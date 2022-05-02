Programming Leftovers
William Durand: Developing Firefox in Firefox with Gitpod
Gitpod provides Linux-based development environments on demand along with a web editor frontend (VS Code). There is apparently no limit on what you can do in a Gitpod workspace, e.g., I ran my own toy kernel in QEMU in the browser.
Season of KDE 2022 - Conclusion | KDE.news
In Season of KDE 2022, seven candidates took on and completed projects that helped them learn about Open Source and also expanded their knowledge of how software is created, managed, packaged and distributed; how to create features to applications aimed at end users; about the ever-pressing need for more efficient and eco-friendly software; and much more.
PHP MySQL WHERE Clause - OSTechNix
In this guide, we will discuss how to select the records from a MySQL database based on specific conditions with the WHERE clause and the SELECT command using PHP in XAMPP stack.
Qt Design Studio 3.3 Released
We are happy to announce the release of Qt Design Studio 3.3.
Software Releases: Connectagram, GNU, and GStreamer
Events: PostgreSQL, Linux App Summit (LAS), and More
LibreOffice: Content controls in Writer
Writer now has the start of content controls: a new way to set properties on a piece of text, primarily for form filling purposes. This feature improves compatibility with the DOCX format: inline content control types "rich text" and "checkbox" are the first two types we can now import. [...] Collabora intends to continue supporting and contributing to LibreOffice, the code is merged so we expect all of this work will be available in TDF’s next release (7.3). Also: LibreOffice project and community recap: April 2022
