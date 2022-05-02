Graeme Gott Ports to Qt6
-
CuteMaze 1.3.1 released
Switched to Qt 6
Translation updates: Dutch, Turkish
-
Gottet 1.2.1 released
Switched to Qt 6
-
Hexalate 1.2.1 released
Switched to Qt 6
Translation updates: Dutch, Italian, Telugu
-
NovProg 3.2.1 released
Switched to Qt 6
-
Peg-E 1.3.1 released
Switched to Qt 6
Translation updates: Esperanto, French
-
Simsu 1.4.1 released
Switched to Qt 6
Translation updates: Dutch, Telugu
-
Tanglet 1.6.2 released
Switched to Qt 6
Removed XPM icon
Translation updates: Dutch, Italian, Ukrainian
Word list updates: German, Polish
-
Tetzle 2.2.1 released
Switched to Qt 6
Translation updates: Dutch, German, Lithuanian, Ukrainian, Ukrainian (Ukraine)
-
