors, which use XML for scripting, Gradle uses Groovy , a dynamic, object-oriented programming language for the Java platform to define the project and build scripts. In this tutorial we will Install Gradle on Ubuntu.
How To Install Atom Text Editor on Ubuntu [Ed: But Microsoft controls it. Use something better.]
How to install Docker on Ubuntu 22.04
Elasticsearch cluster on AWS
Elasticsearch Service on AWS’s had come a long way from when it was first introduced, and we at Gigasearch feel it is ready for most production workloads. In addition, it eliminates much of the pain of operating Elasticsearch yourself, allowing you to focus on your application and business.
