LibreOffice: Content controls in Writer
Writer now has the start of content controls: a new way to set properties on a piece of text, primarily for form filling purposes. This feature improves compatibility with the DOCX format: inline content control types "rich text" and "checkbox" are the first two types we can now import.
[...]
Collabora intends to continue supporting and contributing to LibreOffice, the code is merged so we expect all of this work will be available in TDF’s next release (7.3).
