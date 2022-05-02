Games: Growth in Share, Godot 3.5 Beta 5, and New Titles
PowerTools is a Steam Deck Plugin for power users
Want to tweak more on your Steam Deck? You need some PowerTools. A new plugin for the Steam Deck Plugin Loader.
Beautiful looking puzzle-adventure Sonority releases May 25
Hanging Gardens Interactive and Application Systems Heidelberg have announced their lush looking puzzle adventure Sonority will release on May 25. That includes Native Linux support too.
Peglin turns Peggle into a Slay the Spire styled roguelike
It may be a little rough around the edges since it's brand new and in Early Access but Peglin might be another game I end up sinking 100s of hours into.
Lovecraft's Untold Stories 2 releases with Linux support on May 17
Lovecraft’s Untold Stories 2 is an action RPG with rogue-like elements, a sequel to the hit from 2019 and it releases on May 17, 2022. While the first one is not supported on Linux, it should work nicely with Proton or Wine and it doesn't actually require you to know the first game the developer said. The publisher mentioned very clearly in their email today that Linux, macOS and Windows are supported for this one.
Wine manager Bottles gets a UI refresh, developers now GNOME Foundation Members
Lots of news and excitement happening for Bottles, the free and open source application designed to help you manage various programs and games on Linux that need Wine.
New Steam Games with Native Linux Clients - 2022-05-03 Edition - Boiling Steam
Between 2022-04-26 and 2022-05-03 there were 24 New Steam games released with Native Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 276 games released for Windows on Steam, so the Linux versions represent about 8.7 % of total released titles.
Godot Engine - Dev snapshot: Godot 3.5 beta 5
We're getting closer to the Godot 3.5 stable release with a fifth beta snapshot! Like with 4.0 alpha builds, we're trying to release 3.5 beta builds every other week to ensure that new features can be tested, bugs can be reported and bugfixes can be validated.
This beta adds what should be the last batch of new features (together with a lot of bug fixes, as that's our focus at this stage), with scene unique node names and the new SceneTreeTween backported from Godot 4.0.
Linux user share on Steam hits second highest percentage in years
Valve have put out their usual monthly Hardware & Software Survey and it's looking pretty great for Linux overall. April 2022 showed a big boost to Linux gamers. After a few months of dipping down, it seems to have rocketed back up to be at the second-highest point it's been in years with 1.14%.
Steam Deck gets a small update to add more keyboard layouts
Continuing to improve the typing experience with the Steam Deck on-screen keyboard, Valve has released a new Steam Deck Client update with additions. This comes shortly after adding in support for other languages too.
Escape Simulator hits 1 million sales, adds voice chat and new map
Escape Simulator has been a huge success now for Pine Studio, with 1 million sales in around 7 months and a fresh major update is out now.
Space Invaders fused with awesome music, Beat Invaders gets a huge 2.0 update
Quite possibly one of my absolute favourite games released in 2022, Beat Invaders is a marvellous fusion of the classic Space Invaders with slick beats and neon lighting. Version 2.0 is out now adding in a lot and overhauling even more.
