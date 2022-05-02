Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 4th of May 2022 12:10:08 AM Filed under
HowTos
  • How to Install Slackware Linux 15: A Full Step-by-Step Guide

    This comprehensive step-by-step guide will show you how to install Slackware Linux to get started quickly on becoming a Slackware expert.

    Slackware is the oldest actively maintained Linux distro. Its first release dated back in July 1993, almost 29 years ago. But what’s really amazing is that even after 29 years, Slackware is still Slackware. I mean that the installation process and wizard appear to be the same. The method of operation remains unchanged.

  • 3 Ways to find real IP behind Cloudflare or a Proxy Server

    Cloudflare is a company based in America that deals with the security of the web. It is used to provide internet security for businesses, non-profit organizations, bloggers and others. However, the services are so good that they totally hide your real identity online, well sort off! Your IP address or server host gets hidden behind their service, below we share 3 methods which you can use to bypass them and locate the real information.

  • How to set up a Python Django Application using Django 4.0 - NextGenTips

    Django is a backend development language, it is a language for perfectionists. This is called so because it gives you many components out of blue. Whenever you want to develop an application, Django is the go-to language.

    To start using Django, you need to be well conversant with Python language first. Begin by knowing all Python-related stuff such as variables, how to do looping in python, tuples, and dictionaries because this is what you encounter every time while working with Django.

  • How to install Flowblade on Debian 11 - Invidious

    In this video, we are looking at how to install Flowblade on Debian 11.

  • Sudo for blue teams: how to control and log better | Sudo

    Sudo had many features to help blue teams in their daily job even before 1.9 was released. Session recordings, plugins and others made sure that most administrative access could be controlled and problems easily detected. Version 1.9 introduced Python support, new APIs, centralized session recordings, however some blind spots still remained. Learn how some of the latest sudo features can help you to better control and log administrative access to your hosts. You will learn about JSON logging in sudo, chroot support, logging sub-commands, and how to work with these logs in syslog-ng.

  • Stream Music from Linux to Google Home | Linux.org

    If anyone has a Google Hub device of some sort, they know how handy they can be for getting information when you ask a question. But there is another use that most people may not be aware of doing. Streaming music, not only to one speaker, to many.

  • How to install Gacha Star 2.1 (Beta) on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Gacha Star 2.1 (Beta) on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

»

More in Tux Machines

Free Software in the Public Sector

  • European Parliament votes for Free Software in AI resolution – This position must now be included in the AI regulation

    Today the European Parliament passed a resolution on Artificial Intelligence (AI) with a huge majority of 495 votes in favor, 34 against and 102 abstentions. There are many references to the advantages of Free Software included in the text - the FSFE now urges the Parliament to transfer its own position into the AI regulation. The resolution states that in public procurement Free Software should be mandated, where appropriate, with the goal to encourage cross border collaboration. The parliament also highlights the importance of Free Software as a way to enhance investments and boost innovation in AI technologies in the EU.

  • Publicplan: Why we support the OSI [Ed: Openwashing money]

    Publicplan develops open source software solutions for the digitization of administration in e-government. Its independent, adaptable, and sustainable solutions have improved communication between authorities, companies, and citizens since 2010.

Software Releases: Connectagram, GNU, and GStreamer

  • Connectagram 1.3.2 released

    Switched to Qt 6 Removed XPM icon Translation updates: Dutch, Ukrainian Word list updates: German, Polish

  • April GNU Spotlight with Amin Bandali: Twenty new GNU releases!

    Twenty new GNU releases in the last month (as of April 29, 2022): coreutils-9.1 emacs-28.1 gama-2.19 gcc-11.3.0 gnuhealth-4.0.3 gnupg-2.3.6 gzip-1.12 help2man-1.49.2 libgcrypt-1.10.1 mailutils-3.15 mtools-4.0.39 nano-6.3 octave-7.1.0 parallel-20220422 parted-3.5 poke-2.3 r-4.2.0 recutils-1.9 shepherd-0.9.0 unifont-14.0.03

  • GStreamer 1.20.2 stable bug fix release

    The GStreamer team is pleased to announce the second bug fix release in the stable 1.20 release series of your favourite cross-platform multimedia framework! This release only contains bugfixes and it should be safe to update from 1.20.x.

Events: PostgreSQL, Linux App Summit (LAS), and More

  • PostgreSQL: PGDay Israel 2022: Call for Papers is Now Open!

    PGDay Israel 2022 takes place in Tel Aviv, Israel, on October 20. Our Call for Papers is now open. We are accepting proposals for talks in English and Hebrew. Each session will last 40 minutes, and may be on any topic related to PostgreSQL. Submission deadline is June, 30, 2022. Selected speakers will be notified by July, 15, 2022.

  • Post-LAS | [bobulate]

    It was all whirlwind and heat. One weekend we hit the road and went to Italy. Where there was the Linux App Summit (LAS) 2022. I mentioned I was going, and then I went! And it was all I needed it to be.

  • Linux App Summit 2022 – Sam Thursfield

    Engineers at Codethink get some time and money each year to attend conferences, and part of the deal is we have to write a report afterwards. Having written the report I thought… this could be a bit more widely shared! So, excuse the slightly formal tone of this report, but here are some thoughts on LAS 2022.

  • Thibault Martin: Scaling the Foundation to Contribute to GNOME

    This article follows one published by a former director, Allan Day, who detailed the evolution of the Board of Directors. The article you’re reading goes further on what I believe is needed to help us scale the Foundation to become an active contributor to the GNOME Project, beyond its traditional support activities.

LibreOffice: Content controls in Writer

Writer now has the start of content controls: a new way to set properties on a piece of text, primarily for form filling purposes. This feature improves compatibility with the DOCX format: inline content control types "rich text" and "checkbox" are the first two types we can now import. [...] Collabora intends to continue supporting and contributing to LibreOffice, the code is merged so we expect all of this work will be available in TDF’s next release (7.3). Read more Also: LibreOffice project and community recap: April 2022

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6