today's leftovers
-
Most Reliable Hosting Company Sites in April 2022 [Ed: GNU/Linux dominant as usual]
Aruba had the most reliable hosting company site in April, its fifth month in a row at the top. The top seven hosting company sites each responded to all of Netcraft’s requests in April and were separated by average connection time. Aruba had the fastest average connection time of 7ms. Aruba provides hosting, cloud and digital signature services, fibre optic internet, digital preservation, and much more, with data centres across Europe in the UK, Germany, Czechia, Poland, Italy and France.
-
Best Cheap Linux Laptops to Buy on a Budget in 2022 [Ed: A lot of these are Windows laptops that force you to pay Microsoft]
-
Lilbits: Using a Fisher Price baby toy as a real game controller and VESA's new variable refresh rate display standards - Liliputing
Computer display standards organization VESA has announced a new open standard and logo certification program for PC monitors and laptop displays with variable refresh rates. Yet another new mini PC with a Rockchip RK3566 processor and Ubuntu software is available, this time with prices starting at just $89. And a new version of the Sxmo user interface for mobile Linux distributions has been released with support for device profiles, improved Bluetooth support, and other improvements.
-
NVISEN FU01 is a fanless Tiger Lake mini PC with a Thunderbolt 4 port
NVISEN FU01 fanless mini PC is offered with a choice of Intel Core i3/i5/i7 Tiger Lake processors, fitted with up to 16GB RAM (upgradeable to 64GB), a 256GB or 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD, and the highlight of the computer is its 40Gbps Thunderbolt 4 port with 8K video output support.
-
Microsoft is now practically begging you to stop using Internet Explorer [Ed: Stop using Windows and this problem will be solved (along with many greater problems)]
With its legacy browser set to be officially retired on June 15, Microsoft is now encouraging organizations to avoid waiting until the last moment to stop using Internet Explorer.
In a recent blog post on the software giant’s Tech Community page, senior product manager for hardware Eric Van Aelstyn recommended that businesses still using IE should set their own retirement date instead.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 351 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Software Releases: Connectagram, GNU, and GStreamer
Events: PostgreSQL, Linux App Summit (LAS), and More
LibreOffice: Content controls in Writer
Writer now has the start of content controls: a new way to set properties on a piece of text, primarily for form filling purposes. This feature improves compatibility with the DOCX format: inline content control types "rich text" and "checkbox" are the first two types we can now import. [...] Collabora intends to continue supporting and contributing to LibreOffice, the code is merged so we expect all of this work will be available in TDF’s next release (7.3). Also: LibreOffice project and community recap: April 2022
Programming Leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 36 min ago
2 hours 2 min ago
2 hours 6 min ago
2 hours 9 min ago
3 hours 4 sec ago
4 hours 16 min ago
4 hours 30 min ago
5 hours 40 min ago
8 hours 40 min ago
8 hours 41 min ago