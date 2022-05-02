Software Releases: Connectagram, GNU, and GStreamer
-
Connectagram 1.3.2 released
Switched to Qt 6
Removed XPM icon
Translation updates: Dutch, Ukrainian
Word list updates: German, Polish
-
April GNU Spotlight with Amin Bandali: Twenty new GNU releases!
Twenty new GNU releases in the last month (as of April 29, 2022):
coreutils-9.1
emacs-28.1
gama-2.19
gcc-11.3.0
gnuhealth-4.0.3
gnupg-2.3.6
gzip-1.12
help2man-1.49.2
libgcrypt-1.10.1
mailutils-3.15
mtools-4.0.39
nano-6.3
octave-7.1.0
parallel-20220422
parted-3.5
poke-2.3
r-4.2.0
recutils-1.9
shepherd-0.9.0
unifont-14.0.03
-
GStreamer 1.20.2 stable bug fix release
The GStreamer team is pleased to announce the second bug fix release in the stable 1.20 release series of your favourite cross-platform multimedia framework!
This release only contains bugfixes and it should be safe to update from 1.20.x.
-
More in Tux Machines
Events: PostgreSQL, Linux App Summit (LAS), and More
LibreOffice: Content controls in Writer
Writer now has the start of content controls: a new way to set properties on a piece of text, primarily for form filling purposes. This feature improves compatibility with the DOCX format: inline content control types "rich text" and "checkbox" are the first two types we can now import. [...] Collabora intends to continue supporting and contributing to LibreOffice, the code is merged so we expect all of this work will be available in TDF’s next release (7.3). Also: LibreOffice project and community recap: April 2022
Programming Leftovers
