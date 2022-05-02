This article follows one published by a former director, Allan Day, who detailed the evolution of the Board of Directors. The article you’re reading goes further on what I believe is needed to help us scale the Foundation to become an active contributor to the GNOME Project, beyond its traditional support activities.

Engineers at Codethink get some time and money each year to attend conferences, and part of the deal is we have to write a report afterwards. Having written the report I thought… this could be a bit more widely shared! So, excuse the slightly formal tone of this report, but here are some thoughts on LAS 2022.

It was all whirlwind and heat. One weekend we hit the road and went to Italy. Where there was the Linux App Summit (LAS) 2022. I mentioned I was going, and then I went! And it was all I needed it to be.

PGDay Israel 2022 takes place in Tel Aviv, Israel, on October 20. Our Call for Papers is now open. We are accepting proposals for talks in English and Hebrew. Each session will last 40 minutes, and may be on any topic related to PostgreSQL. Submission deadline is June, 30, 2022. Selected speakers will be notified by July, 15, 2022.

The GStreamer team is pleased to announce the second bug fix release in the stable 1.20 release series of your favourite cross-platform multimedia framework! This release only contains bugfixes and it should be safe to update from 1.20.x.

LibreOffice: Content controls in Writer Writer now has the start of content controls: a new way to set properties on a piece of text, primarily for form filling purposes. This feature improves compatibility with the DOCX format: inline content control types "rich text" and "checkbox" are the first two types we can now import. [...] Collabora intends to continue supporting and contributing to LibreOffice, the code is merged so we expect all of this work will be available in TDF’s next release (7.3). Also: LibreOffice project and community recap: April 2022