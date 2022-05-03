Today, when best practices for backup and recovery are more important than ever before, it's good to know that high-end fully open source enterprise backup solutions exist for even the largest organizations. Perhaps the most powerful open source solution in its class is Bacula, a highly scalable software for backup, recovery, and data verification. It is a mature yet still significantly developing project used by MSPs, defense organizations, ISVs, and e-commerce companies worldwide and runs on many different Linux flavors. Bacula has a thriving community, and many Linux enthusiasts use it to provide a strong level of data protection.

Install CUDA on your Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa to start using GPU to power your programming languages for developing various applications… CUDA stands for “Compute Unified Device Architecture“, open-source technology and programming interface developed by Nvidia to empower developers for utilizing the extra power of their GPUs. Yes, as compared to the system’s CPU, GPU comes with a larger number of cores that can be used in parallel and can perform a variety of calculations simultaneously. Hence, due to the high computing power and parallel operation of the GPUs, enormous performance gains can be achieved for certain applications. Therefore, with the help of CUDA, we can use our system GPU with programming languages such as Python, Fortran, C, and C++ or with software such as MATLAB. CUDA consists of libraries, development tools, a runtime environment, and a compiler.

The Android OS runs on over 2.5 billion devices around the globe. The need for Android software engineers to develop new apps and maintain the existing ones is huge. Here's how you can get started with Android app development by installing Android Studio on Ubuntu, which comprises Android SDK, Java Development Kit (JDK), and other software needed to start developing native Android apps. Let's begin!

netstat stands for network statistics is a network analytics tools for Unix like system. It allows administrators to get a complete overview of the system network statistics including network connections, network interface stats, masquerade connections, open ports, and so on. Most linux distributions have netstat pre-installed. This article will solely address the error that occurs when netstat is not installed. netstat was not pre-installed on the majority of the Docker containers I used.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install 7-Zip on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, 7-Zip is open-source software available to compress and decompress files and folders into various formats. 7-Zip is still a popular compression of files and directories over cross-platform devices. Formats that 7-Zip supports such as 7z, ZIP, RAR, GZIP, BZIP2, TAR, CAB, ISO, ARJ, LZH, CHM, Z, CPIO, RPM, DEB, and many more formats. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the 7-Zip open-source file archiver on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

How To Access Google Drive On Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Google Drive is already available by default on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. In this post, we will show you the way to set up Google Drive on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and start using it to upload your files on the drive.

Install GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) On Ubuntu 22.04 LTS GCC was originally written as the compiler for the GNU operating system. GNU compiler collection is a list of compilers and libraries for C++, Objective-C, Ada, Go, C, Fortran, and D programming languages. These days, various projects are compiled using GCC so it is always better to install GNU compiler collection or GCC on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS to avoid any future conflicts.

Within your Linux system, there is a file called “sudoers”. This is a text file that controls the deepest levels of your permission system. It permits or denies users from gaining super-user access and holds some special preferences for sudo. [...] The sudoers file is a text file that you can find in the “/etc” directory (find out more about Linux directory here). Its main purpose is to control how sudo works on your machine and determine which users and groups have the ability to run with superuser permission. In addition, the sudoers file can also allow a specific user to run commands as another user in the system.

You probably already know what Tmux is if you’re here so I won’t go over it again. However, if you don’t know about Tmux, don’t worry since we have an article tailored to help you quickly learn about Tmux. You can find it here. When using Tmux, you occasionally utilize several layouts and numerous environments depending on the type of project at hand. However, you can’t keep using the long methods to get things done. There will come a time when you need to create a script to help quickly make a Tmux session. If that is your case, then stick around to learn how to create a Tmux session with a script. Regular Tmux users will conquer that they are used to re-creating the structure of the same sessions each time they start a Tmux session. However, various projects aim to provide a mechanism to build a configuration file and then restore a session based on it, for example, Tmuxinator and Teamocil. The two are both Ruby-based, and if you are not a Ruby developer, getting a language interpreter and package management for such a task may seem like too much of a burden. However, worry not, since I’ll show you how to use Tmux CLI commands to construct a Tmux session script in this post, so you can have a similar structure without repeatedly setting up everything.

Tmux is a terminal multiplexer that works as an alternative to GNU screen. In other words, you may launch a Tmux session and then open numerous windows within that session. Each window takes up the whole screen and can be divided into rectangular panes. Tmux allows you to effortlessly switch between countless applications in one terminal, detach them, and reconnect them to another.

SSH, which stands for Secure Shell, is a highly secure method of connecting to any remote server. All cloud providers prefer to login with ssh keys because it is a secure and quick way to login without providing a password. Linux allows us to log in using a number of secure techniques. On a desktop Linux system, we typically login with a username and password. However, we can use SSH keys to login to a remote server without providing a password. Several cloud services require their users to utilise SSH keys to login, which some users may not desire for a variety of reasons. If your SSH server is not configured to allow passwords, the ssh command to connect to the remote server will fail with the message ‘Permission denied, please try again.’

Linux is known most famously for freedom (free as in free speech, not free beer). It will allow you to do anything to your system, which goes to such an extent that it even implodes if you tell it to. This freedom is mainly accessible to the users through the operating system’s shell (shell can be thought of as the interface to the operating system). This shell is usually Bash, but again, thanks to the freedom, that’s not necessary. Today, we will explore an alternative shell called Z Shell that has been gaining a lot of attention and popularity recently, and for a good reason. We will also see how it is different from our good ol’ Bash.

Purism Librem 14 review (part 2): The ethical flagship With the Librem 14, Purism happened to find a market niche in which, so far, not much competition is to be seen. What Purism did here was not only achieving one of the cleanest hardware boards on the market, but caring about the software to the point of rewriting big parts of firmware for the sake of security and software longevity. The target for this laptop is actually wider than it looks: it is a sleek, minimalistic black device with good hardware. The price tag is on the higher side, but in line with other business-oriented laptop brands, and top-notch security comes in the package. I could imagine anyone from programmers to security-conscious political figures enjoying a device like the Librem 14. From the impression that I received from using it, this laptop is designed to be a trustable daily driver, in the way it "just works", cannot physically leak most of your data while you are using it, and cannot easily be compromised without a Pureboot scan warning you.