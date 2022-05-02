Software Releases: Connectagram, GNU, and GStreamer Connectagram 1.3.2 released Switched to Qt 6 Removed XPM icon Translation updates: Dutch, Ukrainian Word list updates: German, Polish

April GNU Spotlight with Amin Bandali: Twenty new GNU releases! Twenty new GNU releases in the last month (as of April 29, 2022): coreutils-9.1 emacs-28.1 gama-2.19 gcc-11.3.0 gnuhealth-4.0.3 gnupg-2.3.6 gzip-1.12 help2man-1.49.2 libgcrypt-1.10.1 mailutils-3.15 mtools-4.0.39 nano-6.3 octave-7.1.0 parallel-20220422 parted-3.5 poke-2.3 r-4.2.0 recutils-1.9 shepherd-0.9.0 unifont-14.0.03

GStreamer 1.20.2 stable bug fix release The GStreamer team is pleased to announce the second bug fix release in the stable 1.20 release series of your favourite cross-platform multimedia framework! This release only contains bugfixes and it should be safe to update from 1.20.x.

Events: PostgreSQL, Linux App Summit (LAS), and More PostgreSQL: PGDay Israel 2022: Call for Papers is Now Open! PGDay Israel 2022 takes place in Tel Aviv, Israel, on October 20. Our Call for Papers is now open. We are accepting proposals for talks in English and Hebrew. Each session will last 40 minutes, and may be on any topic related to PostgreSQL. Submission deadline is June, 30, 2022. Selected speakers will be notified by July, 15, 2022.

Post-LAS | [bobulate] It was all whirlwind and heat. One weekend we hit the road and went to Italy. Where there was the Linux App Summit (LAS) 2022. I mentioned I was going, and then I went! And it was all I needed it to be.

Linux App Summit 2022 – Sam Thursfield Engineers at Codethink get some time and money each year to attend conferences, and part of the deal is we have to write a report afterwards. Having written the report I thought… this could be a bit more widely shared! So, excuse the slightly formal tone of this report, but here are some thoughts on LAS 2022.

Thibault Martin: Scaling the Foundation to Contribute to GNOME This article follows one published by a former director, Allan Day, who detailed the evolution of the Board of Directors. The article you’re reading goes further on what I believe is needed to help us scale the Foundation to become an active contributor to the GNOME Project, beyond its traditional support activities.