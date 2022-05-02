Security Leftovers
Security updates for Tuesday [LWN.net]
Security updates have been issued by Debian (jackson-databind, kernel, openvpn, and twisted), Fedora (xz), Mageia (chromium-browser-stable and curl), Oracle (vim and xmlrpc-c), Red Hat (gzip), Slackware (libxml2), SUSE (git, python39, and subversion), and Ubuntu (libvirt and mysql-5.7, mysql-8.0).
Using Pupil Reflection in Smartphone Camera Selfies
Your Smartphone's Selfie Cam Can See What Your Doing On-Screen
One day, your devices could know how they're being used by staring deep into your eyes.
Yokogawa CENTUM and ProSafe-RS | CISA
A local attacker could tamper with files generated by the graphic builder, which may allow arbitrary programs to be executed on a computer that has installed standard operation and monitoring function (HIS).
Credit card autofill now enabled in the United Kingdom, France and Germany
With the rapid growth of e-commerce in the last few years, more people are expecting their browser to help them out when shopping online. Firefox has supported credit card autofill in the United States and Canada since 2018. Starting today Firefox can remember and fill credit card details additionally in the United Kingdom, France and Germany.
Software Releases: Connectagram, GNU, and GStreamer
Events: PostgreSQL, Linux App Summit (LAS), and More
LibreOffice: Content controls in Writer
Writer now has the start of content controls: a new way to set properties on a piece of text, primarily for form filling purposes. This feature improves compatibility with the DOCX format: inline content control types "rich text" and "checkbox" are the first two types we can now import. [...] Collabora intends to continue supporting and contributing to LibreOffice, the code is merged so we expect all of this work will be available in TDF’s next release (7.3). Also: LibreOffice project and community recap: April 2022
Programming Leftovers
