Free Software in the Public Sector
-
European Parliament votes for Free Software in AI resolution – This position must now be included in the AI regulation
Today the European Parliament passed a resolution on Artificial Intelligence (AI) with a huge majority of 495 votes in favor, 34 against and 102 abstentions. There are many references to the advantages of Free Software included in the text - the FSFE now urges the Parliament to transfer its own position into the AI regulation.
The resolution states that in public procurement Free Software should be mandated, where appropriate, with the goal to encourage cross border collaboration. The parliament also highlights the importance of Free Software as a way to enhance investments and boost innovation in AI technologies in the EU.
-
Publicplan: Why we support the OSI [Ed: Openwashing money]
Publicplan develops open source software solutions for the digitization of administration in e-government. Its independent, adaptable, and sustainable solutions have improved communication between authorities, companies, and citizens since 2010.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 373 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Software Releases: Connectagram, GNU, and GStreamer
Events: PostgreSQL, Linux App Summit (LAS), and More
LibreOffice: Content controls in Writer
Writer now has the start of content controls: a new way to set properties on a piece of text, primarily for form filling purposes. This feature improves compatibility with the DOCX format: inline content control types "rich text" and "checkbox" are the first two types we can now import. [...] Collabora intends to continue supporting and contributing to LibreOffice, the code is merged so we expect all of this work will be available in TDF’s next release (7.3). Also: LibreOffice project and community recap: April 2022
Programming Leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 36 min ago
2 hours 2 min ago
2 hours 6 min ago
2 hours 9 min ago
3 hours 4 sec ago
4 hours 16 min ago
4 hours 30 min ago
5 hours 40 min ago
8 hours 40 min ago
8 hours 41 min ago