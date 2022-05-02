Language Selection

Software Releases: Connectagram, GNU, and GStreamer

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 3rd of May 2022 10:53:26 PM
Software

  • Connectagram 1.3.2 released

    Switched to Qt 6
    Removed XPM icon
    Translation updates: Dutch, Ukrainian
    Word list updates: German, Polish

  • April GNU Spotlight with Amin Bandali: Twenty new GNU releases!

    Twenty new GNU releases in the last month (as of April 29, 2022):

    coreutils-9.1
    emacs-28.1
    gama-2.19
    gcc-11.3.0
    gnuhealth-4.0.3
    gnupg-2.3.6
    gzip-1.12
    help2man-1.49.2
    libgcrypt-1.10.1
    mailutils-3.15
    mtools-4.0.39
    nano-6.3
    octave-7.1.0
    parallel-20220422
    parted-3.5
    poke-2.3
    r-4.2.0
    recutils-1.9
    shepherd-0.9.0
    unifont-14.0.03

  • GStreamer 1.20.2 stable bug fix release

    The GStreamer team is pleased to announce the second bug fix release in the stable 1.20 release series of your favourite cross-platform multimedia framework!

    This release only contains bugfixes and it should be safe to update from 1.20.x.

Events: PostgreSQL, Linux App Summit (LAS), and More

  • PostgreSQL: PGDay Israel 2022: Call for Papers is Now Open!

    PGDay Israel 2022 takes place in Tel Aviv, Israel, on October 20. Our Call for Papers is now open. We are accepting proposals for talks in English and Hebrew. Each session will last 40 minutes, and may be on any topic related to PostgreSQL. Submission deadline is June, 30, 2022. Selected speakers will be notified by July, 15, 2022.

  • Post-LAS | [bobulate]

    It was all whirlwind and heat. One weekend we hit the road and went to Italy. Where there was the Linux App Summit (LAS) 2022. I mentioned I was going, and then I went! And it was all I needed it to be.

  • Linux App Summit 2022 – Sam Thursfield

    Engineers at Codethink get some time and money each year to attend conferences, and part of the deal is we have to write a report afterwards. Having written the report I thought… this could be a bit more widely shared! So, excuse the slightly formal tone of this report, but here are some thoughts on LAS 2022.

  • Thibault Martin: Scaling the Foundation to Contribute to GNOME

    This article follows one published by a former director, Allan Day, who detailed the evolution of the Board of Directors. The article you’re reading goes further on what I believe is needed to help us scale the Foundation to become an active contributor to the GNOME Project, beyond its traditional support activities.

LibreOffice: Content controls in Writer

Writer now has the start of content controls: a new way to set properties on a piece of text, primarily for form filling purposes. This feature improves compatibility with the DOCX format: inline content control types "rich text" and "checkbox" are the first two types we can now import. [...] Collabora intends to continue supporting and contributing to LibreOffice, the code is merged so we expect all of this work will be available in TDF’s next release (7.3). Read more Also: LibreOffice project and community recap: April 2022

Programming Leftovers

  • William Durand: Developing Firefox in Firefox with Gitpod

    Gitpod provides Linux-based development environments on demand along with a web editor frontend (VS Code). There is apparently no limit on what you can do in a Gitpod workspace, e.g., I ran my own toy kernel in QEMU in the browser.

  • Season of KDE 2022 - Conclusion | KDE.news

    In Season of KDE 2022, seven candidates took on and completed projects that helped them learn about Open Source and also expanded their knowledge of how software is created, managed, packaged and distributed; how to create features to applications aimed at end users; about the ever-pressing need for more efficient and eco-friendly software; and much more.

  • PHP MySQL WHERE Clause - OSTechNix

    In this guide, we will discuss how to select the records from a MySQL database based on specific conditions with the WHERE clause and the SELECT command using PHP in XAMPP stack.

  • Qt Design Studio 3.3 Released

    We are happy to announce the release of Qt Design Studio 3.3.

