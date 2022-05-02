IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
-
Fine-tune Kafka performance with the Kafka optimization theorem | Red Hat Developer
The performance of your Apache Kafka environment will be affected by many factors, including choices, such as the number of partitions, number of replicas, producer acknowledgments, and message batch sizes you provision. But different applications have different requirements. Some prioritize latency over throughput, and some do the opposite. Similarly, some applications put a premium on durability, whereas others care more about availability. This article introduces a way of thinking about the tradeoffs and how to design your message flows using a model I call the Kafka optimization theorem.
-
The Red Hat Cloud way: Event-driven, serverless, distributed cloud services to support modern apps | Red Hat Developer
As Red Hat Summit 2022 approaches, we are excited to announce that our session, The Red Hat cloud way: Event-driven, serverless, distributed cloud services to support modern apps, will be part of the developer track.
This session will explore Red Hat Cloud Services and Red Hat Application Services to provide a walkthrough of Red Hat's cloud strategy with application development and cloud-native models.
-
Integrate Red Hat Insights into your existing operational workflow
Red Hat Insights is a managed service that gathers and analyzes platforms and applications’ data to predict risk, recommend actions, and track costs. Insights alerts administrators with warnings and/or optimizations covering the domains of operations (e.g. an outage is about to occur), security (e.g. a new CVE is discovered for your systems), and business (e.g. overspending is happening).
-
Automation: 3 ways it enables innovation in public sector IT | The Enterprisers Project
Public sector IT is perhaps one of the most misunderstood industries today. It has a reputation as one that relies on legacy systems. However, what many fail to see is the overwhelming pressure faced by public sector IT to constantly ship and run upgrades, all while being pulled in a thousand directions under a limited budget.
As each year passes, the current practice of maintaining legacy systems grows more costly and potential security risks heighten. It’s clear that the current system is no longer sustainable. It’s time for government CIOs to prioritize implementing automated DevOps systems that will scale the delivery of more secure and efficient apps.
-
Digital transformation: 3 ways a culture of innovation can drive your strategy | The Enterprisers Project
Most companies understand the imperative to undergo a digital transformation. The most forward-thinking go beyond merely modernizing their operations and processes to introduce efficiencies and accelerate or even invent new responses to ever-dynamic signals from customers and competitors.
Completing a large-scale operational and cultural makeover leveraging technology is crucial. Customers in most industries and sectors increasingly expect products and services delivered ever more rapidly, cheaply, and seamlessly in ways they desire and on-demand. Customers will readily replace businesses that fail to adapt to their dynamic needs with those that are more adept in this effort.
Still, many companies struggle through the transformation process itself. Why? Because often the focus is exclusively on technology; companies often overlook or neglect the human aspects of transformation – from employees to customers. Additionally, the blueprints for a 12- to 24-month rollout can often be rendered obsolete by the ever-increasing speed of change in the marketplace.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 431 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Software Releases: Connectagram, GNU, and GStreamer
Events: PostgreSQL, Linux App Summit (LAS), and More
LibreOffice: Content controls in Writer
Writer now has the start of content controls: a new way to set properties on a piece of text, primarily for form filling purposes. This feature improves compatibility with the DOCX format: inline content control types "rich text" and "checkbox" are the first two types we can now import. [...] Collabora intends to continue supporting and contributing to LibreOffice, the code is merged so we expect all of this work will be available in TDF’s next release (7.3). Also: LibreOffice project and community recap: April 2022
Programming Leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 36 min ago
2 hours 2 min ago
2 hours 6 min ago
2 hours 9 min ago
3 hours 4 sec ago
4 hours 16 min ago
4 hours 30 min ago
5 hours 40 min ago
8 hours 40 min ago
8 hours 41 min ago